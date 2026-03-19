The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven Work's avatar
Steven Work
3m

I worked as a research staff member at a university starting mid-to-later 1980s - hired for excellence because of a summer Work-Study job there that quickly enabled peer-research publication paper data, and so he created a staff position and even though I was only 2 year into my 4 year degree, demonstrated merit, hard work, good working with others, etc.

The HR department 'lost' my white man Christian-raised employment application and if the job wasn't for me specifically, he wouldn't have noted the Man-Hating vicious female-evil filled HR department discarded it, even though it matched the job-description and past work experience (of course) perfectly. After he got it and while the hiring was started he mentioned while holding a handful of paperwork that it was too bad I wasn't a woman, minority, or crippled because he had to Apologize for hiring an evil oppressive hyper-privilege born-with-instant knowledge unearned and likely full of rapey desires and unsafe for the Vag-feeling 3rd wave man-hate feminist that the departments were already dominated by, I suppose .. and that not long after I was so successful in my dream-job I loved and woke with Joy in morning to go too - F-ing evil Witches and their whispering lying reputational destroying psychos got to work on me in their satanic secret punishing and abusing ways .. I never understood why things got so toxic and evil until years later .. they were masturbating and joining in to gaslight me and hurt me and drive me to suicide ..

.. Every time I hear of a school, workplace or public mass-shooter young man I now wonder if he killed most of the Witches that targeted him. And F-You if you can't understand puree vile evil from hell wrapped in women skin. They are in every place you and your loved need to be to live in this level of Hell.

Make public witch trials popular again - for souls of all who you care about!

And that evil Curse followed me to my next indestry job, again okay for a year or too - long enough to be known as one of those 20-80% employees doing 1/2 the production of business .. and the knifes of the meritless lazy male-hating resent-filled psycho-cnts to decide your making them look bad.

--

Why are we unable to respond at least as much as we did to an image of a young napalm burned naked Vietnam village girl screaming in pain, running down the road? Even when video out of Gaza such as hospital bed patients being burn to death thrashing about with IV-line flapping with arms as israeli bombers fly over next Gazan hospital? What about if it is insane to allow mothers to hire witches to torture our unborn babies as Sacrifices to Satan under any situations, never mind on their personal Whimsy? What broke in us when these are acceptable? It seems reasonable to consider Spiritual Warfare with the Synagogue of Death & Hell?

After all - aren't we all basically Gazans to Zionists?

There has been a coordinated slow genocide of Western majority-white Christian-based peoples and cultures that accelerated from the late 1950s once the basic roots had been poisoned; education, media, religion, freedom to live in similar communities, family & local & Church mutual support, elder wisdom good & respected, ...

Look at the patterns. I argue that the destructive forces have always been harming and soul-murdering us. Since 1960s there have been so many genocidal policies .. with 1.5 Billions dead.

Audio overview of article on YT: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64DKR7CCccE

" .. Indigenousness Traditional Majority-White Christian-Based Western Cultural Genocide Apologetic" https://stevenwork.substack.com/p/multiverse-journal-index-number-2234https://archive.is/k8BCx

God Bless., Steve

Reply
Share
Kelly Kilcoyne's avatar
Kelly Kilcoyne
18m

Hi James,

Thank you for this, and all the detailed contributions from your research, reports and posts!

I wish we could recruit your assistance in gathering actionable data on the impacts of current demographic trends, education practices, and relative clinical competencies in California's marriage and family therapy field.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James L. Nuzzo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture