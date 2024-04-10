Interview on The Victor Dalziel Newscast
Woke Madness in Aussie Universities
Dr. James L. Nuzzo was recently interviewed on The Victor Dalziel Newscast. The main topics of discussion were academic peer review and the series of essays referenced below. The interview is available on Rumble and Spotify.
References
Personal drama in academic peer review: Story 2 – “Data be damned…Perceptions trump data”
Personal drama in academic peer review: Story 3 – Editorial safetyism and “gender-based violence”
Personal drama in academic peer review: Story 5 – Genital mutilation paper under review for two years
Personal drama in academic peer review: Story 6 – Rejected by a copyeditor stand-in for big public health
