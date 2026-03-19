Sex of Employees at Australian Universities, 2024-25
Data Brief
The graph below shows the proportions of employees at universities in Australia in 2024-25 who were women. The data are from 39 of Australia’s 40 universities, with data unavailable from the University of Divinity. Employees represented in the graph include the combined total of professors, administrative staff, maintenance workers, etc.
Key Points
In 2024-25, all universities in Australia employed more women than men.
The Australian Catholic University was the university with the greatest proportion of female employees: 70%.
The University of New South Wales was the university with the lowest proportion of female employees: 53%.
Edith Cowan University, the university that cancelled me, had the third highest proportion of female staff: 68%.
A total of 25 of the 39 universities had proportional representations of female employees that were 60% of greater.
Source
Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WAGE) Employer Data Explorer Tool.
Bonus Commentary
These data show that in 2024-25 there were more female than male employees at each university in Australia. These employees included professors, administrative staff, maintenance workers, and all other roles employed through these universities. Regarding women’s and men’s proportional representations in these specific job categories, I previously published annual data (1997-2023) on faculty and non-academic staff at all Australian universities combined. The results were as follows:
Faculty. Women were 34.4% of faculty at Australian universities in 1997 and 49.8% of faculty in 2023.
Non-academic staff. Women were 59.9% of non-academic staff at Australian universities in 1997 and 66.9% of non-academic staff in 2023.
All staff (faculty plus non-academic staff). Women were 49% of all staff at Australian universities in 1997 and 59.5% of all staff in 2023 (comparable to the results in the graph above for all employees in 2024-25).
The representation of women on university campuses as staff and students is the largest it has ever been – both in Australia and the United States. This is part of what Helen Andrews called The Great Feminization. Current and former academics like Janice Fiamengo, Leigh Revers, Cory Clark, and me have all written about the increased female-to-male ratio on campus (i.e., the feminized university) and its implications for education, research, and society.
With women’s equal or greater representation as faculty, non-academic staff, and students, “gender equity” advocates are now shifting their focus to women’s equal representation as university presidents (Canada, United States) and vice-chancellors (Australia). See my post, “Sex of University Vice-Chancellors in Australia, 2024,” for more details.
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I worked as a research staff member at a university starting mid-to-later 1980s - hired for excellence because of a summer Work-Study job there that quickly enabled peer-research publication paper data, and so he created a staff position and even though I was only 2 year into my 4 year degree, demonstrated merit, hard work, good working with others, etc.
The HR department 'lost' my white man Christian-raised employment application and if the job wasn't for me specifically, he wouldn't have noted the Man-Hating vicious female-evil filled HR department discarded it, even though it matched the job-description and past work experience (of course) perfectly. After he got it and while the hiring was started he mentioned while holding a handful of paperwork that it was too bad I wasn't a woman, minority, or crippled because he had to Apologize for hiring an evil oppressive hyper-privilege born-with-instant knowledge unearned and likely full of rapey desires and unsafe for the Vag-feeling 3rd wave man-hate feminist that the departments were already dominated by, I suppose .. and that not long after I was so successful in my dream-job I loved and woke with Joy in morning to go too - F-ing evil Witches and their whispering lying reputational destroying psychos got to work on me in their satanic secret punishing and abusing ways .. I never understood why things got so toxic and evil until years later .. they were masturbating and joining in to gaslight me and hurt me and drive me to suicide ..
.. Every time I hear of a school, workplace or public mass-shooter young man I now wonder if he killed most of the Witches that targeted him. And F-You if you can't understand puree vile evil from hell wrapped in women skin. They are in every place you and your loved need to be to live in this level of Hell.
Make public witch trials popular again - for souls of all who you care about!
And that evil Curse followed me to my next indestry job, again okay for a year or too - long enough to be known as one of those 20-80% employees doing 1/2 the production of business .. and the knifes of the meritless lazy male-hating resent-filled psycho-cnts to decide your making them look bad.
--
Why are we unable to respond at least as much as we did to an image of a young napalm burned naked Vietnam village girl screaming in pain, running down the road? Even when video out of Gaza such as hospital bed patients being burn to death thrashing about with IV-line flapping with arms as israeli bombers fly over next Gazan hospital? What about if it is insane to allow mothers to hire witches to torture our unborn babies as Sacrifices to Satan under any situations, never mind on their personal Whimsy? What broke in us when these are acceptable? It seems reasonable to consider Spiritual Warfare with the Synagogue of Death & Hell?
After all - aren't we all basically Gazans to Zionists?
There has been a coordinated slow genocide of Western majority-white Christian-based peoples and cultures that accelerated from the late 1950s once the basic roots had been poisoned; education, media, religion, freedom to live in similar communities, family & local & Church mutual support, elder wisdom good & respected, ...
Look at the patterns. I argue that the destructive forces have always been harming and soul-murdering us. Since 1960s there have been so many genocidal policies .. with 1.5 Billions dead.
Audio overview of article on YT: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64DKR7CCccE
" .. Indigenousness Traditional Majority-White Christian-Based Western Cultural Genocide Apologetic" https://stevenwork.substack.com/p/multiverse-journal-index-number-2234https://archive.is/k8BCx
God Bless., Steve
Hi James,
Thank you for this, and all the detailed contributions from your research, reports and posts!
I wish we could recruit your assistance in gathering actionable data on the impacts of current demographic trends, education practices, and relative clinical competencies in California's marriage and family therapy field.