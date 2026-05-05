The current data brief collates results from Ipsos’s annual International Women’s Day Survey. Specifically, this brief summarizes results to one question from the survey: “When it comes to giving women equal rights with men, things have gone far enough in my country?”

Ipsos asked this question to thousands of men and women in its 2019, 2020, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026 surveys. The men and women who were surveyed were 16-64 years old in the 2019 survey and 16-74 years old in all the other surveys. Ipsos published the total global sample sizes but not the country-specific sample sizes. The total global samples sizes were as follows:

2019 = 18,000 respondents

2020 = 19,704 respondents

2023 = 22,508 respondents

2024 = 23,268 respondents

2025 = 23,765 respondents

2026 = 23,268 respondents

Respondents indicated the degree to which they agreed or disagreed with the statement on women’s rights. Respondents who indicated that they “somewhat agree” or “strongly agree” were classified by Ipsos as “agree.” Respondents who indicated that they “somewhat disagree” or “strongly disagree” were classified by Ipsos as “disagree.”

Australia, Canada, Great Britain, United States, and the World (2019-2026)

A greater proportion of men than women somewhat or strongly agreed that things have gone far enough in giving women equal rights with men. This result was observed each year globally and in many countries including Australia, Canada, Great Britain, and the United States.

In Australia in 2026, 56% men and 37% of women somewhat or strongly agreed that things have gone far enough in Australia in giving women equal rights with men.

In Canada in 2026, 49% of men and 32% women somewhat or strongly agreed that things have gone far enough in Canada in giving women equal rights with men.

In Great Britain in 2026, 47% of men and 35% of women somewhat or strongly agreed that things have gone far enough in Great Britain in giving women equal rights with men.

In the United States in 2026, 45% of men and 35% of women somewhat or strongly agreed that things have gone far enough in the United States in giving women equal rights with men.

Globally in 2026, the proportions of men and women who somewhat or strongly agreed that things have gone far enough in giving women equal rights with men is unclear, because Ipsos reported conflicting information about this result. In one part of their report, Ipsos stated that 55% and 44% of women somewhat or strongly agreed with the statement, whereas in the associated data table, Ipsos stated that 58% men and 47% of women somewhat or strongly agreed with the statement (NB. The latter numbers have been graphed below).

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Sex Difference in Agreement by Country in 2026

The magnitude of the sex difference in agreement about whether efforts to give women equal rights with men have gone far enough differed by country.

In 2026, greater proportions of women than men in four countries (Malaysia, India, Thailand, Mexico) agreed that efforts to give women equal rights with men in their countries have gone far enough.

For all other countries, greater proportions of men than women agreed that efforts to give women equal rights with men in their countries have gone far enough.

Sweden had the largest sex difference in agreement (25% difference), followed by South Korea (23%) and Poland (20%).

Australia had a 19% sex difference in agreement; Canada had a 17% sex difference in agreement; Great Britain had a12% sex difference in agreement; and the United States had a 10% sex difference in agreement.

The magnitude of the global sex difference in agreement was 11%.

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Sources

Ipsos International Women’s Day Survey 2019.

Ipsos International Women’s Day Survey 2020.

Ipsos International Women’s Day Survey 2023.

Ipsos International Women’s Day Survey 2024.

Ipsos International Women’s Day Survey 2025.

Ipsos International Women’s Day Survey 2026.

Bonus Commentary

For several years, the Ipsos’s International Women’s Day Survey has asked men and women whether they believe “things have gone far enough” regarding giving women equal rights with men in their countries. The general findings from this question have been that individuals around the world have mixed views about whether things have gone far enough in giving women equal rights with men. On one hand, large proportions of men and women in all countries somewhat or strongly agree that things have gone far enough. Roughly 55% of men and 45% of women globally somewhat or strongly agree that things have gone far enough in their countries in giving women equal rights with men. Nevertheless, about 50% of individuals disagree with that belief.

The results also show that agreement with this idea: (a) has increased over time; (b) differs between countries; and (c) is greater among men than women. Moreover, the magnitude of the sex difference in agreement differs between countries. Interestingly, Sweden, which is often regarded as one of the world’s leaders in “gender equality,” has one of the lowest levels of agreement from women, and consequently, the largest sex difference in agreement between men and women. Such a result suggests a misperception in Sweden about the reality of “gender equality” there, with this misperception perhaps fuelled by special interest groups, academia, and the media.

One reason why the results from the Ipsos poll are important is because they combat the narrative from academia, government bureaus, mainstream media, the United Nations, and others that more needs to be done to ensure gender equality for women. The Ipsos poll reveals that roughly half of men and women around the world believe that efforts to give women equal rights with men in their countries have gone far enough. In countries like Australia, Canada, England, and the United States, about one-third of women and half of men believe this. Thus, when individuals or organizations like the United Nations proclaim that no country has achieved gender equality, this does not coincide with what many people, including women, believe.

Finally, some degree of caution is advised in drawing conclusions from polls conducted by only one organization. Unfortunately, few additional nationally representative polls on this topic exist. I am aware of only one such poll. It was conducted by the Pew Research Center in 2020. In the poll, Pew asked 3,143 men and women in the United States, “When it comes to giving women equal rights, the United States has gone too far?” The results were as follows:

“gone too far”: women = 8%; men = 12%

“been about right”: women = 27%; men = 37%

“not gone far enough”: women = 27%; men = 37%

To provide the most reasonable comparison with the results from the Ipsos poll, one probably needs to add the “gone too far” and “been about right” responses from the Pew poll. When this is done, the proportion of U.S. women in the Pew poll who agreed that women’s rights in the U.S. have gone far enough is 35% compared to 49% for men. The Ipsos poll that was published in the same year as the Pew poll found that 20% of women and 38% men in the U.S. somewhat or strongly agreed that things have gone far enough in giving women equal rights with men in the U.S. Thus, the results from the two polls differ. This might stem from differences in question wording and answer choices. Also, the Ipsos poll included 16 and 17-year-olds, whereas the Pew poll included only individuals who were 18 years of age or older. Thus, the younger individuals included in the Ipsos poll might have pulled down the average compared to the Pew poll.

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