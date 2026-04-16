The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Rachael Morgan's avatar
Rachael Morgan
8h

Another unfortunate statistic. Young and healthy women are delaying motherhood. The costs are enormous, physically, mentally and financially in delayed parenthood.

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Brian Pinchback's avatar
Brian Pinchback
7h

Assisted reproductive technology is a complex subject. Since 2009 there has been a significant

advance in gene technology including defective gene replacement. For example dwarfism has been found to be caused by one single part of a gene. The four chemical compounds (nitrogenous bases) that make up the genetic code in a gene are Adenine (A), Thymine (T), Guanine (G), and Cytosine. Adding to the complication is debate as to whether interfering

with a gene is morally right. I mean - are we entitled to generate a new human species by genetic

manipulations ?

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