The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Celebrating Masculinity's avatar
Celebrating Masculinity
4h

James Nuzzo’s analysis is rigorous, data-driven and raises important questions that deserve far more public attention... Drawing on a decade of Public Service data from the Australian Capital Territory, he shows that women now make up 65% of the total ACT Government workforce (20,639 female employees compared with only 11,186 male employees in 2025), meaning that there are 85% more female employees than male employees... Nuzzo also highlights that seven of eight ACT government departments have significant female majorities, with Education, Health and Community Services all exceeding 70% female representation. Most importantly, he asks whether institutions dominated by one sex can consistently produce genuinely balanced policy, particularly when boys and men already experience poorer outcomes in areas such as education and health... If gender equality is truly the goal, then persistent pro-female imbalances in public institutions should receive the same scrutiny as male-dominated workplaces.

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Brian Pinchback's avatar
Brian Pinchback
1h

When the Commonwealth Selection Test was abolished by Labor the door was opened to over represent women in the public service . The process began and flourished after a feminists "club"

formed, known as "the Push". Arch feminists, abortionists, and newspaper journalists like Dr Anne Summers were appointed to government departments to act as ministerial advisers. Dr Summers, for example, was ministerial adviser to Education Minister Susan Ryan.

The legacy of "the Push" brigade lives on though many feminists like Dr Summers have left Australia. Germaine Greer is another example of that.

Abolition of the CST and the introduction ( by feminists ) of DEI, has been catastrophic for men.

Dr Nuzzi is one of the few who has examined real data to identify the problem. Our thanks and

gratitude are owed to him.

As a consequence of feminism I do not see justice or fair play in the Canberra bureaucracy. On the contrary I see hatred, greed and narcissism on a grand scale. I ask readers - what are the long term consequences of feminism's infiltration of our once wonderful culture ?

There are none so blind as those who will not see. Feminism is an example of point.

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