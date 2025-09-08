This week’s graphic is a map of Australia showing the states and territories that have government offices dedicated to men’s or women’s wellbeing.

Australia is comprised of six states and two territories. The six states of Australia are New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria, and Western Australia. The two territories of Australia are the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) and the Northern Territory.

Key Points

Of the eight states and territories in Australia, six have a women’s office (ACT, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria), one has a women’s policy portfolio (Western Australia), and one has an office that combines the women’s and men’s policy portfolios (Northern Territory).

The Australian federal government, which is not depicted on the map, also has an Office for Women in the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

No states or territories in Australia have an office specifically designated for men, and only one state has a men’s policy portfolio.

Sources

New South Wales - Women NSW

Queensland - Queensland Office for Women

South Australia - South Australia Office for Women

Victoria - Women Victoria

Tasmania - Women in Tasmania

Western Australia - Women’s Portfolio in Department of Communities

Australian Capital Territory - ACT Office for Women

Northern Territory - Northern Territory Office of Gender Equity and Diversity

Australian Federal Government - Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet – Office for Women

Bonus Commentary

State governments in Australia currently exhibit a sex bias in terms of housing offices or portfolios whose purpose is to advise legislators on policies related male or female wellbeing (see the links for each office for details on the various activities undertaken by these offices). However, only the Northern Territory has a portfolio focused on men’s wellbeing, and this portfolio is combined with the women’s portfolio in the Office of Gender Equity and Diversity. Thus, boys and men in Australia are not benefiting from this same level of state- or territory-level attention as girls and women. This bias is odd considering that life expectancy is four years shorter among Australian males than females, with part of this sex difference in life expectancy due to higher rates of homicide victimization and suicide among Australian males than females.

Each office is situated differently within its state’s government. For example, Queensland’s Office for Women, which was established in 1990, sits in the state’s Department of Women, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships and Multiculturalism. However, New South Wales’ Women NSW sits in The Cabinet Office, and in other states, the organizational structure of these offices or portfolios is not obvious. This lack of a consistent inter-state structure of these offices and portfolios then makes their scope and influence difficult to track, understand, and compare.

Finally, the sex bias in state- and territory-level offices and portfolios dedicated to women’s wellbeing is consistent with findings from the U.S., where 37 of 50 states have a women’s office or commission, and zero states have a men’s office or commission.

