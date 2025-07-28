This week’s graph shows the amount of money that the United States (U.S.) National Institutes of Health (NIH) has invested into endometriosis research since financial year (FY) 2007. The graph shows annual funding, as reported in two different NIH sources: biennial reports published by the NIH’s Office of Research on Women’s Health (ORWH) and the NIH Research, Condition, and Disease Categorization (RCDC) system. On the graph, data from these two sources align with the left y-axis. The small section on the far right of the graph, which is separated by the solid black vertical line, represents total funding between FY 2007 and FY 2025 according to the two sources. Data in this small section align with the right y-axis.

Key Points

U.S. federal funding of research on endometriosis began at least as early as FY 2007.

The two data sources – ORWH reports and RCDC website – do not report the same levels of funding for some years, and funding amounts are not available for other years.

Nevertheless, according to both sources, funding amounts for endometriosis research tended to vary between $5-30 million per year between FY 2007 and FY 2025.

Funding amounts in the 2020s were approximately double from most previous years.

When data from both sources are considered, including funding estimates from FY 2024 and FY 2025, the NIH has invested approximately $150-$250 million in endometriosis research since FY 2007.

Sources:

Reports published by the NIH Office on Women’s Health Research

NIH Research, Condition, and Disease Categorization (RCDC) system

Bonus Commentary

Endometriosis is a health condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. Endometriosis is characterized by severe pain in the pelvic region. The prevalence of endometriosis in women aged 16-60 years old in the U.S. is 1.9%, with higher rates in women of reproductive age.

Endometriosis is a health condition that impacts many women and thus warrants continued attention. Recently, endometriosis has become one of, if not the key talking point, among academics, journalists, and public officials when advocating for increased women’s health research funding. Endometriosis was included in the Australian 2025-2026 federal budget, executive orders issued by the Biden White House on November 13, 2023 and March 18, 2024, and Canada’s National Women’s Health Research Initiative (more evidence that endometriosis research has been previously funded).

When authors present endometriosis as a talking point in their articles, they often do so in a biased way. They do not cite the NIH funding data presented in the above graphs, nor do they acknowledge that women’s health research already receives billions of dollars each year (significantly more than men’s health). These authors often portray women as perpetual victims whose health is continually “underfunded” and “understudied” – both claims being untrue.

Isabelle Orderberg, journalist at The Guardian, wrote the following regarding endometriosis and previous investment into women’s health research: “simply ignoring many of the medical needs of people with uteruses, this is well documented and internationally evidenced, and in my opinion, beyond debate.”

Beyond debate? Really?

Few phrases could represent a bigger red flag of journalistic bias and the need for more debate.

The data in the graph, which Orderberg apparently never looked for, show that endometriosis has not been ignored by health officials. Endometriosis has received somewhere between $150-$250 million in NIH support since 2007, with estimates around $30 million for both FY 2024 and FY 2025. This is far from being “misogyny in health” as claimed by Orderberg and journalists at The Syndey Morning Herald.

For decades, the U.S. government has maintained several government offices and committees related to women’s wellbeing. Each year, the U.S. government invests billions of dollars into women’s health research. Women’s health also receives significantly more funding than men’s health in Australia and Canada. Thus, if one believes that endometriosis has not been studied in accordance with societal need, then one must also concede that government health bureaucracies, including women’s health offices, have been incompetent or negligent in their duties over the past 30 years.

In closing, none of the above commentary is intended to minimise the health experiences of women who live with endometriosis. Instead, the above information is intended to improve the accuracy of discussions about health funding. This information is intended to hold journalists, academics, and public officials accountable for the claims that they make regarding health research and the plans that they propose at taxpayer expense.

Highlighting inaccuracies in claims made about women’s health funding does not make one a misogynist. It makes one a credible researcher. One can care about women’s health without lying about it.

