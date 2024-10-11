Reproduction and care for the young and unborn are fundamental to survival of the human race. This week’s graphs, courtesy of a recent report by the National Center for Health Statistics, illustrate fetal mortality in the United States.

Key Points

• Fetal mortality rates have been steadily decreasing over the past 30 years and are currently at all-time lows (Figure 1). In 2022, there were 20,202 fetal deaths at 20 weeks of gestation or more, and male fetuses have a 4% higher mortality rate than female fetuses (not graphed).

• Current fetal mortality rates are highest among mothers who are Black, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, and American Indian or Native Alaskan (Figure 2).

• Current fetal mortality rates are highest among women who give birth between the ages of 15-19 or over the age of 40 (Figure 3).

• Current fetal mortality rates are twice as high among women who smoke during pregnancy than women who do not smoke during pregnancy (not graphed).

Source: Gregory ECW, Valenzuela CP, Hoyert DL. Fetal mortality: United States, 2022. National Vital Statistics Reports; vol 73 no 9. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics. 2024.

