Graph of the Week is an opportunity to share recent data graphs of potential interest.

This week’s graph illustrates the proportion of participants who participated in research trials funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) who were male and female. Females made up over 50% of research participants in all but one year (2017). Averaged across all years from 1995 and 2022, females made up 58% of participants in research trials funded by the NIH.

