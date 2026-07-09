The current data brief presents the sex composition of employees in the government of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) between 2015 and 2025. The data were extracted from annual State of the Service reports published by the ACT government. The reports included the total number of employees in the whole ACT government, the total number of employees in specific departments, and the percent of employees who are women. This information was then used to reverse calculate the numbers of male and female employees.

Large shifts in employee numbers from one year to the next likely reflect department restructuring. I did not generate graphs for all departments, because data were unavailable for some departments for some years between 2015 and 2025. For example, Major Projects Canberra (now called Infrastructure Canberra) was not created until 2019. Nevertheless, employees in all departments are included in the total for the whole ACT Public Service.

Share

ACT Public Service

The total number of employees in the ACT Public Service increased from 20,551 in 2015 to 31,825 in 2025.

The number of female employees in the ACT Public Service increased from 13,358 in 2015 to 20,639 in 2025.

The number of male employees in the ACT Public Service increased from 7,193 in 2015 to 11,186 in 2025.

The percentage of ACT Public Service employees between 2015 and 2025 who were women was typically about 65% each year.

Canberra Health Services

The total number of employees in Canberra Health Services increased from 6,797 in 2015 to 11,355 in 2025.

The number of female employees in Canberra Health Services increased from 5,139 in 2015 to 8,456 in 2025.

The number of male employees in Canberra Health Services increased from 1,658 in 2015 to 2,899 in 2025.

The percentage of Canberra Health Services employees between 2015 and 2025 who were women was typically about 75% each year.

ACT Chief Minister, Treasury and Economic Development Directorate

The total number of employees in the ACT Chief Minister, Treasury and Economic Development Directorate increased from 2,408 in 2015 to 2,844 in 2025.

The number of female employees in the ACT Chief Minister, Treasury and Economic Development Directorate increased from 1,187 in 2015 to 1,565 in 2025.

The number of male employees in the ACT Chief Minister, Treasury and Economic Development Directorate was roughly constant around 1,250 employees each year between 2015 and 2025.

The percentage of employees in the ACT Chief Minister, Treasury and Economic Development Directorate between 2015 and 2025 who were women increased from 49.3% in 2015 to 55.0% in 2025.

ACT Community Services Directorate

The total number of employees in the ACT Community Services Directorate increased from 852 in 2016 to 1,235 in 2025.

The number of female employees in the ACT Community Services Directorate increased from 590 in 2016 to 905 in 2025.

The number of male employees in the ACT Community Services Directorate increased from 262 in 2016 to 330 in 2025.

The percentage of employees in the ACT Community Services Directorate between 2016 and 2025 who were women increased from 69.2% in 2016 to 73.3% in 2025.

ACT Education Directorate

The total number of employees in the ACT Education Directorate increased from 6,175 in 2015 to 8,962 in 2025.

The number of female employees in the ACT Education Directorate increased from 4,773 in 2015 to 6,397 in 2025.

The number of male employees in the ACT Education Directorate increased from 1,402 in 2015 to 2,565 in 2025.

The percentage of employees in the ACT Education Directorate between 2015 and 2025 who were women decreased from 77.3% in 2015 to 71.4% in 2025.

ACT Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development Directorate

The total number of employees in the ACT Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development Directorate increased from 595 in 2017 to 855 in 2025.

The number of female employees in the ACT Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development Directorate increased from 301 in 2017 to 464 in 2025.

The number of male employees in the ACT Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development Directorate increased from 294 in 2017 to 391 in 2025.

The percentage of employees in the ACT Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development Directorate increased from 50.6% in 2017 to 54.3% in 2025.

ACT Justice and Community Safety Directorate

The total number of employees in the ACT Justice and Community Safety Directorate increased from 1,454 in 2016 to 2,528 in 2025.

The number of female employees in the ACT Justice and Community Safety Directorate increased from 638 in 2016 to 1,296 in 2025.

The number of male employees in the ACT Justice and Community Safety Directorate increased from 816 in 2016 to 1,232 in 2025.

The percentage of employees in the ACT Justice and Community Safety Directorate who were women increased from 43.9% in 2015 to 51.3% in 2025.

Transport Canberra and City Services Directorate

The total number of employees in the Transport Canberra and City Services Directorate increased from 1,613 in 2016 to 2,551 in 2025.

The number of female employees in the Transport Canberra and City Services Directorate increased from 384 in 2016 to 694 in 2025.

The number of male employees in the Transport Canberra and City Services Directorate increased from 1,229 in 2016 to 1,857 in 2025.

The percentage of employees in the Transport Canberra and City Services Directorate who were women increased from 23.8% in 2016 to 27.2% in 2025.

Female Employee Representation by Department, 2025

In 2025, seven of the eight departments within the ACT Public Service had greater than 50% female employee representation.

In 2025, three of the eight departments within the ACT Public Service had greater than 70% female employee representation (Education, Community Services, and Canberra Health Services).

In 2025, Transport Canberra and City Service was the only department within the ACT Public Service that had greater than 50% male employee representation.

Sources

ACT government annual State of the Service reports.

Bonus Commentary

The current data brief shows that the sex composition of the ACT Public Service has been predominantly female for many years. In 2025, seven of the eight departments in the ACT Public Service had greater than 50% female employee representation, and three of the departments (Education, Health, and Community Services) had more than 70% female employee representation. Currently, Transport Canberra and City Service is the only department in the ACT Public Service that has more male than female employees (27.2% female).

The sex composition of the ACT Public Service is broadly similar to that of New South Wales (NSW). In 2025, 66.6% of employees in the NSW Public Service were women compared to 64.9% in the ACT Public Service. Moreover, in the NSW Departments of Education and Health, 76.5% and 74.3% of employees in 2025 were women, respectively, compared to 71.4% and 74.3% in the ACT Education Directorate and Canberra Health Services, respectively.

The sex compositions of both the ACT and NSW Public Service are broadly similar to the Australian Public Service. In the Australian Public Service, 60.8% of all employees are women, and approximately 70% of employees within the Department of Education and the Department of Health, Disability, and Ageing are women.

Sex differences in employee representation can occur due to multiple factors. A key factor is sex differences in vocational interests. Another factor is hiring bias. Evidence of a hiring bias in favour of female candidates in the public service is already known. In 2017, the Australian Public Service conducted a study tilted, “Unconscious bias in Australian Public Service shortlisting processes.” The study tested if de-identifying job applications impacted who was shortlisted for jobs. The results revealed that when the Australian Public Service de-identified job applications, men’s de-identified job applications were more likely to be shortlisted than women’s de-identified job applications. Consequently, because the Australian Public Service expected the opposite result, and because the Australian Public Service has been fixated on increasing female employee representation, the Australian Public Service decided not to implement de-identified job applications in the future, because doing so would favour male applicants.

The high female:male employee ratios in the areas of education policy and practice and health policy and practice warrant public discussion. Education and health correlate, and they are two broad areas where males have been faring worse than females for many years (e.g., life expectancy, university degrees earned). Yet, more attention from education and health departments in the public service continues to be given to women than men (e.g., funding for women in STEM programs; funding for women’s health programs and research).

High female:male employee ratios in the areas of education and health also warrant public attention. Education and health correlate, and they are two broad areas where males have been faring worse than females for many years (e.g., life expectancy, university degrees earned). Yet, federal, state, and territory education and health departments continue to be give more attention to women than men (e.g., funding for women in STEM programs; funding for women’s health programs and research). Moreover, the relative lack of men in certain areas of public life is changing the priorities of those areas (i.e., “The Great Feminization”). For example, in 2024, the ACT Education Directorate published a troubling document, titled “Gender Equity for Early Years Education.” On X, David Maywald highlighted the severe bias in the document, stating:

“Throughout the report, girls and women are consistently presented as the disadvantaged group, while boys and men are largely framed through the lens of privilege. It encourages educators to recognise and counter the supposed privilege of boys, yet says virtually nothing about the well-documented challenges boys face in education, mental health, school readiness, literacy, behaviour, family breakdown or later-life suicide...”

Tom Golden of Men Are Good also described ways in which the document is unfair to boys, and I highlighted on X the disturbing way in which the document pushes radical gender ideology onto children via book and song recommendations about “gender fluidity,” “gender diversity,” “gender identities,” “toxic masculinity,” and pronoun use.

It is difficult to imagine that a document like that would be published by the ACT Education Directorate if male employee representation was markedly higher than its current level of 25%.

Related Content at The Nuzzo Letter

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!