Dr. James L. Nuzzo was recently interviewed on the Critical Therapy Antidote (CTA) podcast. Follow the CTA podcast on YouTube, X, Spotify, and the CTA website.

Episode description: In this episode of the CTA Podcast, Dr. James Nuzzo joins Dr. Michael Olan for a wide-ranging conversation about science, politics, and the state of academia. Dr. Nuzzo—an exercise scientist and men’s health researcher—shares how his work in strength, fitness testing, and historical data led him into deeper questions about health, public policy, and the pressures shaping modern research.

They discuss:

• The rise of ideological pressures in scientific institutions

• Why objective data and historical trends matter now more than ever

• The challenges of navigating academic cancellation

• The impact of “health equity” frameworks on scientific integrity

• How men’s health and public health are influenced by political narratives

This is a thoughtful, nuanced exploration of science, culture, and the importance of maintaining clarity and honesty in research.

