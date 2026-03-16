Earlier this year, I searched the social media platform X for the latest posts from the University of New South Wales (UNSW), which is the Australian university where I completed my PhD. To my surprise, I discovered that UNSW’s X account included an image and note stating that the university was no longer actively managing its X account. I knew individual academics who had left X, but I had not previously heard of a university no longer actively managing its X account.

Given the ideological conformity between Australian universities, I then wondered whether other Australian universities had also left the platform. I searched the names of a couple of other prominent Australian universities, and sure enough, I found other institutions who had “goodbye” notes published on their X accounts. The note posted by Deakin University, which is shown below, resembles UNSW’s note.

Australia is home to only 40 universities, making a full search of all universities feasible. So, I searched all 40 universities on X and tallied how many universities deleted their X accounts or had accounts that are no longer actively managed.

Results

I discovered one university who deleted its X account: The University of Melbourne. I also discovered 10 universities who kept their X accounts, but who have stated explicitly that their account is “no longer actively managed.” These 10 universities, and the dates of their final posts, are listed below:

I also identified three universities who have not posted on their X accounts since 2004, but who do not include a note that states explicitly that their account is “no longer actively managed.” These three universities, and the dates of their final posts, are listed below:

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Bonus Commentary

When Elon Musk bought Twitter in 2022, turning the platform into X, much of academia threw a fit. Some academics left the platform altogether or quietly disengaged from it. As the current analysis shows, several Australian universities have also left X, and for many of these universities, their departures occurred after more than 15 years on the platform.

In their “goodbye” notes, the universities do not state their reasons for leaving the platform. Here, I propose two possible reasons.

First, university communications staff might have concluded that their content is not receiving a level of attention on X that is commensurate with the amount of work needed to actively manage and post on the platform. They might believe that their time is better used when directed toward other social media platforms. If true, some questions follow: is this because there are relatively fewer users on X compared to other platforms, or is this because the university’s post were not ones that interested X followers?

The idea that leaving X was due to relatively fewer users on X is probably not the sole reason for these universities leaving the platform because many of these university have tens of thousands of followers on X, and after leaving X, some universities started accounts on BlueSky. BlueSky has a smaller user base than X, and universities would be starting at zero on BlueSky. That said, one point of consideration is Australia’s international student market and where those potential customers might be most active. For example, the University of Melbourne, who deleted its X account, has accounts on Chinese social media platforms like Little Red Book, Douyin, WeChat, and Weibo.

If Australian universities left X because they found little engagement from X users, then this could reflect university communications staff not understanding the best content to publish on X or how to post materials ways that increase views and engagement. Interestingly, individual academics seem to be more effective at communicating their research on X than university communications staff.

Second, Australian universities might have left X due to political ideology. To illustrate this, I posted a screenshot below of a tweet made by Europe’s leading academic organization in the field of exercise science: the European College of Sport Science (ECSS). On March 26, 2025, ECSS posted a goodbye message on X, stating that it would be leaving X because the platform undermines inclusivity, promotes misinformation, promotes disrespect, and thus is misaligned with ECSS’s values. However, ECSS never provided examples of what they were talking about in terms of misinformation, disrespect, or lack of inclusion, nor did they explain what “recent changes” they were referring to.

We do not know if Australian universities left X for reasons similar to those expressed by ECSS, but there is a high likelihood that this was the case, given that most of these departures occurred around the same time. An important question then becomes: are these academic institutions leaving X because of Elon Musk, the company, or because of the common user on X? If these institutions are leaving X because they do not want to be associated with the common user on X, then that is a significant problem. It indicates an ideological divide between the public universities and the people who the universities are meant to educate and keep informed. Moreover, by removing themselves from X, where they might receive feedback different than what they receive on other platforms, these universities are insulating themselves from critique. For example, The University of Sydney received substantial public criticism after I recently posted one of their job advertisements for a female-only research fellow on X. Yet, because the university no longer actively manages its X account, it might have missed this public feedback.

This “see you later” note published by the University of Canberra seems somewhat smug and snarky when compared to the notes published by the other universities.

Finally, this topic is relevant to men’s health communications, because people and organizations interested in men’s health also make decisions about whether to stay or leave social media platforms. Ironically, as I was working on this brief, I read a note from a men’s health organization in which the organization announced that it would be leaving X. According to the organization, X is not aligned with the organization’s values, and being on the platform might put the organization at reputational risk.

Again, these types of brief announcements always raise questions – for example, which core values, and how can one’s reputation be at risk for simply posting information about men’s health on a social platform that has hundreds of millions of users around the world? Moreover, in the case of X and men’s health, X is known to have disproportionately more male than female users, and there is support for men’s health among many X users.

Leaving X for ideological reasons is not a good sign. It suggests a certain discomfort in interacting with X users, and it hints that an organization is doubling down on its own bias and becoming more insulated from heterodox views.

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