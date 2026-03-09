The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
6h

Thanks for this James. You said " I recommend remaining cautious." Ain't it the truth? How many times have we seen this before? Hoping for change and then we get something pink....

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James L. Nuzzo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture