The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Steven Work's avatar
Steven Work
5hEdited

What kind of question is that?!

In the USA it would be nice if men had close to equal rights to protect themselves, our children, employers, our co-workers, and random service-personal from the walking delusional psychotic divorce-raping fatherhood-family destroying reputational-destroying false-witnessing children-abusing neurotic baby-killing self-centered legal, social, political, and public hyper-powered 5th-column University-programmed, State-Wed, poisonous ideolog-captured grandmother-warp cognitively-damaged women .. please.

I'm not aware of any rights that men have that women don't have equal of extended with social corporate legal economic educational employment policies, and with that nation and cultural destroying grouping or mobbing around the Witch that seems to have the most power, a fraction of the women's population in the 60s managed to coordinate with Zionist to direct SCOTUS to follow the plan where that new SCOTUS created 'right' to privacy the legalized birth-control ruling put in place with the population so excited for orgies and many lovers and perversions involving kittens and snail that everybody did notice that sleight of hand that would be use - in 1973 - to cripple the world ability to think and judge right-wrong, unable to resist other insane changes, that also would kill uncounted 3+ billions in torturous murders of the world's unborn silently scream sons and daughters.

I submitted a manuscript for peer review helping the world understand what we all feel and know is wrong and broken at some level but unable to name and define the mechanism - and it's hard or impossible to fight something you can't even name. Cheapens my Science co-authorship, I hope.

This might be the reason I lived thought so much suffering.

Here is a sample:

"Roe v. Wade (1973) communicated a lesson of extraordinary gravity: that the unborn child's life is subordinate to the preferences of the one who carries it; that personhood is not an ontological given but a legal grant; that bodily autonomy is a value so supreme it overrides the life of another. These lessons were not offered for democratic debate — they were decreed. Having been decreed, they were enforced, institutionalised, funded, taught in schools, embedded in medical training, and woven into the standard assumptions of popular culture with a speed and thoroughness that voluntary persuasion could never have achieved. The institutional infrastructure that sustained this normalisation reflects what Bandura (1999: 200) identifies as moral disengagement through systemic incentive structures: academic gender studies programmes, feminist legal theory, government-funded advocacy organisations, and Title IX bureaucracies each amplified Roe's central proposition through institutional incentives that rewarded its affirmation and penalised its critique, rather than through any coordinated design (Rosenfeld, 2017: 222)."

The manuscript is in PDF form and may be downloaded from here:

https://stevenwork.substack.com/i/195365129/developing-incomplete-peer-review-manuscript

Have a look and discover some of the answers to a lot of questions we all have .. like why we are sliding non-stop ever deeper into flaming Clown-World Hell?

If you don't like it, well - you F-ing do better! please .. please someone explain it! But since no one else could - I had too figure it out and then I could explain it.

Feedback welcome.

God Bless., Steve

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