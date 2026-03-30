The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Frank's avatar
Frank
6h

Thank you, James. I bet it's the same thing in medical schools. More women than men have been graduating medical schools for the past several years. At Kaiser, my observation is that white male doctors are rare, and there are large numbers of Asian women doctors.

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cringyuser's avatar
cringyuser
7h

This seems like fairly good evidence against male flight and potentially in favour of a female brick wall preventing men from entering.

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