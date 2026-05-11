This data brief summarises the numbers and proportions of men and women employed in the public services in New South Wales (NSW) – the most populous state in Australia.

All Non-Casual Employees in NSW Public Service, 2012-2025

The graph below shows the number of male and female non-causal employees across the entire NSW Public Service from 2012 to 2025 (blue and pink lines; left y-axis). The graph also shows the proportion of non-causal employees across the entire NSW Public Service from 2012 to 2025 who were women (pink bars; right y-axis).

The number of female non-causal employees grew each year. In 2012, the number of female non-causal employees was 216,186, amounting to 60.8% of the NSW Public Service workforce. In 2025, the number of female non-causal employees was 290,460, amounting to 66.7% of the NSW Public Service workforce.

The number of male non-casual employees decreased between 2012 and 2017, started to increase again 2018, but did not surpass 2012 levels until 2024. In 2012, the number of male non-causal employees was 139,276, amounting to 39.2% of the NSW Public Service workforce. In 2025, the number of male non-causal employees was 144,866, amounting to 33.3% of the NSW Public Service workforce.

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All Employees in NSW Public Service, 1999-2025

The graph below shows the proportion of all employees (non-casual and casual) in the NSW Public Service from 1999 to 2025 who were men (blue bars) and women (pink bars). Raw numbers of employees are not presented in this graph because the relevant data were not available for some years.

The proportion of NSW Public Service employees who were women grew steadily between 1999 and 2025. In 1999, the proportion of NSW Public Service employees who were women was 56.6%. In 2025, the proportion of NSW Public Service employees who were women was 66.6%, which matched 2024 as the all-time high in female representation in the NSW Public Service.

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All Employees in NSW Public Service by Department, 2025

The graph below shows the proportion of all employees (non-casual and casual) in each department within the NSW Public Service in 2025 who were women.

Women were over 50% of employees in seven of 11 departments.

Women were over 70% of employees in two of 11 departments. The two departments in which women were over 70% of employees were the education and health departments. Within the NSW Public Service, these two departments employee the greatest number of individuals.

The department with the greatest proportion of male employees was the Department of Transport (34.9% women).

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All Employees in NSW Department of Education, 2016-2025

The graph below shows the proportion of all employees (non-casual and casual) in the NSW Department of Education from 2016 to 2025 who were men (blue bars) and women (pink bars). Raw numbers of employees are not presented in the graph because the relevant data were not available for some years.

Between 2016 and 2025, women consistently comprised 76-77% of all employees in the NSW Department of Education.

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All Employees in NSW Health, 2016-2025

The graph below shows the proportion of all employees (non-casual and casual) in NSW Health from 2016 to 2025 who were men (blue bars) and women (pink bars). Raw numbers of employees are not presented in the graph because the relevant data were not available for some years.

Between 2016 and 2025, women consistently comprised 74-75% of all employees in NSW Health.

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All Employees in NSW Premier’s Department, 2016-2025

The graph below shows the proportion of all employees (non-casual and casual) in the NSW Premier’s Department from 2016 to 2025 who were men (blue bars) and women (pink bars). Raw numbers of employees are not presented in the graph because the relevant data were not available for some years.

In 2016, women were 59.2% of all employees in the NSW Premier’s Department.

In 2025, women were 65% of all employees in the NSW Premier’s Department.

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All Employees in NSW Department of Transport, 2016-2025

The graph below shows the proportion of all employees (non-casual and casual) in the NSW Department of Transport from 2016 to 2025 who were men (blue bars) and women (pink bars). Raw numbers of employees are not presented in the graph because the relevant data were not available for some years.

Between 2016 and 2025, men comprised a greater proportion of all employees in the NSW Department of Transport than women.

Between 2016 and 2025, the proportion of employees in the NSW Department of Transport who were men decreased and the proportion who were women increased.

In 2016, men and women were 76.9% and 23.1% of all employees in the NSW Department of Transport, respectively.

In 2025, men and women were 65.1% and 34.9% of all employees in the NSW Department of Transport, respectively.

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All Employees in NSW Treasury, 2016-2025

The graph below shows the proportion of all employees (non-casual and casual) in the NSW Treasury from 2016 to 2025 who were men (blue bars) and women (pink bars). Raw numbers of employees are not presented in the graph because the relevant data were not available for some years.

For most years between 2016 and 2025, women comprised 59-61% of all employees in the NSW Treasury. Marked changes in the proportion of male and female employees in 2022 and 2023 were due to department restructuring within the NSW Public Service.

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Sources

The data on non-casual employee headcounts from 2012-2025 were obtained from Table 10 of the 2025 Additional Workforce Profile Data spreadsheet. The data on employees across different agencies were obtained from annual Workforce Profile Reports, which are available here and here.

Bonus Commentary

The NSW Public Service currently employs over 400,000 individuals across 11 departments. Women comprise 66% of its employees, primarily due to women’s large representations in the NSW Department of Education and in NSW Health. The proportion of women currently employed in the NSW Public Service is the highest that it has ever been.

The proportion of women employed in the NSW Public Service is broadly similar to the proportion of women employed in the federal Australian Public Service (APS). In 2025, women comprised 60.8% of employees in the APS. Two of the departments where women’s representation is highest in the APS are the Department of Education and the Department of Health, Disability, and Ageing. Thus, at both the state and federal levels, women demonstrate a greater interest in working in health and education. Interestingly, health and education are also two areas where men consistently fare worse than women (e.g., life expectancy, university degrees earned), and yet, more government attention continues to be given to women than men in these areas (e.g., funding for women’s health, women in STEM programs).

Finally, the significant increase in female but not male employees in the NSW Public Service since 2012, which is broadly consistent with the idea of “the great feminization,” raises questions about hiring practices and how applicants are evaluated. This topic is important, because some degree of sex-biased hiring might exist within the public services. In 2017, the APS conducted a study tilted, “Unconscious bias in Australian Public Service shortlisting processes.” The aim of the study was to examine if de-identifying job applications impacted who was shortlisted for APS jobs. The APS seemed to think that de-identifying applications would cause evaluators to be more likely to shortlist individuals from “diversity” groups (e.g., women). Such a result would then give the APS the evidence it would need to justify using de-identified job applications in the future. However, the APS observed the opposite result. Men’s de-identified job applications were more likely to be shortlisted than women’s de-identified job applications. Remarkably, in a move of anti-male discrimination, the APS used its result as evidence to not implement de-identified job applications in the future, as doing so would favour male applicants. Men have comprised less than 50% of APS employees for over 25 years.

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