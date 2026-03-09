The graphs below illustrate women’s health spending in Canada and the sex of employees in Canada’s health agencies, including Women and Gender Equality (WAGE) Canada, Health Canada, and the Public Health Agency of Canada. I also graphed the sex of employees in the Canadian Human Rights Commission, as human rights and government agencies affiliated with human rights are of interest to many subscribers of The Nuzzo Letter.

Women and Gender Equality (WAGE) Canada – Spending

Total spending by WAGE consists of two components: internal services and advancing “gender equality” (i.e., advancing girls’ and women’s health).

In 2018-19 and 2019-2020, the advancing gender equality component comprised about 85% of WAGE’s total spending. Since that time, the advancing gender equality component has comprised 91-94% of WAGE’s total spending each year (average: 90% over the six-year period).

In 2024-25, WAGE spent $368,962,159, including $346,440,898 on advancing gender equality.

Between 2018-19 and 2024, WAGE spent $1.62B, including $1.48B on advancing gender equality.

Women and Gender Equality (WAGE) Canada – Employee Sex

In 2024, WAGE employed 416 individuals: 350 women and 66 men (84% female representation).

Between 2018 and 2024, women comprised 84-88% of WAGE’s employees each year.

Health Canada – Employee Sex

The total number of employees in Health Canada increased during the years of the COVID-19 pandemic but have since decreased.

In 2024, Health Canada employed 9,591 individuals: 6,230 women and 3,361 men (65% female representation).

Between 2018 and 2024, women comprised 65-67% of employees in Health Canada each year

Public Health Agency of Canada – Employee Sex

The total number of employees in the Public Health Agency of Canada has increased since 2018.

In 2024, Health Canada employed 3,831 individuals: 2,670 women and 1,161 men (69.7% female representation).

Between 2018 and 2024, women comprised 68-70% of employees in the Public Health Agency of Canada each year.

Canadian Human Rights Commission – Employee Sex

The total number of employees in the Canadian Humans Rights Commission has increased since 2018.

In 2024, the Canadian Humans Rights Commission employed 272 individuals: 201 women and 71 men (74% female representation).

Between 2018 and 2024, women comprised 70-74% of employees in the Canadian Human Rights Commission each year.

Sources

Bonus Commentary

On April 10, 2025, I published a report titled, “Canada’s Sex Bias in Health Research Funding.” To my knowledge, that report was the first attempt at documenting sex differences in women’s and men’s health funding in Canada. The graphs above update and refine my previous analysis.

WAGE, which, in theory, is supposed to be interested in “gender equality” and not just women, rarely funds projects related to boys’ and men’s health. Therefore, WAGE’s spending can be understood as funding primarily for girls’ and women’s health. Annually, WAGE invests between $300-350M annually into the well-being of girls and women (i.e., “advancing gender equality”), with a total investment of about $1.6B since 2018-19.

The graphs also show that most individuals who are employed at WAGE (85%) and related health agencies in the Canadian government are women. This is consistent with employee profiles in Australian health agencies. Given that both the Canadian and Australian governments fund women’s health research and programs at much higher levels than men’s health research and programs, it is becoming increasingly difficult to not connect female representation in these agencies with the agencies’ sex-biased funding models. Moreover, there exists an irony (or hypocrisy) in a government agency dedicated to “gender equality” having 85% of its staff as women. Similarly, in Australia, 80% of employees at the Workplace Gender Equality Agency are women. Finally, the high proportion female employees in the Canadian Humans Rights Commission (70-74%) is consistent with Australia, where 83.4% of employees in the Australian Humans Rights Commission are women.

Importantly, funding from WAGE is not the only government source of funding dedicated to women’s well-being in Canada. For one, in 2022, the Canadian Institute of Health Research and WAGE jointly funded the Women’s Health Research Initiative at a level of $20M over five years. The Canadian Institute of Health Research is the government’s main funding body for health research. This agency is like the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) in Australia and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the U.S. The Canadian Institute of Health Research consists of 13 institutes that operate separate from Health Canada. One of the institutes is the Institute of Gender and Health. The Institute of Gender and Health is the Canadian equivalent of the NIH’s Office of Research on Women’s Health. In its Research Priority Plan 2024-2029, Canada’s Institute of Gender and Health listed women’s health, but not men’s health, as one of its three priority areas. Other examples of women’s well-being prioritized in funding from the Canadian Institute of Health and other Canadian government agencies can be found in my previous post.

Finally, a new development in the space of Canadian health funding is that on February 23, 2026, Health Canada announced its plans to create a Men and Boys’ Health Strategy. Some men’s health advocates are excited about this announcement. I recommend remaining cautious.

For years, the Canadian bureaucracy has included agencies who could have been more concerned about boys’ and men’s health, particularly as the same poor outcomes that disproportionately impact boys and men today have been largely the same for many years. As I documented in my previous analysis, the Canadian bureaucracy explicitly adopted feminist theory across numerous agencies during the COVID era, and this thinking will not all of a sudden disappear. Moreover, Movember has been named as a key partner in Canada’s new Men and Boys’ Health Strategy. Movember does good things in the men’s health space, but the organisation is also compromised by its unwillingness to be unapologetically androcentric, and this is partly why Movember has been criticized by men’s advocates.

Another red flag with this new strategy is that Health Canada has stated that the strategy will address “harmful online spaces (like the “manosphere”). This language sounds very similar to that commonly used by feminist groups like United Nations (UN) Women and academics in Australia. Also, the overall goal of the strategy is written so vaguely that it could mean any number of things, including things associated with the deficit model of masculinity. According to health Canada, the goal of the Men and Boys’ Health Strategy is to “create supportive and safe environments, challenge harmful stereotypes, reduce stigma and encourage men of all ages to seek help when they need it.” Finally, Canada’s health and gender bureaucracy mainly consists of female employees (see graphs above). This could be a potential issue with the strategy because approaches to resolving boys’ and men’s health issues are likely to differ, on average, between female and male employees.

Nevertheless, to their credit, Health Canada has seemingly taken a step in the right direction, and it has also announced that the first part of the strategy is to receive feedback from Canadians via an online questionnaire. Perhaps with significant public input, Health Canada will develop a strategy that helps boys and men.

