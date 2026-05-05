Gender Equality: Have Things Gone Far Enough?
Data Brief
The current data brief collates results from Ipsos’s annual International Women’s Day Survey. Specifically, this brief summarizes results to one question from the survey: “When it comes to giving women equal rights with men, things have gone far enough in my country?”
Ipsos asked this question to thousands of men and women in its 2019, 2020, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026 surveys. The men and women who were surveyed were 16-64 years old in the 2019 survey and 16-74 years old in all the other surveys. Ipsos published the total global sample sizes but not the country-specific sample sizes. The total global samples sizes were as follows:
2019 = 18,000 respondents
2020 = 19,704 respondents
2023 = 22,508 respondents
2024 = 23,268 respondents
2025 = 23,765 respondents
2026 = 23,268 respondents
Respondents indicated the degree to which they agreed or disagreed with the statement on women’s rights. Respondents who indicated that they “somewhat agree” or “strongly agree” were classified by Ipsos as “agree.” Respondents who indicated that they “somewhat disagree” or “strongly disagree” were classified by Ipsos as “disagree.”
Australia, Canada, Great Britain, United States, and the World (2019-2026)
A greater proportion of men than women somewhat or strongly agreed that things have gone far enough in giving women equal rights with men. This result was observed each year globally and in many countries including Australia, Canada, Great Britain, and the United States.
In Australia in 2026, 56% men and 37% of women somewhat or strongly agreed that things have gone far enough in Australia in giving women equal rights with men.
In Canada in 2026, 49% of men and 32% women somewhat or strongly agreed that things have gone far enough in Canada in giving women equal rights with men.
In Great Britain in 2026, 47% of men and 35% of women somewhat or strongly agreed that things have gone far enough in Great Britain in giving women equal rights with men.
In the United States in 2026, 45% of men and 35% of women somewhat or strongly agreed that things have gone far enough in the United States in giving women equal rights with men.
Globally in 2026, the proportions of men and women who somewhat or strongly agreed that things have gone far enough in giving women equal rights with men is unclear, because Ipsos reported conflicting information about this result. In one part of their report, Ipsos stated that 55% and 44% of women somewhat or strongly agreed with the statement, whereas in the associated data table, Ipsos stated that 58% men and 47% of women somewhat or strongly agreed with the statement (NB. The latter numbers have been graphed below).
Sex Difference in Agreement by Country in 2026
The magnitude of the sex difference in agreement about whether efforts to give women equal rights with men have gone far enough differed by country.
In 2026, greater proportions of women than men in four countries (Malaysia, India, Thailand, Mexico) agreed that efforts to give women equal rights with men in their countries have gone far enough.
For all other countries, greater proportions of men than women agreed that efforts to give women equal rights with men in their countries have gone far enough.
Sweden had the largest sex difference in agreement (25% difference), followed by South Korea (23%) and Poland (20%).
Australia had a 19% sex difference in agreement; Canada had a 17% sex difference in agreement; Great Britain had a12% sex difference in agreement; and the United States had a 10% sex difference in agreement.
The magnitude of the global sex difference in agreement was 11%.
Sources
Ipsos International Women’s Day Survey 2019.
Ipsos International Women’s Day Survey 2020.
Ipsos International Women’s Day Survey 2023.
Ipsos International Women’s Day Survey 2024.
Ipsos International Women’s Day Survey 2025.
Ipsos International Women’s Day Survey 2026.
Bonus Commentary
For several years, the Ipsos’s International Women’s Day Survey has asked men and women whether they believe “things have gone far enough” regarding giving women equal rights with men in their countries. The general findings from this question have been that individuals around the world have mixed views about whether things have gone far enough in giving women equal rights with men. On one hand, large proportions of men and women in all countries somewhat or strongly agree that things have gone far enough. Roughly 55% of men and 45% of women globally somewhat or strongly agree that things have gone far enough in their countries in giving women equal rights with men. Nevertheless, about 50% of individuals disagree with that belief.
The results also show that agreement with this idea: (a) has increased over time; (b) differs between countries; and (c) is greater among men than women. Moreover, the magnitude of the sex difference in agreement differs between countries. Interestingly, Sweden, which is often regarded as one of the world’s leaders in “gender equality,” has one of the lowest levels of agreement from women, and consequently, the largest sex difference in agreement between men and women. Such a result suggests a misperception in Sweden about the reality of “gender equality” there, with this misperception perhaps fuelled by special interest groups, academia, and the media.
One reason why the results from the Ipsos poll are important is because they combat the narrative from academia, government bureaus, mainstream media, the United Nations, and others that more needs to be done to ensure gender equality for women. The Ipsos poll reveals that roughly half of men and women around the world believe that efforts to give women equal rights with men in their countries have gone far enough. In countries like Australia, Canada, England, and the United States, about one-third of women and half of men believe this. Thus, when individuals or organizations like the United Nations proclaim that no country has achieved gender equality, this does not coincide with what many people, including women, believe.
Finally, some degree of caution is advised in drawing conclusions from polls conducted by only one organization. Unfortunately, few additional nationally representative polls on this topic exist. I am aware of only one such poll. It was conducted by the Pew Research Center in 2020. In the poll, Pew asked 3,143 men and women in the United States, “When it comes to giving women equal rights, the United States has gone too far?” The results were as follows:
“gone too far”: women = 8%; men = 12%
“been about right”: women = 27%; men = 37%
“not gone far enough”: women = 27%; men = 37%
To provide the most reasonable comparison with the results from the Ipsos poll, one probably needs to add the “gone too far” and “been about right” responses from the Pew poll. When this is done, the proportion of U.S. women in the Pew poll who agreed that women’s rights in the U.S. have gone far enough is 35% compared to 49% for men. The Ipsos poll that was published in the same year as the Pew poll found that 20% of women and 38% men in the U.S. somewhat or strongly agreed that things have gone far enough in giving women equal rights with men in the U.S. Thus, the results from the two polls differ. This might stem from differences in question wording and answer choices. Also, the Ipsos poll included 16 and 17-year-olds, whereas the Pew poll included only individuals who were 18 years of age or older. Thus, the younger individuals included in the Ipsos poll might have pulled down the average compared to the Pew poll.
Related Content at The Nuzzo Letter
SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER
If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!
Thanks for reading The Nuzzo Letter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
What kind of question is that?!
In the USA it would be nice if men had close to equal rights to protect themselves, our children, employers, our co-workers, and random service-personal from the walking delusional psychotic divorce-raping fatherhood-family destroying reputational-destroying false-witnessing children-abusing neurotic baby-killing self-centered legal, social, political, and public hyper-powered 5th-column University-programmed, State-Wed, poisonous ideolog-captured grandmother-warp cognitively-damaged women .. please.
I'm not aware of any rights that men have that women don't have equal of extended with social corporate legal economic educational employment policies, and with that nation and cultural destroying grouping or mobbing around the Witch that seems to have the most power, a fraction of the women's population in the 60s managed to coordinate with Zionist to direct SCOTUS to follow the plan where that new SCOTUS created 'right' to privacy the legalized birth-control ruling put in place with the population so excited for orgies and many lovers and perversions involving kittens and snail that everybody did notice that sleight of hand that would be use - in 1973 - to cripple the world ability to think and judge right-wrong, unable to resist other insane changes, that also would kill uncounted 3+ billions in torturous murders of the world's unborn silently scream sons and daughters.
I submitted a manuscript for peer review helping the world understand what we all feel and know is wrong and broken at some level but unable to name and define the mechanism - and it's hard or impossible to fight something you can't even name. Cheapens my Science co-authorship, I hope.
This might be the reason I lived thought so much suffering.
Here is a sample:
"Roe v. Wade (1973) communicated a lesson of extraordinary gravity: that the unborn child's life is subordinate to the preferences of the one who carries it; that personhood is not an ontological given but a legal grant; that bodily autonomy is a value so supreme it overrides the life of another. These lessons were not offered for democratic debate — they were decreed. Having been decreed, they were enforced, institutionalised, funded, taught in schools, embedded in medical training, and woven into the standard assumptions of popular culture with a speed and thoroughness that voluntary persuasion could never have achieved. The institutional infrastructure that sustained this normalisation reflects what Bandura (1999: 200) identifies as moral disengagement through systemic incentive structures: academic gender studies programmes, feminist legal theory, government-funded advocacy organisations, and Title IX bureaucracies each amplified Roe's central proposition through institutional incentives that rewarded its affirmation and penalised its critique, rather than through any coordinated design (Rosenfeld, 2017: 222)."
The manuscript is in PDF form and may be downloaded from here:
https://stevenwork.substack.com/i/195365129/developing-incomplete-peer-review-manuscript
Have a look and discover some of the answers to a lot of questions we all have .. like why we are sliding non-stop ever deeper into flaming Clown-World Hell?
If you don't like it, well - you F-ing do better! please .. please someone explain it! But since no one else could - I had too figure it out and then I could explain it.
Feedback welcome.
God Bless., Steve