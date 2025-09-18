This week’s graphs show sex-segregated data on select causes of death in the United States (U.S.) between 1970 and 2022. Numbers of male deaths (blue circles) and female deaths (pink circles) align with the left y-axis. The percentage of deaths that are male (blue bars) align with the right y-axis. For some causes of death, data were unavailable for certain years.

Not all causes of death are represented in the graphs below. However, most major causes of death are presented. After showing deaths from all causes, I present, in alphabetical order, deaths from the following causes: accidents, accidental drownings, alcohol-induced deaths, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, cerebrovascular disease, chronic liver disease and cirrhosis, complications from medical procedures, COPD and similar conditions, COVID-19, diabetes mellitus, diseases of the heart, drug overdose deaths, falls, HIV, homicide, motor vehicle accidents, obesity, Parkinson’s disease, pneumonia or influenza, and suicide.

All Causes

Between 1970 and 2022, 63.9 million males and 59.8 million females died.

More males than females died each year between 1970 to 1996 and then again from 2012 to 2022. The time in which the percentage of male deaths was highest was in the 1970s.

More females than males died between 1997 and 2011.

Large increases in male and female deaths between 2020 to 2022 were due primarily to COVID-19.

In 2022, 1,719,250 males and 1,560,607 females died.

In 2022, 52.4% of all deaths were males.

Accidents

More males than females die in accidents each year.

Historically, males have comprised 63-70% of deaths from accidents.

Deaths from accidents have risen noticeably for both males and females over the past 10 years, particularly between 2020-2022.

In 2022, 151,629 males and 75,410 females died from accidents.

In 2022, males comprised 68.8% of deaths from accidents.

NB. Deaths from motor vehicle accidents, accidental drownings, falls, and other accidents comprise this broad category of accident deaths.

Accidental Drownings

More males than females die from accidental drownings each year.

Approximately 2,500 to 3,000 males die from accidental drownings each year.

In 2022, 3,092 males and 1,076 females died from accidental drownings.

In 2022, males comprised 74.2% of deaths from accidental drownings.

NB. Accidental drownings are a subcategory of accident deaths.

Alcohol-induced Deaths

Deaths induced by alcohol are more common among males than females.

Numbers of alcohol-induced deaths increased markedly for both males and females in 2020.

In 2022, 36,426 males and 14,765 females died from alcohol-induced deaths.

In 2022, males comprised 71.2% of alcohol-induced deaths.

Alzheimer’s Disease

More females than males die from Alzheimer’s disease each year.

In 2022, 82,647 females and 37,475 males died from Alzheimer’s disease.

In 2022, females comprised 68.8% of deaths from Alzheimer’s disease.

Cancer

Since 1970, more males than females have died from cancer each year.

In 2022, 319,336 males and 289,035 females died from cancer.

In 2022, males comprised 52.5% of all cancer deaths.

Cerebrovascular Disease

More females than males die from cerebrovascular disease each year.

In 2022, 93,574 females and 71,819 males died from cerebrovascular disease.

In 2022, females comprised 56.6% of deaths from cerebrovascular disease.

Chronic Liver Disease and Cirrhosis

More males than females die from chronic liver disease and cirrhosis each year.

In 2022, 34,340 males and 20,463 females died from chronic liver disease and cirrhosis.

In 2022, males comprised 62.7% of deaths from chronic liver disease and cirrhosis.

Complications From Medical Procedures

Between 1999 and 2016, about 1,300-1,500 males and 1,300-1,500 females died from complications from medical and surgical care each year. This trend changed in 2017 and in subsequent years, as numbers of deaths from such complications grew noticeably before then tending back down in 2022.

For most years between 1999 and 2014, more females than males died from complications from medical and surgical care. However, since 2015, more males than females have died from complications from medical and surgical care each year.

COPD and Similar Conditions

Patterns of a sex difference in deaths from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and similar conditions have changed with time. In the 1980s and 1990s, more males than females died from COPD and similar conditions. However, starting in 2000, this trend changed, with more females than males now dying from COPD and similar conditions.

In 2022, 78,378 females and 69,004 males died from COPD and similar conditions.

In 2022, females comprised 53.2% of deaths from COPD and similar conditions.

COVID-19

Numbers of deaths from COVID-19 were greater among males than females each year between 2020 and 2022.

Between 2020 and 2022, a total of 531,782 males and 422,494 females died from COVID-19.

Males have comprised approximately 55% of deaths from COVID-19.

Diabetes Mellitus

Between 1970 and 2007, more females than males died from diabetes mellitus. Since 2008, more males than females have died from diabetes mellitus.

The increase in numbers of male deaths from diabetes mellitus increased noticeably throughout the 2010s.

In 2022, 57,557 males and 43,652 females died from diabetes mellitus.

In 2022, males comprised 56.9% of deaths from diabetes mellitus.

Diseases of the Heart

Patterns of a sex difference in deaths from diseases of the heart have changed with time. In the 1970s and early 1980s, more males than females died from diseases of the heart. This pattern changed in the late 1990s and early 2000s, with more females than males dying from diseases of the heart. Then, in 2007 the trend reversed. Now, more males than females die from diseases of the heart.

In 2022, 386,766 males and 316,114 females died from diseases of the heart.

In 2022, males comprised 55% of deaths from diseases of the heart.

Drug Overdose Deaths

More males than females die from drug overdoses each year.

Drug overdose deaths increased noticeably among males between 2015-2017, plateaued for a couple of years, then increased markedly in 2020 and again in 2021.

In 2022, 75,814 males and 32,127 females died from drug overdoses.

In 2022, males comprised 70% of deaths from drug overdoses.

Falls

Numbers of deaths from falls have increased linearly since 1999.

More males than females have died from falls each year except 2012.

In 2022, 23,819 males and 22,811 females died from falls.

In 2022, males comprised 51.1% of deaths from falls.

NB. Deaths from falls are a subcategory of accident deaths.

HIV

More males than females die from human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) each year.

Historically, males have made up over 70% of all deaths from HIV.

In 2022, 3,802 males and 1,139 females died from HIV.

In 2022, males comprised 76.9% of deaths from HIV.

Homicide

More males than females are the victims of homicide each year.

Numbers of homicides decreased in the 1990s. However, numbers of homicides increased between 2020-2022 back to levels observed in the early 1990s.

Since 1970, the proportion of homicide victims who are male has been 75-80%.

In 2022, 19,977 males and 4,872 females were the victims of homicide.

In 2022, males comprised 80.4% of victims of homicide.

Motor Vehicle Accidents

More males than females die in motor vehicle accidents each year.

Historically, males have comprised 66-73% of deaths from motor vehicle accidents.

In 2022, 33,274 males and 12,753 females died from motor vehicle accidents.

In 2022, males comprised 72.3% of deaths from motor vehicle accidents.

NB. Deaths from motor vehicle accidents are a subcategory of accident deaths.

Obesity

Deaths from obesity were tracked from 2015 to 2020.

Between 2015 to 2020, more males than females died from obesity.

In 2020, 5,488 males and 4,721 females died from obesity.

In 2020, males comprised 53.8% of deaths from obesity.

Parkinson’s Disease

More males than females die from Parkinson’s disease each year.

In 2022, 24,503 males and 15,412 females died from Parkinson’s disease.

In 2022, males comprised 61.4% of deaths from Parkinson’s disease.

Pneumonia or Influenza

Patterns of a sex difference in deaths from pneumonia or influenza have changed with time. In the 1970s, more males than females died from pneumonia or influenza. In the late 1980s, this pattern changed, with more females than males dying from pneumonia or influenza each year until and including 2019.

In 2022, 24,060 males and 22,992 females died from pneumonia or influenza.

In 2022, males comprised 51.1% of deaths from pneumonia or influenza.

Suicide

More males than females die from suicide each year.

Whereas the number of female suicides remained mostly steady from 1970 to the early 2000s, the number of male suicides increased steadily over that time, except for a plateau in the late 1980s to 2000. Numbers of male and female suicides then started to increase steadily starting around the mid-2000s.

Since 1970, males have comprised 75-80% of all suicides.

In 2022, 39,273 males and 10,203 females died by suicide.

In 2022, males comprised 79.4% of deaths by suicide.

Sources

Data for these graphs were extracted from annual “Deaths: Final Data” reports published by the National Center for Health Statistics. An example of one of these reports can be found here.

Bonus Commentary

Sex differences exist in causes of deaths. For example, more females than males die each from cerebrovascular disease and Alzheimer’s disease, whereas more males than females die from cancer, chronic liver disease and cirrhosis, HIV, homicide, Parkinson’s disease, suicide, alcohol and drug use, and accidents (e.g., drownings, motor vehicle accidents). Because accidents, homicides, and suicides occur in many younger or middle-aged persons, the higher predominance of these causes of death among males than females then causes male life expectancy to be significantly shorter than female life expectancy. In 2023, life expectancy for U.S. males was 5.3 years shorter than for U.S. females.

Remarkably, given all the above data, no federal or state level offices exist for men’s health and wellbeing in the U.S., whereas several federal and state level offices exist for women’s health and wellbeing. The U.S. government also invests significantly less money into research on men’s health than women’s health. In Australia, similar trend exist in terms of research funding and numbers of state-level offices.

Health outcomes in males are due to interactions between biological factors, social/environmental factors, and the choices that males make within their biological and social/environmental frameworks. Many causes of early mortality in males (and females) are preventable.

