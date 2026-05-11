The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Celebrating Masculinity's avatar
Celebrating Masculinity
31m

Excellent analysis, thank you. Overall the NSW public sector is becoming less representative of the state's population. And this is particularly concerning in the essential services such as health and education.

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