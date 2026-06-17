Dr. James L. Nuzzo was interviewed by Dr. Randall Bock on America Out Loud News. See the America Out Loud News website for different ways to listen to this episode.

Episode description: James Nuzzo examines sex differences, men’s health, academic ideology, and the erosion of male spaces. Drawing on physiology, sports performance, and cultural trends, he argues that biological reality still matters while universities, media, and social institutions increasingly reshape debate around feminism, masculinity, and the need for male-only arenas across society.

NB. This interview occurred on June 1, 2026. Also, in this interview, I said that Australia has approximately 33 universities. That statement was incorrect. Australia has approximately 40 universities, as I have discussed elsewhere at The Nuzzo Letter.

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