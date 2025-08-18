The Nuzzo Letter

E.W.R
20h

It’s become fairly common for women to even exclude their own height in dating profiles, sometimes while comically insisting on matching with only men above a certain height. It’s also fairly common for women to omit broad descriptions of their build, sometimes while insisting on matching with men who are “fit”. The implication seems to be that providing this information encourages women to be objectified or defined by characteristics which are irrelevant and that this is not feminist. It’s also not uncommon to see women demanding that men have a full head of hair, do not use photos showing them in sunglasses or hats, and virtually demanding that men smile and display their teeth in most photos. And, yes, many women also exclude photos of their whole body or their lower body, presumably because that information is also not relevant or feminist.

