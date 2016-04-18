Full-text available here.

Journal of Neurophysiology

Abstract: Biceps brachii motor evoked potentials (MEPs) from cortical stimulation are influenced by arm posture. We used subcortical stimulation of corticospinal axons to determine whether this postural effect is spinal in origin. While seated at rest, 12 subjects assumed several static arm postures, which varied in upper-arm (shoulder flexed, shoulder abducted, arm hanging to side) and forearm orientation (pronated, neutral, supinated). Transcranial magnetic stimulation over the contralateral motor cortex elicited MEPs in resting biceps and triceps brachii, and electrical stimulation of corticospinal tract axons at the cervicomedullary junction elicited cervicomedullary motor evoked potentials (CMEPs). MEPs and CMEPs were normalized to the maximal compound muscle action potential (Mmax). Responses in biceps were influenced by upper-arm and forearm orientation. For upper-arm orientation, biceps CMEPs were 68% smaller (P= 0.001), and biceps MEPs 31% smaller (P= 0.012), with the arm hanging to the side compared with when the shoulder was flexed. For forearm orientation, both biceps CMEPs and MEPs were 34% smaller (both P< 0.046) in pronation compared with supination. Responses in triceps were influenced by upper-arm, but not forearm, orientation. Triceps CMEPs were 46% smaller (P= 0.007) with the arm hanging to the side compared with when the shoulder was flexed. Triceps MEPs and biceps and triceps MEP/CMEP ratios were unaffected by arm posture. The novel finding is that arm posture-dependent changes in corticospinal excitability in humans are largely spinal in origin. An interplay of multiple reflex inputs to motoneurons likely explains the results.

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!