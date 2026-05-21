The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Jack Jones's avatar
Jack Jones
12h

DV is a topic mired in intellectual dishonesty.

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Mike Buchanan's avatar
Mike Buchanan
10h

Thanks James, interesting. It seems to me that the myth that most DV perpetrators are men, and most victims women, will never die. Plus the highest rates of DV are found in lesbian couples. I've posted the following comments in many places including after your pieces:

(PASK) https://domesticviolenceresearch.org/ was published in May 2013 in the journal Partner Abuse and is the most comprehensive review of domestic violence research ever carried out. This unparallelled three-year research project was conducted by 42 scholars at 20 universities and research centres. The headline finding of the PASK review was that:

“Men and women perpetrate physical and non-physical forms of abuse at comparable rates, most domestic violence is mutual, women are as controlling as men, domestic violence by men and women is correlated with essentially the same risk factors, and male and female perpetrators are motivated for similar reasons.”

A key numerical result from the PASK review was:

“Among large population samples, 57.9% of intimate-partner violence (IPV) reported was bi-directional, 42.1% unidirectional, 13.8% of the unidirectional violence was male-to-female, 28.3% was female-to-male.”

The last point is worth emphasising. In the 42.1% of (heterosexual) couples in which one partner is always the perpetrator and the other the victim, the woman is TWICE as likely to be the perpetrator and (therefore) HALF as likely to be the victim.

JUSTICE FOR MEN & BOYS http://j4mb.org.uk

CAMPAIGN FOR MERIT IN BUSINESS http://c4mb.uk

LAUGHING AT FEMINISTS http://laughingatfeminists.com

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