On April 4, 2024, Dr. James L. Nuzzo was interviewed on the Mostly Man Things show. Topics of discussions included exercise science, men’s health, sex differences, and academic peer review.

References

Narrative Review of Sex Differences in Muscle Strength, Endurance, Activation, Size, Fiber Type, and Strength Training Participation Rates, Preferences, Motivations, Injuries, and Neuromuscular Adaptations

Sex differences in skeletal muscle fiber types: A meta-analysis

Men and women differ in their interest and willingness to participate in exercise and sports science research

Women and men report unequal interest in participating in exercise research

Did medical research routinely exclude women? An examination of the evidence

Resistance Exercise Minimal Dose Strategies for Increasing Muscle Strength in the General Population: An Overview

