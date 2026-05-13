Just Checking In Podcast - Dr James Nuzzo
Interview on the Just Checking In Podcast
Dr. James L. Nuzzo was interviewed on the Just Checkin In Podcast about his academic journey, men’s health, and more. The interview is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and the Just Checking In website.
Episode description: In episode 350 of The Just Checking In Podcast we checked in with academic Dr James Nuzzo. James is an Exercise Scientist and Men’s Health Researcher. He also runs his own SubStack called ‘The Nuzzo Letter’. In this episode we discuss his academic journey and how he got to where he is today, his academic cancellation from Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Australia, how it impacted his mental health and how he rebuilt his career after that point. We also discuss why there is a life expectancy gap between men and women globally, across the West and the factors behind it. We then discuss the research bias he argues that exists against men and boys in academia. For James’s mental health journey, we discuss his move from America to Australia, the impact on his mental health, and self-development.
NB. This interview occurred on March 7, 2026.
Related Content at The Nuzzo Letter
The Data Doesn't Care: Dr. James Nuzzo on Woke Science, Health Equity & Academic Pressure
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A university which conspires against this brilliant academic should be named and shamed. Read any of his articles to gain a rational view supported by unbiased data, especially on discrimination against men and boys.