This week’s graphs illustrate sex-segregated data on the number of filicide victims and offenders in Australia from 2017-18 to 2022-23.

Are Sons or Daughters More Likely to be Killed by Their Parents?

• Each year, about 15 children are victims of filicide in Australia. Roughly the same numbers of sons and daughters are victims of filicide each year. Between 2017-18 to 2022-23, 44 sons and 38 daughters were victims of filicide in Australia.

Is Mom or Dad More Likely to Kill Their Children?

• Between 2017-18 to 2022-23, 45 filicides were committed by mom and 37 filicides were committed by dad.

Are Parents of One Sex More Likely to Kill Children of One Sex?

• When considering the interaction between the parent’s and child’s sex, the most notable result is that the least common parent-child combination for filicide is dad killing his daughter. Between 2017-2023, there were 14 cases of father-daughter filicide compared to 20-25 cases for the other three parent-child combinations.

Source: Data acquired from annual reports published by the Australian Institute of Criminology.

