On April 29, 2026, I published an essay titled, “Sex Bias in Western Australia’s Domestic Violence Helplines.” In the essay, I critiqued the descriptions of the Women’s and Men’s Domestic Violence Helplines published on the website of Western Australia’s (WA) Department of Communities. The descriptions are shown below:

Women’s Domestic Violence Helpline : provides support for all Western Australians including women, with or without children, who are experiencing family and domestic violence in Western Australia (including referrals to women’s refuges). Phone: 1800 007 339. *This helpline is operated by Department of Communities, and your call will be answered by a child protection worker. We are here to help.

Men’s Domestic Violence Helpline: provides information and referrals for men who are concerned about their violent and abusive behaviours, and for male victims of family and domestic violence in Western Australia. Phone: 1800 000 599. *This helpline is operated by Department of Communities, and your call will be answered by a child protection worker. We are here to help.

The key difference in the descriptions is that the Men’s Domestic Violence Helpline includes a statement that “men who are concerned about their violent and abusive behaviours…” can call the helpline, whereas the Women’s Domestic Violence Helpline does not include a similar statement.

Because female-perpetrated domestic violence is well-documented, I argued that the helpline descriptions are prejudicial against both women and men. For women, the omission of the statement from the Women’s Domestic Violence Helpline suggests that women, who are concerned about their violent or abusive behaviours, are not welcomed to call the line. For men, the presence of the statement in the description of the Men’s Domestic Violence Helpline, but not the Women’s Domestic Violence Helpline, perpetuates the stereotype that only men perpetrate domestic violence. Thus, both sexes lose out from the asymmetry that exists in the Department’s descriptions of its domestic violence helplines.

Consequently, on April 28, 2026, I submitted a formal complaint to the Department of Communities. I requested that the Department make the helpline descriptions the same (i.e., sex-neutral) by adding the following statement to the description of the Women’s Domestic Violence Helpline: “provides information and referrals for women who are concerned about their violent and abusive behaviours.” In making this recommendation, I cited results from peer-reviewed papers, the Australian Institute of Criminology, and the Western Australia Ombudsman, which show that women perpetrate domestic violence (e.g., intimate partner violence, child or other family abuse).

On May 8, 2026, I received a reply from the Department of Communities.

The Department disagreed with the rationale behind my complaint, and they chose not to revise the helpline descriptions. Their full response can be seen in the pdf that I have uploaded below. The main parts of their argument are quoted below.

“While anyone can experience family and domestic violence, the national evidence-base continues to indicate it is mostly used by men against women and children.” “The academic literature and research cited in your submission does not fully align with the broader peer-reviewed evidence base, and the following sources may assist in further contextualising these findings: Australia’s National Research Organisation for Women’s Safety (ANROWS) – established by the Commonwealth, State and Territory governments under Australia’s first National Plan to Reduce Violence against Women and their Children (2010-2022), ANROWs is an independent not-for-profit organisation that undertakes targeted research to inform the evidence-base on domestic, family and sexual violence.

ANROWS also administer the National Community Attitudes towards Violence against Women (NCAS) survey, including specific findings for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, young Australians and for each jurisdiction.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) – provide key findings on family and domestic violence, intimate partner violence and sexual violence, with reporting primarily informed by the definitions drawn from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Personal Safety Survey.”

Letter From The Department Of Communities – 2026 20342 224KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

When Ideology Trumps Care

The Department’s response was misguided in several respects. In my opinion, the most shocking respect was the Department’s apparent lack of understanding of what the purpose of a domestic violence helpline is.

The Department appears to believe that descriptions for domestic violence helplines should reflect statistical averages of domestic violence data. The Department implied as much when it stated: “While anyone can experience family and domestic violence, the national evidence-base continues to indicate it is mostly used by men against women and children.” [italics added]

However, the purpose of a domestic violence helpline is to encourage any individual who is a potential perpetrator or victim of domestic violence to call the line to reduce “overall harm at a community level.” Thus, even when studies show that more men than women perpetrate domestic violence, the fact that some percentage of women perpetrate domestic violence means that helpline descriptions should match that evidence. Thus, the WA Department of Communities has misconstrued what it means to make helpline descriptions informed by evidence. Because studies show that some percentage of women perpetrate domestic violence, and because helplines ought to be as inclusive as possible to reduce any cases of domestic violence in the community, then truly evidence-based descriptions for Men’s and Women’s Domestic Violence Helplines would include statements about victimisation and perpetration.

Also, how often do men call the Men’s Domestic Violence Helplines regarding concerns about their violent or abusive behaviours? I pose this question because, if both the women’s and men’s helplines encourage potential perpetrators to call, I would predict that violent women would be more likely than violent men to call. I would predict that because women are more likely than men to seek help for problems. If my reasoning is correct, then this further supports revising the description of the Women’s Domestic Violence Helpline. Not making this revision is prejudicial against women. The current helpline description suggests that women who might want help for their violent or abusive behaviours are not welcomed to call the line. Moreover, by not welcoming violent women to call the line, this also puts other women at increased risk of harm, because lesbian relationships have high rates of intimate partner violence.

Inherent Contradiction

The WA Department of Communities cited three sources in its rebuttal. I examine those sources below, but before doing so, it is important to note that an examination of those sources is not even necessary for refuting the Department’s position. The Department has already admitted (unknowingly) that problematic levels of female perpetration exist. The fact that the Men’s Domestic Violence Helpline mentions male victims implies that female-perpetrated domestic violence exists. Most men are not in intimate partner relationships with aliens, sea creatures, or other men. Most men are in intimate partner relationships with women, and some of those women perpetrate violence onto male partners. Thus, in acknowledging male victimization in its description of its Men’s Domestic Violence Helpline, the WA Department of Communities contradicts itself in not acknowledging female perpetration in its description of its Women’s Domestic Violence Helpline.

Problematic Referencing

One of the disappointing aspects of the Department’s response was its lack of data specificity. The Department cited two websites and one survey, but specific results from those websites and surveys were not communicated. Nevertheless, let us examine those references.

First, in another sex-biased act, the Department referenced a women’s safety organization (Australia’s National Research Organisation for Women’s Safety (ANROWS)) in two of its three bullet points. Unsurprisingly, the ANROWS’ research webpage is dominated by reports that focus only on female victims and the male perpetrator-female victim paradigm. Thus, the Department’s decision to reference ANROWS is hardly appropriate in an objective debate on domestic violence perpetration and victimization. The Department softened its bias slightly by also referencing the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), but the bias is still clear.

Remarkably, even if one considers only the reports found on the ANROWS website, one still finds data that contradict the Department’s decision to not acknowledge female-perpetrated domestic violence. Below are a few examples.

An ANROWS report on intimate partner homicides found that 20.9% of intimate partner homicides in Australia between 2010 and 2018 (65 of 311 cases) involved a female killer. That is hardly 0!

An ANROWS report on filicide found that 32% of filicide offenders in Australia between 2010 and 2018 were women. That is hardly 0!

An ANROWS report on family violence of 16-20-year-olds found that 23% of females compared to 14% of males reported using violence against a family member in the home. That is hardly 0! Moreover, the females were more likely than the males to have reported using physical violence, verbal abuse, and psychological abuse against a family member.

Thus, even though the WA Department of Communities wanted to bias the discussion by citing reports published by a women’s organization, reports published by that organization confirm why the description of the Women’s Domestic Violence Helpline should include the statement that encourages women to call the line if they are concerned about their violent or abusive behaviours.

Next, the Department referenced the National Community Attitudes towards Violence against Women (NCAS) survey. However, given the context of the discussion, this survey is another unimpressive reference. It was conducted by ANROWS and reports only on female victimization.

Finally, the Department referenced the AIHW website on “family, domestic and sexual violence.” However, data published by AIHW on its webpage and in its associated report illustrate that female-perpetrated domestic violence exist, thus supporting the idea that the Women’s Domestic Violence Helpline should encourage women to call the helpline if they are concerned about their violent or abusive behaviours. Below are two supporting statistics from AIHW.

Regarding family and domestic violence, AIHW reported that 4.3% of children reported witnessing violence being used against their fathers. Presumably mothers were perpetrators of some of the violence that the children witnessed.

Regarding intimate partner violence, AIHW reported that (a) 23% of women and 7.3% of men over the age of 15 have experienced physical and/or sexual violence from an intimate partner; (b) 23% of women and 14% of men over the age of 15 have experienced emotional abuse by a current or previous partner; and (c) 16% of women and 7.8% of men have experienced economic abuse from a current or previous partner. Given that women are usually men’s intimate partners, who does the WA Department of Communities believe perpetrated these violent against the men who were surveyed?

Not a Big Ask

I did not make a big ask of the WA Department of Communities when I requested that they revise their domestic violence helpline descriptions to be more aligned with evidence. The Department rejected my recommendation, but I am glad that I submitted it. The Department’s response was revealing. It showed that the Department did not make an error in writing its helpline descriptions. Instead, the Department wrote the descriptions with an intent that purposely transgressed the boundaries of care into a space of political messaging about domestic violence.

The cost of making my requested revision would have been minimal. A staffer could have revised the website’s text and clicked “update” in about one minute. The benefit, on the other hand, could have been mildly significant, considering the probable health benefits to callers and their potential victims, assuming the violence or abuse is avoided (not to mention avoiding associated healthcare costs or other economic costs). Thus, even if my suggested revision was to increase the number of women who call the helpline by two per year, that revision would be worth it, because there is no downside to making the helpline description more inclusive, and individual people and their larger communities would benefit from the violence being prevented. In the longer term, the revised helpline description would help mitigate stereotyped thinking around domestic violence, thus making WA residents more confident that their state’s bureaucracy can operate in a fair and objective manner regarding sex/gender issues.

In closing, the response from the WA Department of Communities reveals how rigid ideology (under the guise of “evidence”) can override a genuine concern for flesh-and-blood human beings—including women. I encourage the Department to reconsider its decision. The purpose of a domestic violence helpline is not to match statistical averages or to communicate political messages. The purpose of a domestic violence helpline is to help people.

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