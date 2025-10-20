This week’s graphs show the amount of time that males and females in the United States (U.S.) spend participating in various activities. Data were extracted from tables published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for its American Time Use Survey. The American Time Use Survey is conducted annually in males and females who are 15 years of age or older. It measures “the amount of time people spend doing various activities, such as paid work, childcare, volunteering, and socializing.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics partitions the results into 11 general activity types and then various subcategory activity types. The 11 general activity types are:

1. Personal care activities

2. Eating and drinking

3. Household activities

4. Purchasing goods and services

5. Caring for and helping household members

6. Caring for and helping non-household members

7. Working and work-related activities

8. Educational activities

9. Organizational, civic, and religious activities

10. Leisure and sports

11. Telephone calls, mail, and e-mail

Below, I present data from all 11 major activity types and a selection of subcategory activity types. Descriptions of the activity types are available in the American Time Use Survey’s Guide (also uploaded below).

American Time Use Survey User’s Guide 1.05MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Four important notes:

No data are available from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scales of the y-axes differ between many of the graphs.

Not all subcategories of the daily activities are represented in the graphs.

The data below represent the averaged responses from all males and females, 15 years of age and older, who completed the survey. Note that when these data are partitioned by age group, race, education, employment status, and marital status, different trends emerge. To see these trends, readers are encouraged to explore the tables that present the data partitioned in these various ways.

1. Personal Care Activities - All Types

Personal care activities include sleeping, grooming, and health-related self-care.

When all personal care activities are totalled, females spend approximately 30 more minutes per day engaging in personal care activities than males. This sex difference has been observed fairly consistently since at least 2003.

1a. Sleeping

For both males and females, the total time spent sleeping per day increased by about 30 minutes from 2003 and 2024.

Both males and females spend about nine hours sleeping each day. However, females have consistently reported sleeping about 10 more minutes per day than males.

1b. Grooming

Grooming consists of activities like bathing and dressing.

Females spend about 15 more minutes per day grooming than males. This sex difference has been observed fairly consistently since at least 2003.

In 2024, females and males spent approximately 49 and 34 minutes per day grooming, respectively.

2. Eating and Drinking

The amount of time that males and females spend eating and drinking each day has remained generally stable since 2003.

On average, males spend about three more minutes per day eating and drinking than females.

In 2024, males spent approximately 69 minutes per day eating and drinking, whereas females spent approximately 66 minutes per day eating and drinking.

3. Household Activities - All Activities

Females spend more time per day engaged in household activities than males.

In 2024, females spent approximately 40 more minutes per day engaged in household activities than males (140 and 100 minutes, respectively). Historically, this sex difference has been larger (45-55 minutes difference).

Household activities are defined as: “activities done by individuals to maintain their households. This category includes time spent in housework; cooking; lawn and garden care; pet care; vehicle maintenance and repair; home maintenance, repair, decoration, and renovation; and household management and organizational activities (such as filling out paperwork, balancing a checkbook, or planning a party). Food preparation, whether or not reported as done specifically for another household member, is always classified as a household activity, unless it was done as a volunteer, work, or income-generating activity.”

3a. Housework

Females spend more time per day engaged in housework than males.

In 2024, females spent approximately 30 more minutes per day engaged in housework than males (53 and 22 minutes, respectively). Historically, this sex difference has been larger (35-45 minutes per day difference).

Since 2003, time spent engaged in housework has trended downward for females.

Since 2018, time spent engaged in housework has trended upward for males.

3b. Food Preparation and Cleanup

Females spend more time per day engaged in food preparation and cleanup than males.

In 2024, females spent approximately 25 more minutes per day engaged in food preparation and cleanup than males (52 and 28 minutes, respectively). Historically, this sex difference has been larger (28-30 minutes per day difference).

Since 2003, time spent engaged in food preparation and cleanup has trended upward for males and remained fairly stable for females.

3c. Lawn and Garden Care

Males spend more time engaged in lawn and garden care than females. This sex difference has been observed fairly consistently since at least 2003.

In 2024, males and females spent approximately 16 and 8 minutes per day engaged in lawn and garden care, respectively.

3d. Household Management

Females consistently spend more time engaged in household management activities than males. However, on a daily scale, the difference is only a couple of minutes.

In 2024, males and females spent approximately 8 and 10 minutes per day engaged in household management, respectively.

3e. Animal and Pet Care

Females consistently spend more time engaged in household management activities than males. On a daily scale, this difference is only a couple of minutes

In 2024, males and females spent approximately 7 and 10 minutes per day, engaged in animal and pet care, respectively.

3f. Vehicle Maintenance and Repair

Males spend more time engaged in vehicle maintenance and repair than females. This sex difference has been observed consistently since at least 2003.

If per day averages are extrapolated to a full week, males and females spend approximately 30 and 5 minutes engaged in vehicle maintenance and repair, respectively.

4. Purchasing Goods and Services

Time spent purchasing goods and services has decreased for both males and female since 2003. Nevertheless, a sex difference in time engaged in purchasing goods and services has been observed consistently over this time.

Females spend more time engaged in purchasing goods and services than males. In 2024, females spent approximately 10 more minutes per day engaged in purchasing goods and services than males. In earlier years, this sex difference was as high as 15-20 minutes per day.

The category of Purchasing Goods and Services is defined as the time “spent purchasing or renting consumer goods, regardless of the mode or place of purchase or rental (in person, online, via telephone, at home, or in a store)…Subcategories in this section include those for time spent purchasing gasoline, time spent purchasing groceries, and time spent purchasing other food items, as well as that for time spent in all other shopping activities.”

4a. Grocery Shopping

Females spend more time grocery shopping than males. This sex difference has been observed consistently since at least 2003.

Historically, females have spent about four minutes more per day grocery shopping than males. However, in recent years, this sex difference has narrowed to about two minutes per day.

5. Caring for and Helping Household Members

Females spend more time directly caring for household members than males. This sex difference has been observed consistently since at least 2003.

The amount of time per day that females spend directly caring for household members has gradually decreased from 2003 (~45 minutes per day) to 2024 (~38 minutes per day), while the time per day that males have spent directly caring for household members has remained fairly stable (21-23 minutes per day).

In 2024, females spent approximately 15 more minutes per day directly caring for household members than males.

This category is defined as time “doing activities to care for or help any child (under age 18) or adult in the household, regardless of the person’s relationship to the survey respondent or the physical or mental health status of the person being helped…Primary childcare activities include time spent providing physical care; playing with children; reading with children; assistance with homework; attending children’s events; taking care of children’s health care needs; and dropping off, picking up, and waiting for children. Passive childcare done as a primary activity (such as “keeping an eye on my son while he swam in the pool”) also is included. A child’s presence during the activity is not enough in itself to classify the activity as childcare. Caring for and helping household members also includes a range of activities done to benefit adult members of households, such as providing physical and medical care or obtaining medical services. Doing something as a favor for or helping another household adult does not automatically result in classification as a helping activity.”

5a. Caring for and Helping Household Children

Females spend more time directly caring for children in the household than males. This sex difference has been observed consistently since at least 2003.

The amount of time per day that females spend directly caring for children in the household has gradually decreased from 2003 (~35 minutes per day) to 2024 (~29 minutes per day), while the time per day that males have spent directly caring for children in the household has remained fairly stable (~15 minutes per day).

In 2024, females spent approximately 13 more minutes per day directly caring for household members than males.

5b. Caring for and Helping Household Adults

For both males and females, only a couple of minutes per day is spent directly caring for or helping adults in the household.

6. Caring for and Helping Non-household Members

The amount of time that males and females have spent directly caring for non-household members has decreased since 2003.

Over this time, females have consistently spent more time directly caring for non-household members than males.

In 2024, females and males spent approximately 11 and 8 minutes per day directly caring for non-household members, respectively.

This category is defined as time “spent in activities done to care for or help others—both children (under age 18) and adults—who do not live in the household. When done for or through an organization, time spent helping nonhousehold members is classified as volunteering rather than as helping nonhousehold members. Care of nonhousehold children, even when done as a favor or helping activity for another adult, is always classified as caring for and helping nonhousehold children, not as helping another adult.”

7. Working and Work-related Activities

Males spend more time engaged in paid work and work-related activities than females. This sex difference has been observed consistently since at least 2003; however, the size of this difference appears to be narrowing.

In 2003, males and females engaged in 4.5 and 3.0 hours per day in work and work-related activities, respectively – a sex difference of 1.5 hours.

In 2024, males and females engaged in 4.0 and 3.0 hours per day in work and work-related activities, respectively – a sex difference of 1.0 hours. Thus, the narrowing of the sex difference in daily hours spent participating in work and work-related activities appears to be reduced hours working among males.

This category is defined as time “spent working, doing activities as part of one’s job, engaging in income-generating activities not as part of one’s job, and job search activities. “Working” includes hours spent doing the specific tasks required of one’s main or other job, regardless of the location or time of day. “Work-related activities” include activities that are not obviously work but are done as part of one’s job, such as having a business lunch or playing golf with clients. “Other income-generating activities” are those done “on the side” or under informal arrangement and are not part of a regular job. Such activities might include selling homemade crafts, babysitting, maintaining a rental property, or having a yard sale. These activities are those that individuals are paid for or will be paid.”

8. Educational Activities

No sex difference exists in time spent in educational activities, with both males and females averaging about 25 minutes per day in these activities.

This category is defined as time “spent taking classes for a degree or for personal interest (including taking Internet or other distance-learning courses), time spent doing research and homework, and time spent taking care of administrative tasks related to education (such as registering for classes or obtaining a school ID) are included in this category. For high school students, before-school and after- school extracurricular activities (except sports) also are classified as educational activities.”

9. Organizational, Civic, and Religious Activities

Females spend more time engaged in organizational, civic, and religious activities than males. This sex difference has been observed consistently since at least 2003. One exception is 2021, when there was no sex difference in time spent engaging in these activities. It is unclear if this result is linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In most years, females spend approximately five more minutes per day engaged in organizational, civic, and religious activities than males.

9a. Religious and Spiritual Activities

Females spend more time engaged in religious and spiritual activities than males. This sex difference has been observed consistently since at least 2003.

In most years, females spend approximately three more minutes per day engaged in religious and spiritual activities than males.

This category is defined as time spent in “attending religious services; participating in choirs, youth groups, or unpaid teaching (unless identified as volunteer activities); and engaging in personal religious practices, such as praying.”

9b. Volunteering (Organizational and Civic Activities)

Females tend to be more likely to spend more time engaged in volunteer activities than males, but results differ from year-to-year.

In 2024, females and males engaged in approximately 10 and 7 minutes per day in volunteer activities, respectively.

10. Leisure and Sports

Males spend more time engaged in leisure and sports activities than females. This sex difference has been observed consistently since at least 2003.

In 2024, males and females engaged in approximately 5.5 and 4.5 hours per day in leisure and sports activities, respectively.

10a. Socializing and Communicating

Since 2003, time spent by males and females socializing and communicating with others has steadily decreased, with females spending more time socializing and communicating than males in most years.

In 2003, males and females spent approximately 44 and 49 minutes per day socializing and communicating with others, respectively – a difference of five minutes per day.

In 2024, males and females spent approximately 34 and 36 minutes per day playing games, respectively – a difference of two minutes per day.

10b. Watching Television

Males spend more time watching television than females. This sex difference has been observed consistently since at least 2003.

In most years, males spend approximately 25 more minutes per day watching television than females.

In 2024, males and females watched approximately 170 and 145 minutes of television per day, respectively – a difference of 25 minutes per day.

10c. Playing Games

Males spend more time playing games than females. This sex difference has been observed consistently since at least 2016, and it has increased in magnitude over that time.

In 2016, males and females spent approximately 18 and 11 minutes per day playing games, respectively – a difference of seven minutes per day.

In 2024, males and females spent approximately 30 and 14 minutes per day playing games, respectively – a difference of 16 minutes per day.

10d. Reading for Personal Interest

Females spend more time reading for personal interest than males. This sex difference has been observed consistently since at least 2016.

On average, females spend approximately five more minutes per day reading for personal interest than males.

10e. Sports, Exercise, and Recreation

Males spend more time engaging in sports, exercise, and other recreational activities than females. This sex difference has been observed consistently since at least 2003.

In most years, males spend approximately 10 more minutes per day participating in sports, exercise, and other recreational activities than females. However, this sex difference has narrowed in recent years.

This category is defined as time spent “Participating in—as well as attending or watching—sports, exercise, and recreational activities, whether team or individual and competitive or noncompetitive…. Recreational activities include yard games like croquet or horseshoes, as well as activities like billiards and dancing.”

11. Telephone Calls, Mail, and E-mail

Females spend more time engaged in telephone calls, mail, and e-mails than males. This sex difference has been observed consistently since at least 2003.

On average, females spend approximately six more minutes per day engaged in telephone calls, mail, and e-mails than males.

In 2021, female exhibited a large increase of approximately five minutes per day in engagement in these activities. It is unclear if this result is linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, but interestingly, this magnitude of increase is the same magnitude of decrease exhibited by females in 2021 in organizational, civic, religious, and volunteer activities.

This category is defined as time “spent in telephone communication; it also includes texting and Internet voice and video calling. Telephone and Internet purchases of consumer goods are classified into the category of consumer purchases. Telephone calls identified as related to work or volunteering are classified as either work or volunteering.”

Sources

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. American Time Use Survey.

Bonus Commentary

The results from the American Time Use Survey show consistent differences in how males and females in the U.S. spend their time each day. The activities that males spend more time engaging in than females include:

Eating and drinking

Lawn and garden care

Vehicle maintenance and repair

Paid work and work-related activities

Watching television

Playing games

Participating in sports and exercise

The activities that females spend more time engaging in than males include:

Sleeping

Grooming

Housework

Food preparation and cleanup

Household management

Animal and pet care

Purchasing goods and services, including grocery shopping

Caring for and helping household children

Caring for and helping non-household members

Religious and spiritual activities

Volunteer activities

Socializing and communicating

Reading for personal interest

Communicating with others via telephone, mail, and e-mail

The results from the American Time Use Survey also show that the amount of time that males and females spend on certain activities has changed over time. The following secular trends were observed between 2003 and 2024:

Time spent engaged in housework has trended slightly downward for females since 2003 and has trended slightly upward for males.

Time spent engaged in food preparation and cleanup has trended upward for males.

Time spent engaged in animal and pet care has trended upward for males and females.

Time spent purchasing goods and services has trended downward for males and females.

Time spent caring for and helping household members , including children, has trended downward for females.

Time spent caring for and helping non-household members has trended downward for males and females.

Time spent engaged in paid work and work-related activities has decreased for males.

Time spent socializing and communicating has trended downward for males and females.

Time spent playing games has increased for males.

Surveys of how males and females spend their time reveal sex differences in preferences and life choices. Within the context of families, such data also reveal how husbands and wives organize their lives to provide direct and indirect care for their children. Most couples work all this out naturally. Sometimes, the greater amount of time that females spend performing unpaid care is cited by academics and activists as evidence of patriarchy or “gender inequality.” This claim is often made without acknowledgment of other important contextual factors. For example, while a wife is performing unpaid care at home, her husband might be outside the home performing paid work that puts him at increased risk of injury or death, largely sparing the wife from such fates. In the U.S., approximately 5,000 males die each year die from occupational injuries compared to about 450 females. Thus, males and females make trade-offs in how they spend their time based on their values, interests, preferences, needs, talents, risk tolerances, and the opportunities that are available to them.

