This week’s graphs, courtesy of a report by the National Center for Health Statistics, illustrate the number of drug- and alcohol-induced deaths in the United States (U.S.) in 2021 (most recent report).

Drug-Induced Deaths

• In 2021, a total of 111,219 deaths in the U.S. were induced by drug use. The majority of these deaths (106,699) were due to drug overdoses.

• The number of drug-induced deaths among males (77,309) was over two times higher than the number of drug-induced deaths among females (33,910).

• In 2021, males made up 70% of deaths induced by drugs.

Alcohol-Induced Deaths

• In 2021, a total of 54,258 deaths in the U.S. were induced by alcohol use.

• The number of alcohol-induced death among males (38,700) was over two times higher than the number of alcohol-induced death among females (15,558).

• In 2021, males made up 71% of deaths induced by alcohol.

Source: Murphy SL, Kochanek KD, Xu JQ, Arias E. Deaths: Final data for 2021. National Vital Statistics Reports; vol 73 no 8. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics. 2024.

