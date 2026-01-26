This week’s main graph shows the number of men and women employed in the Australian Public Service between 1996 and 2025. Additional graphs show the number of men and women employed in specific departments and departmental agencies in the Australian Public Service between 2010 and 2025.

Note, some departments and departmental agencies merged or were abolished or established over this time. Consequently, graphs representing certain departments and departmental agencies sometimes show large increases or decreases in employee numbers. I have noted the causes of these fluctuations on some but not all of the relevant graphs.

Though I created separate graphs for all current departments, I did not create graphs for all current departmental agencies (subdepartments). Instead, I selected 33 agencies based on the likely interest of readers and the availability of data for all years between 2010 and 2025. The number of employees displayed in the graphs is the total number of employees irrespective of employment status (i.e., full-time employees + part-time employees + casual employees).

The sources of these data are the employment data tables (i.e., spreadsheets) published by the Australian Public Service Commission. The more precise sources for each graph are listed on the graph. Credit to David Maywald, author of The Relentless War on Masculinity, for bringing these data to my attention via his post on LinkedIn.

1. AUSTRALIAN PUBLIC SERVICE

1.1. Number of Male and Female Employees, 1996-2025

In 1996, 143,193 men and women were employed in the Australian Public Service.

In 2025, 197,517 men and women were employed in the Australian Public Service.

Each year since 1999, more women than men have been employed in the Australian Public Service.

The number of women employed in the Australian Public Service increased from 68,790 in 1996 to 120,098 in 2025 – a difference of 51,308, amounting to a 74% increase.

The number of men employed in the Australian Public Service increased from 74,403 in 1996 to 77,419 in 2025 – a difference of 3,016, amounting to a 4% increase.

In 1996, women comprised 48.0% of employees in the Australian Public Service, while men comprised 52.0% of employees.

In 2025, women comprised 60.8% of employees in the Australian Public Service, while men comprised 39.2% of employees.

1.2. Proportion of Female Employees by Department, 2025

In 2025, women comprised 50% or more of employees in 15 of the 16 federal departments.

In 2025, women comprised over 70% of employees in three of the 16 federal departments and over 60% of employees in 9 of the 16 federal departments.

In 2025, the only federal department that employed more men than women was the Department of Defence (48.7% women).

1.3. Proportion of Female Employees by Departmental Agency, 2025

In 2025, women comprised 50% or more of employees in 76 of the 86 federal departmental agencies (88% of the agencies).

In 2025, women comprised 80% or more employees in four of the 86 federal departmental agencies. These included: (1) Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence Commission; (2) Australian Human Rights Commission; (3) Cancer Australia; and (4) Australia Law Reform Commission.

In 2025, women comprised 70% or more of employees in 21 of the 86 federal departmental agencies (24% of the agencies).

In 2025, a couple of the agencies that had the highest representations of male employees (i.e., Screen Australia and Office of the Special Investigator) had only three or four employees in total.

2. DEPARTMENTS, 2010-2025

3. DEPARTMENTAL AGENCIES, 2010-2025

Bonus Commentary

The data in the graphs reveal that the Australian Public Service currently employees nearly 200,000 Australians. Male employees outnumbered female employees prior to 1999, but after that, female employees have outnumbered male employees each year. The number of female employees grew by 74% between 1996 and 2025 compared to a 4% increase for male employees. Currently, women comprise 60.8% of employees in the Australian Public Service. The areas where female employees are most heavily concentrated are health, education, employment, and social services.

Strangely, though women have comprised over 50% of employees in the Australian Public Service since 1999, the Australian Public Service Commission, which itself has 72.8% female employee representation, still refers to women as a “diversity group” (see Table 5 of the Commission’s State of the Service Report 2024–25). Other diversity groups mentioned in the Commission’s report included First Nations employees, employees with disabilities, employees whose first language is not English, employees who are “neurodivergent,” and employees who identify as LGBTIQA+. Men were not categorized or discussed as a diversity group, though they 39.2% of employees. The Australian government’s continued lack of willingness to apply its “gender equality” or “equal representation” philosophy to situations in which men are less than 50% of employees or students likely reflects gamma bias or female in-group bias. This amounts to gynocentrism at the systems or societal level.

Women have outnumbered men in the public services for many years. Yet, little discussion has occurred around the change in this female:male employee ratio over time and what impact it might be having on public polices, programs, and initiatives. For example, women outnumber men across numerous federal health agencies, and each year, agencies like the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) (72.4% female employees) invest significantly more funds into women’s health than men’s health research. Also, in 2022, the NHMRC institutionalized a gender quota system that discriminates against male researchers who apply for NHMRC grants. Such policies beg the question as to whether is there a connection between the policies and the female:male ratios in federal health agencies?

Federal agencies in education provide another example. These agencies, which are populated mostly by female employees, push out consistent funding and programs targeted at increasing the number of girls and women in STEM fields. Yet, the government has expressed little concern over boys’ and men’s overall worse educational outcomes. Such decisions beg the question as to whether is there a connection between federal education policies and the female:male ratios in federal education agencies?

Finally, there is Australia’s Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA), which is housed within the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet. As shown in the graph above, WGEA started in 2010 with 100% female employees. After 16 years in existence, WGEA still has approximately 80% female employees. As discussed elsewhere, WGEA is a biased agency that publicly shames Australian businesses about their “gender pay gap.” It is hard to imagine that the WGEA’s bullying behvior is not correlated with its high female:male employee ratio.

