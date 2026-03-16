The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
17m

Thanks for this Jim. It seems that free speech is like kryptonite to them.

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Peter Andrew Nolan's avatar
Peter Andrew Nolan
2h

This is the video Australian men should watch...transcript bonus.

Court room video: https://peternolan.com/likes/CourtRoomVideo

Court room transcript: https://peternolan.com/likes/CourtRoomTranscript

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