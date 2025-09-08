This week’s graphic is a map of Australia showing the states and territories that have government offices dedicated to men’s or women’s wellbeing.
Australia is comprised of six states and two territories. The six states of Australia are New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria, and Western Australia. The two territories of Australia are the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) and the Northern Territory.
Key Points
Of the eight states and territories in Australia, six have a women’s office (ACT, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria), one has a women’s policy portfolio (Western Australia), and one has an office that combines the women’s and men’s policy portfolios (Northern Territory).
The Australian federal government, which is not depicted on the map, also has an Office for Women in the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.
No states or territories in Australia have an office specifically designated for men, and only one state has a men’s policy portfolio.
Sources
New South Wales - Women NSW
Queensland - Queensland Office for Women
South Australia - South Australia Office for Women
Victoria - Women Victoria
Tasmania - Women in Tasmania
Western Australia - Women’s Portfolio in Department of Communities
Australian Capital Territory - ACT Office for Women
Northern Territory - Northern Territory Office of Gender Equity and Diversity
Australian Federal Government - Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet – Office for Women
Bonus Commentary
State governments in Australia currently exhibit a sex bias in terms of housing offices or portfolios whose purpose is to advise legislators on policies related male or female wellbeing (see the links for each office for details on the various activities undertaken by these offices). However, only the Northern Territory has a portfolio focused on men’s wellbeing, and this portfolio is combined with the women’s portfolio in the Office of Gender Equity and Diversity. Thus, boys and men in Australia are not benefiting from this same level of state- or territory-level attention as girls and women. This bias is odd considering that life expectancy is four years shorter among Australian males than females, with part of this sex difference in life expectancy due to higher rates of homicide victimization and suicide among Australian males than females.
Each office is situated differently within its state’s government. For example, Queensland’s Office for Women, which was established in 1990, sits in the state’s Department of Women, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships and Multiculturalism. However, New South Wales’ Women NSW sits in The Cabinet Office, and in other states, the organizational structure of these offices or portfolios is not obvious. This lack of a consistent inter-state structure of these offices and portfolios then makes their scope and influence difficult to track, understand, and compare.
Finally, the sex bias in state- and territory-level offices and portfolios dedicated to women’s wellbeing is consistent with findings from the U.S., where 37 of 50 states have a women’s office or commission, and zero states have a men’s office or commission.
Great article James, Thank you... I'm curious about the composition of the NT Office of Gender Equity and Diversity (number of men and number of women in their team), and which achievements that have for boys and men in the Northern Territory.
It seems to be Women and Gender rather than Men if there is any mention of men. Also the help offered to men always seems to be about controlling their behaviour, perhaps if they focused on why men get upset and other health issues it would appear more genuine. Finally it seems that there is a plethora of female therapists etc in government organisations for men, so apart from providing much needed money how about letting men guide their health. Thanks for more excellent data.