One of the many irrational things that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic was that public health officials de-coupled the concept of health from anything other than an infectious disease. For example, long-known ideas that being physical active, outdoors, and around loved ones are good for one’s well-being were disregarded. People’s right to participate in sports, attend gyms, and walks in the park were all restricted due to pandemic policy.

Unsurprisingly, during this period, physical health (e.g., increased body weight) and mental health worsened (e.g., anxiety, depression, stress, loneliness), with multiple factors contributing to these outcomes, including reduced movement (i.e., step counts).

Historically, discussions around physical exercise and its importance have centred around physical health. The idea that moving one’s body might also be important for one’s mental health has been slower to catch on.

Around 2015, exercise scientists in Australia began to call for physical exercise to be part of standard care for mental health. This call came on the heels of the Exercise is Medicine (for physical health) movement that took off in the U.S. a few years earlier. However, just as the Exercise is Medicine concept pre-dates its modern iteration, so too were earlier generations of researchers talking about physical exercise for enhanced mental well-being. So, before describing the rationale behind physical exercise as part of standard care in mental health medicine, I want to first highlight some historical papers that explored the ideas of aerobic exercise or resistance exercise for improved mental health.

History

Examples of early papers on aerobic exercise for mental health:

Examples of early papers on resistance exercise for mental health:

In a 1954 paper titled “Weight Training in a Neuropsychiatric Hospital,” Philip Rasch was perhaps the first to write in an academic journal about resistance exercise for mental health. Rasch followed up his 1954 paper with another a paper in 1956 titled, “The Role of Weight Training in a Neuropsychiatric Hospital.”

In a study from 1969 titled “A Comparison of Strength Gain between Concentric and Eccentric Contractions,” Jeffrey Mannheimer examined the effects of a 30-day resistance exercise program on muscle strength in 26 patients in the Neuropsychiatric Department in the Veterans Hospital in Brooklyn, New York. Mannheimer did not measure psychological outcomes in the study.

In a study from 1970 titled “Some Effects of Isometric Exercise on Muscular Strength, Body Image Perception, and Psychiatric Symptomatology in Chronic Schizophrenics,” researchers at the Veterans Hospital in Brecksville, Ohio examined the effects of a 51-day resistance exercise program on muscle strength and psychological outcomes in male schizophrenia patients.

Thus, the idea that both aerobic and muscle-strengthening exercise might improve one’s mental health has been discussed in the academic literature for many decades. Nevertheless, the case for physical exercise as part of standard care in mental health medicine requires more than just a handful of old studies.

Prevalence of mental health issues

As a first principle, the case for physical exercise for mental health care would not make any sense if there were no mental health issues to be resolved. So, we need to first confirm that there is a sizeable portion of the population experiencing mental health difficulties. Below is a small sample of results confirming that millions of people, in this case Americans, have mental health difficulties. (NB. I have highlighted only a few mental health or mental health-related issues. Many other issues exist but are not mentioned here.)

Anxiety

Approximately 12% of men and 19% of women in the U.S. report having experienced anxiety symptoms in the past two weeks, with 2% of men and 3.5% of women reporting severe anxiety in the past two weeks.

Approximately 10% of men and 15% of women in the U.S. say they feel worried, nervous, or anxious every day.

Depression and suicide

Approximately 10% of males and 16% of females in the U.S., who are 12 years of age or older, report having felt depressed in the past two weeks.

Approximately 5% of adult males and females in the U.S. report having had suicidal thoughts in the past 12 months.

In 2022, 35,564 males and 9,342 females in the U.S. died by suicide.

In the past 12 months, approximately 14% of men and 26% of women in the U.S. received mental health treatment (medication or counselling/therapy), with approximately 7% of men and 15% of women taking prescription medications for depression.

Sleep

Approximately 12% of men and 17% of women in the U.S. report trouble falling asleep most days or every day in the past 30 days.

Approximately 28% of men and 27% of women in the U.S. report sleeping less than seven hours in a 24-hour period.

Approximately 7% of men and 10% of women in the U.S. take medications for sleep.

Substance abuse

Lifetime prevalence of any alcohol-use disorder is 36% in males and 23% females. Lifetime prevalence of severe alcohol-use disorder is 18.3% in males and 9.7% in females.

In 2022, 36,426 males and 14,765 females in the U.S. died from alcohol-induced deaths.

Lifetime prevalence of any drug-use disorder is 12.3% in males and 7.7% in females. Lifetime prevalence of moderate to severe drug use disorder is 8.1% in males and 5.2% in females.

In 2022, 36,426 males and 14,765 females in the U.S. died from drug-induced deaths.

Approximately 22% of Americans who die from drug overdose deaths have non-substance-abuse-related mental health disorders, namely depression or anxiety disorders.

Prevalence of meeting physical activity guidelines

As another first principle, the case for physical exercise for mental health care would not make any sense if 100% of the population was already adequately physically active. So, we need to confirm that many people are not already meeting recommended guidelines for physical activity. The current public health guidelines for physical activity for adults are as follows:

Aerobic activity: at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity, or at least 75 minutes a week of vigorous-intensity activity, or an equivalent combination of moderate- and vigorous-intensity activity.

Muscle-strengthening activity: two or more days per week of resistance exercise or other muscle-strengthening activities for all major muscle groups.

One can critique guidelines like this on various grounds, but their basic premises are reasonable: for long-term health, one ought to regularly use their cardiorespiratory and neuromuscular systems in ways that exceed that of standard activities to give those systems frequent and intense stimuli that allow them to improve or maintain their capacities across the lifespan.

Millions of Americans do not meet recommended guidelines for physical activity. Based on the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 46.3% of American adults meet neither the aerobic nor muscle-strengthening guidelines, while 6.8% meet only the muscle-strengthening guidelines, 22.7% meet only the aerobic guidelines, and 24.2% meet both the aerobic and muscle strengthening guidelines.

Correlation between physical activity and mental health

A next step in exploring the case for physical exercise for mental health care is to examine if the specific individuals of interest (i.e., those who regularly experience mental health difficulties) are less likely to meet physical activity guidelines than those who do not regularly experience mental health difficulties.

A meta-analysis of several studies found that 67% of depressed individuals did not meet recommended guidelines for aerobic physical activity – a level that was 50% greater than in non-depressed persons, according to the authors of the analysis.

A study of over 15,000 U.S. adults found that individuals who were least physically active were also the most likely to be depressed. Furthermore, a 2023 umbrella review of dozens of studies from around the world concluded that people with lower physical activity levels were more likely to be depressed or anxious than individuals who had higher physical activity levels.

A study of over 13,000 U.S. high school students found that participating in physical activity five or more days in the past seven days, and participating on one or more sports teams in the past year, correlated with reduced odds of experiencing symptoms of depression.

From the above sections, we have now established the following: (a) a sizeable portion of the population has mental health difficulties; (b) a sizeable portion of the population does not meet recommended guidelines for physical activity; and (c) a correlation exists between physical activity and mental health. Nevertheless, correlation is not causation. So, we now need to examine literature that gets us closer to establishing causation.

Self-medication: People tell us they use exercise to modulate their stress and mood

A first sign that physical exercise helps modulate one’s mental health in the positive direction is that people who exercise regularly tell us that this is the case. Numerous studies have documented that mood or stress management is one reason why men and women partake in physical exercise (see my review paper for a list of studies). For example, in one study of 2,756 recreational endurance athletes in the U.S., 20% of both men and women said that stress reduction was one of their top three motivators for exercising. Thus, many people who regularly run, cycle, or swim say that they believe these activities cause changes in their mood or stress levels. Many other exercisers might also be motivated by mood or stress management but not even realise it. For example, someone might state vaguely that exercise makes them “feel good,” without understanding that part of what comprises feeling good is reduced stress or improved mood.

Finally, regarding exercise and confidence or self-esteem, 79% of respondents to a Pew poll said that playing sports in high school or university positively impacted their confidence or self-esteem, with 38% saying that their participation had a very positive impact on their confidence or self-esteem. Thus, people tell us that they believe there is a causal relationship between their participation in sports and exercise and their mental well-being.

Nevertheless, this type of information is self-reported and subject to bias. So, what happens to people’s mental health when their physical activity levels are purposely altered under controlled conditions that lessen the possibility of such bias?

Exercise deprivation or withdrawal on mental health

Experimentally, there are two fundamental ways to examine a likely causal relationship between physical activity and mental health. The first involves purposely reducing physical activity levels in individuals who are already sufficiently active and then documenting what happens to their mental health. These studies, which are called exercise deprivation or exercise withdrawal studies, involve assessing psychological states via questionnaires completed by participants before and after a period of exercise cessation that typically lasts about one to four weeks. In 2017, a review of 19 studies on the topic concluded “[e]xercise withdrawal consistently resulted in increases in depressive symptoms and anxiety.”

Findings from the review support the idea that humans have an internal drive to move their bodies. According to Stults-Kolehmainen, “[m]ovement is a biological necessity, like food, water, and sleep,” and it “meets various criteria for a primary drive: (a) deprivation of it produces feelings of tension, such as an urge or craving, known as affectively-charged motivation states, and particularly the feelings of being antsy, restless, hyper or cooped up, (b) provision of the need quickly reduces tension - one can be satiated, and may even over-consume, (c) it can be provoked by qualities of the environment, (d) it is under homeostatic control, (e) there is an appetite (i.e., appetence) for movement but also aversion, and (f) it has a developmental time course.” (NB. Lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic were incidentally a real-world experiment on exercise withdrawal, and the drive for movement caused many people to adopt new strategies to achieve their mind and body’s desired levels of physical activity (e.g., purchasing home exercise equipment).)

Randomized-controlled trials of increased physical activity on mental health

The opposite of an exercise withdrawal study is a study in which levels of physical activity are purposely increased as part of the research. From a causality standpoint, the strongest study design is the randomized-controlled trial, where study participants are randomly placed into a group that increases their physical activity or a control group that maintains their current level of physical activity. Some trials might also involve participants in both groups receiving other mental health treatment (e.g., counselling or medications). Dozens of such trials have been conducted, and several meta-analyses have summarized results from these trials. Below are some the key findings from these meta-analyses.

In January of 2026, the Cochrane group updated its review of randomized-controlled trials on the topic of physical exercise for depression (73 studies, 4,985 adults with depression). Based on the results, the authors of the review concluded the following:

Exercise may be moderately effective compared to no therapy for reducing symptoms of depression, but there is little to no difference in the reduction of symptoms of depression provided by exercise compared to those provided by psychological therapies or antidepressants, based on the few small studies available.

Unwanted effects from exercise were not common, affecting only a small number of participants.

“People doing moderate-intensity exercise reported larger benefits when compared with those doing either light or vigorous exercise. The greatest benefit was shown for people who received between 13 and 36 sessions of exercise; this benefit was reduced to a moderate effect for those who undertook fewer sessions or more sessions. Mixed or resistance exercise appeared more effective than aerobic exercise.”

About a month after the Cochrane review was published, researchers in Australia conducted an umbrella overview of a few dozen meta-analyses on physical exercise for depression and anxiety in tens of thousands of individuals. The researchers of the umbrella review reached the following conclusions and recommendations:

“The findings of the study support that exercise based interventions, in all formats and parameters, can help mitigate depression and anxiety symptoms across all population categories.”

“Exercise was effective across all population groups, with aerobic, group based and supervised formats showing the greatest benefits for depression.”

“Mental health professionals should prescribe exercise with the same confidence as traditional treatments, recognising that all exercise formats demonstrate positive effects while tailoring programmes to individual profiles and preferences…”

“Public health guidelines should position exercise as an accessible, evidence-based first-line intervention for mental health…”

Also, meta-analyses published in 2015 and 2016 documented beneficial effects of physical exercise on sleep quality and other sleep outcomes, and a meta-analysis published in 2025 documented beneficial effects of physical exercise on substance abuse.

Thus, results from dozens of studies indicate that increasing one’s physical activity is likely to cause improved mental health. This then raises the question: If physical exercise consistently causes improvements in anxiety, depression, and other mental health outcomes, should physical exercise be prescribed as part of standard psychological care?

Physical exercise as part of standard care in mental health medicine

Given the evidence discussed above, there exists a strong case for physical exercise to be part of standard care for mental health. In addition to this evidence, physical exercise has few adverse side effects and it causes improvements in cardiovascular and neuromuscular health – both of which are sometimes reduced in mental health patients.

The same cannot be said for either medication or counselling alone. With psychological medications, one may experience adverse side effects, and cardiorespiratory and neuromuscular capacities are unlikely to improve by taking these medications alone. With counselling, adverse side effects will be minimal, but talking with someone about emotions and life experiences will not significantly improve cardiorespiratory or neuromuscular capacities.

Thus, the benefit of physical exercise for mental health is that physical exercise is associated with few adverse side effects and it leads to improvements in both physical and mental health. Drawbacks to physical exercise as a treatment modality for mental health issues are that motivation to complete physical exercise is often low, and many barriers to exercise participation exist, though some of these barriers can be overcome with creative exercise prescriptions.

The Australians have been ahead of the Americans on the topic of physical exercise for mental health for many years. Below is a list of papers, starting in 2015, in which Australian researchers and Australia’s main professional body of exercises scientists (Exercise & Sports Science Australia (ESSA)) argued the case for physical exercise as part of routine care in mental health medicine.

2015 Publications

Integrating physical activity as medicine in the care of people with severe mental illness

Implementing evidence-based physical activity interventions for people with mental illness: an Australian perspective

2016 Publications

Consensus statement on the role of Accredited Exercise Physiologists within the treatment of mental disorders: a guide for mental health professionals (also available here)

2018 Publications

Implementation in action: how Australian Exercise Physiologists approach exercise prescription for people with mental illness

2021 Publications

Exercise & Sports Science Australia Submission on Mental Health & Suicide Prevention for the Select Committee on Mental Health & Suicide Prevention

2022 Publications

Promoting physical activity for mental health: an updated evidence review and practical guide

Who prescribes the physical exercise to the patient?

One way for exercise prescriptions to be delivered to mental health patients is via psychologists. One survey revealed that 83% of psychologists in Australia always, often, or sometimes recommend physical activity to their patients. A similar survey in Germany also found that about 80% of psychologists recommend physical activity to their patients.

Nevertheless, not all psychologists are confident in their understanding of recommendations for physical exercise. In the German study, 4% of psychologists rated their confidence as poor or very poor, and 29% reported it as average. In the Australian study, only 32% of psychologists reported feeling confident in their ability to tailor a physical exercise program to a patient’s individual needs. Interestingly, in the Australian study, the factor that most strongly correlated with the psychologist providing physical exercise advice was if the psychologist exercised regularly.

Psychologists are typically not trained to deliver individualized exercise prescriptions, though they have expressed interest in learning more about this via workshops. An alternative solution is for psychologists to refer patients to healthcare professionals who are qualified to write exercise prescriptions, i.e., exercise physiologists. This is how the Australian healthcare system is set up, with accredited exercise physiologists recognized by Medicare, the Department of Veterans’ Affairs, private health insurers, worker’s compensation schemes, and the National Disability Insurance Scheme. Psychologists in Germany also regularly use referrals to exercise professionals.

In Australia, approximately 2,000 university students graduate each year with bachelor’s degrees in exercise science. In the U.S., where the total population is about 12 times larger than Australia, 28,000 to 31,000 university students earn bachelor’s degrees in exercise science each year (see graph below). However, whereas accredited exercise physiologists in Australia are integrated into the Australian healthcare system, the U.S. healthcare system is messier in this regard. Berry and colleagues, in their 2020 commentary on the state of clinical exercise physiology in the U.S., reached a similar conclusion:

“The clinical exercise physiology profession in the US has grown from its beginnings in cardiac rehabilitation programs held in YMCA gymnasiums in the late 1960s but has not yet become fully integrated with other allied health professions in the management of chronic disease.”

Thus, there is a large, untapped pool of university graduates in the U.S. who can be better utilized in the country’s healthcare system. The main role of these graduates would be to prescribe and supervise physical exercise to improve patient physical and mental health.

Number of bachelor’s degrees awarded in exercise science in the U.S. between 2002-03 and 2021-22. Graph published in Nuzzo Adv Physiol Educ 2025 .

Physical exercise and the paradigm shift in male psychology

In recent years, the field of psychology has come under increased scrutiny for its misframing of masculinity and men’s mental health and its problematic adoption of critical theory. Alongside this scrutiny has been a call for reconsideration of how mental health services are delivered to boys and men. Experts in male psychology now advocate for alternative care approaches that might appeal to some boys and men more than “talk therapy,” such as action- or community-oriented approaches. Here, I will add to this call by proposing that physical exercise is an action-oriented approach that can be considered in the mental health treatment plans for boys and men. Moreover, this physical exercise action-oriented approach can be coupled with the community-oriented approach (e.g., social exercise groups).

This does not mean that physical exercise necessarily replaces other mental health treatments. Physical exercise alone is unlikely to help one gain insights into their thoughts and emotions, such as understanding the root causes of those thoughts and emotions (e.g., past life experiences, biased or unrealistic thinking). Instead, physical exercise can help minimize symptoms of depression and anxiety, it can consume time that the patient might otherwise use for destructive behaviors (e.g., substance abuse), and it can help patients to see that their bodies and minds are not fixed – both can be modified with the new, constructive inputs. Physical exercise is simply another tool in the clinical care toolbox.

Also, just because an action-oriented approach might be preferred by the patient, does not mean that the patient will not talk. In fact, action is likely to serve as a pathway to psychological openness. Remarkably, this phenomenon was commented on by Philip Rasch in his 1954 paper, “Weight Training in a Neuropsychiatric Hospital.” Rasch observed that resistance exercise typically involves rest periods between sets, and during these periods, the patient is likely to start talking to the exercise physiologist who is supervising the training session. Rasch said:

“It is precisely the fact that a weight training session consists of several separate periods of vigorous activity, each of which is followed by a period of rest, that renders it almost unique in athletics. Each of these rest periods affords the therapist a chance to establish a relationships with the lifter. A word of encouragement or suggestion comes quite naturally after each exercise. If the therapist trains with his patients, they find it easy to ask questions about what he has just done, or to offer some other comment. From these starts they quite naturally expand into speaking of their problems. If these confidences are received non-judgmentally and with sympathetic interest by the therapist, the patient will gradually reveal more and more of the dynamics underlying his illness.”

Rasch then went on to recommend that the exercise physiologist communicate with the psychiatrist on how to best handle such situations. Thus, even in the 1950s, leading researchers were proposing that psychologists and exercise physiologists ought to work together on a multi-disciplinary team that seeks to improve patient mental health.

Conclusion

Humans have evolved to move their bodies. Movement importance often gets framed from the standpoint of its physical health benefits. Historically, the mental health benefits of regularly participating in physical exercise have received less attention. Now, enough evidence has accumulated from different investigative pathways to conclude that physical activity and mental health are probably causally linked, with more activity leading to better mental health. Given that physical exercise has few adverse side effects and improves physical health, prescriptions of physical exercise ought to be considered as part of standard care for mental health. Psychologists can continue to make general physical activity recommendations to patients, but psychologists can also refer patients to exercise physiologists, who are trained in the delivery of individualized exercise prescriptions. Given that there are millions of people who are depressed, anxious, and sedentary, much human happiness and flourishing could be gained from a paradigm shift in which physical activity is confidently presented as foundational to optimal mental health.

