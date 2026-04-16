This data brief presents the number of live births and number of infants born from assisted reproductive technologies in the United States (U.S.) between 2009 and 2021 (last year data are available). The U.S. Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC) defines assisted reproductive technologies as treatments in which eggs or embryos are handled in a laboratory, with 99% of cases involving in vitro fertilization.

Numbers of Live Births and Infants Born

Since 2009, the number of live births (i.e., deliveries) from assisted reproductive technologies in the U.S. has increased. In 2009, the number of live births from assisted reproductive technologies was 45,870. In 2021, the number of live births from assisted reproductive technologies was 91,906—twice as many as in 2009.

Since 2009, the number of live infants born from assisted reproductive technologies in the U.S. has increased. In 2009, the number of live infants born from assisted reproductive technologies was 60,190. In 2021, the number of live infants born from assisted reproductive technologies was 97,128.

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Proportion of U.S. Infants Born From Assisted Reproductive Technologies

Since 2009, the proportion of U.S. infants who were born via assisted reproductive technologies has increased. In 2009, the proportion of U.S. infants who born via assisted reproductive technologies was 1.4%. In 2021, the proportion of U.S. infants who born via assisted reproductive technologies was 2.0%.

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Sources

Data from 2009-2017 were acquired from the relevant annual reports published in MMWR Surveillance Summaries. Data from 2018 were acquired from: Sunderam S, Kissin DM, Zhang Y, Jewett A, Boulet SL, Warner L, Kroelinger CD, Barfield WD (2022). Assisted Reproductive Technology Surveillance - United States, 2018. MMWR Surveillance Summaries. 18;71(4):1-19.

Bonus Commentary

Assisted reproductive technologies have altered the way that human conception occurs. Use of these technologies has become increasing popular in the U.S. They can help women achieve pregnancy, but they can also increase health risks to the mother and fetus, and they are more likely to cause multiple births (e.g., twins). Assisted reproductive technologies also raise questions about the factors or motivations that lead to their use and how their use might impact health, relationships, families, and society in various ways.

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