The Minimal-Dose Streamlined Path to Strength | James Nuzzo
Interview on Ferg Running podcast
Dr. James L. Nuzzo was recently interviewed about minimal dose strength training on the Ferg Running podcast. Follow the Ferg Running podcast on Substack, YouTube, and X.
Related Content at The Nuzzo Letter
Resistance Exercise Minimal Dose Strategies for Increasing Muscle Strength in the General Population: An Overview
·
SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER
If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you.
Thanks for reading The Nuzzo Letter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.