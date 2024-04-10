Dr. James L. Nuzzo was recently interviewed on The Victor Dalziel Newscast. The main topics of discussion were academic peer review and the series of essays referenced below. The interview is available on Rumble and Spotify.

Share

References

Support The Nuzzo Letter

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you.