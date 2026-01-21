This week’s graph, courtesy of a report published by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), shows the number of boys and girls in the United States (U.S.) who participated in high school sports between the 1971-72 and 2024-25 academic school years.

Methodological Notes

Data from the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years were unavailable due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Data from the 1974-75 and 1976-77 school years were also unavailable.

Though not stated explicitly, the NFHS appears to “double count” athletes. That is, a boy who participates in both basketball and baseball in a school year is counted twice rather than once. If this interpretation is correct, then the number of individuals who participated in U.S. high school sports is lower than described here.

The data are absolute numbers of sports participants. The data do not control for changes in population size in the U.S. over time.

Key Points

The number of girls participating in high school sports increased markedly in the 1970s. This increase was due to Title IX legislation.

During the 1980s, the number of boys and girls participating in high school sports remained stable but then increased across subsequent decades.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of boys and girls participating in high school sports decreased but have since increased to record highs.

Each year, more boys than girls participated in high school sports.

In the 2024-25 school year, 4.7 million boys and 3.5 million girls participated in high school sports.

In the 2024-25 school year, the proportion of high school sports participants who were girls was at its second-highest level in history (42.8%) .

Source: National Federation of State High School Associations. 2024-25 High School Athlete Participation Survey. August 22, 2025.

Bonus Commentary

More boys than girls participate in high school sports in the U.S. This result has been true throughout the history of U.S. high school sports.

The causes of greater male than female sports and physical exercise participation are sometimes debated. Social constructionists believe that lower female than male sports and exercise participation is largely due to social factors that hinder female participation (e.g., less media attention of women’s sports, fewer opportunities or resources for women’s sports). Consequently, social constructionists believe that policies and initiatives beyond Title IX can be used to create “gender equity” in sports participation (i.e., 50/50 participation).

The social constructionist view ignores the biological basis for sex differences in sports and exercise participation. This biological basis is that human males are physically larger, stronger, faster, and more powerful than human females, and male physical activity is not impeded by periods of pregnancy. Therefore, on average, human males appear to be more built for intense physical exercise than human females. This is not to say that women cannot or should not participate in intense physical exercise. Women can and should participate in intense physical exercise if they want to and are able to. Instead, this is to say that the male body develops differently than the female body. Below are some other relevant findings:

Propulsion, which is a forceful and directed acceleration of the body, is believed to be a behavioural expression of masculinity. The desire for propulsion is believed to be based in biology and later amplified by socialization.

Male infants are more physically active than female infants.

Sex differences in strength and athletic performance have been observed at 10 years of age and younger.

The social constructionist view also ignores the psychological basis for sex differences in sports and exercise participation. On average, human males and females have different psychological orientations, motivations, and interests. One of the differences in interests is that boys and men are more interested in sports and intense physical exercise than girls and women. Below are some relevant findings:

Boys report liking sports more than girls do.

Boys rate sports as being more important than girls do.

Boys have a more positive attitude toward physical fitness testing.

Men are more likely to watch both men’s sports and women’s sports than women, reflecting greater male than female interest in sports.

Male journalists are more likely than female journalists to cover sports, reflecting greater male than female interest in sports.

Men have invented most sports and exercise equipment, suggesting a greater male than female interest in sports and exercise.

On average, men are more competitive than women. Men also more likely than women to motivated by challenge and competition to participate in exercise. Challenge and competition are ingrained into sports.

Men prefer to exercise at higher intensities than women.

Finally, men have created most sports, suggesting a greater male than female interest sports. Most sports involve rules, umpires, hierarchal systems, winners and losers, statistics about performance, etc. These are all traits more aligned with the males than females. The notion that one ought to expect 50/50 male/female representation in all things related to sports and physical exercise is not consistent with what is known about sex differences in biology and psychology.

