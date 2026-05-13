Dr. James L. Nuzzo was interviewed on the Just Checkin In Podcast about his academic journey, men’s health, and more. The interview is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and the Just Checking In website.

Episode description: In episode 350 of The Just Checking In Podcast we checked in with academic Dr James Nuzzo. James is an Exercise Scientist and Men’s Health Researcher. He also runs his own SubStack called ‘The Nuzzo Letter’. In this episode we discuss his academic journey and how he got to where he is today, his academic cancellation from Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Australia, how it impacted his mental health and how he rebuilt his career after that point. We also discuss why there is a life expectancy gap between men and women globally, across the West and the factors behind it. We then discuss the research bias he argues that exists against men and boys in academia. For James’s mental health journey, we discuss his move from America to Australia, the impact on his mental health, and self-development.

NB. This interview occurred on March 7, 2026.

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