A previous report at The Nuzzo Letter presented data on causes of death in the United States (U.S.) between 1970 and 2022. The report did not describe the proportion of deaths from each cause nor did the report reveal the rank order of causes of death in the U.S. Thus, this week’s graphs illustrate the leading causes of death in males and females in the U.S. between 2010 and 2022 (latest available data).

Male Deaths

· Trends in male deaths are roughly similar each year. However, COVID-19 changed historical trends to a degree. In 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in U.S. males. In 2022, COVID-19 was the fourth leading cause of death in U.S. males.

· Each year, the leading cause of death in U.S. males is heart disease. Typically, 24-25% of male deaths in a given year are due to heart disease.

· Each year, the second leading cause of death in U.S. males is cancer. Typically, 21-24% of male deaths in a given year are due to cancer.

· In most years, unintentional injuries are the third leading cause of death in U.S. males. The proportion of male deaths from unintentional injuries has increased from around 6% in 2010 to nearly 9% in 2022.

· Chronic lower respiratory disease (CLRD) is consistently the fourth leading cause of death in U.S. males, accounting for about 5% of male deaths each year.

· Stroke is consistently the fifth leading cause of death in U.S. males, accounting for about 4% of male deaths each year.

· Diabetes is consistently the sixth leading cause of death in U.S. males, accounting for about 3% of male deaths each year.

· Suicide is consistently the seventh or eighth leading cause of death in U.S. males, accounting for about 2.5% of male deaths each year.

· Other leading causes of male death between 2010 and 2022 included Alzheimer’s disease (2-2.5%), liver disease or cirrhosis (~2%), flu/pneumonia (~2%), and kidney disease (~1.8%).

Female Deaths

· Trends in female deaths are roughly similar each year. However, COVID-19 changed historical trends to a degree. In 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in U.S. females. In 2022, COVID-19 was the fourth leading cause of death in U.S. females.

· Each year, the leading cause of death in U.S. females is heart disease. Typically, 22-22.5% of female deaths in a given year are due to heart disease.

· Each year, the second leading cause of death in U.S. females is cancer. Typically, 20.5-22% of female deaths in a given year are due to cancer.

· Stroke is consistently the third leading cause of death in U.S. females, accounting for about 6% of female deaths each year.

· The fourth and fifth leading causes of female death are typically CLRD and Alzheimer’s disease, with each typically accounting for about 5-6% of female deaths each year.

· Unintentional injuries are typically the sixth leading cause of death in U.S. females, accounting for about 3.5-4.5% of female deaths each year.

· Diabetes is consistently the seventh leading cause of death in U.S. females, accounting for about 2.7% of female deaths each year.

· Depending on the year, the eighth leading cause of female death has typically been flu/pneumonia (~2%) or kidney disease (1.8%).

· Other leading causes of female death between 2010 and 2022 have included septicaemia (1.5%) and hypertension (1.4%)

Sources

Data for these graphs were extracted from annual “Deaths: Leading Causes” reports published by the National Center for Health Statistics. An example of one of these reports can be found here.

Bonus Commentary

In the U.S., heart disease and cancer are the leading causes of death in males and females. However, sex differences exist in the rank order and proportional number of deaths from other causes. For example, deaths from unintentional injuries and suicide are more common among males than females, whereas deaths from stroke and Alzheimer’s disease are more common among females. Greater female than male death from stroke and Alzheimer’s disease is partly explained by the fact that early male death from occupational injuries, drownings, motor vehicle accidents, drug overdoses, and homicides means that many males are not reaching ages when deaths from stroke and Alzheimer’s disease are more likely.

The main causes of death have remained roughly consistent over time. For example, heart disease and cancer have been the leading causes of death in both males and females for many years. However, proportions of deaths from certain causes can also change over time, particularly with the emergence of new medical conditions or diseases. For example, COVID-19, which emerged in the U.S. in 2020, killed about 1 million Americans between 2020 and 2022. COVID-19 was the second or third leading cause of death during those years, which meant that the proportion of individuals who died from other causes (e.g., COPD and related conditions) was lower. Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is another example. HIV was in the top 10 causes of death in the early 1990s, and this impacted the proportion of deaths from other causes at that time.

Ways to prevent early death from some of the above causes, irrespective of sex, include consuming little or no drugs, alcohol, or tobacco; eating a healthy diet; being physically and mentally active; getting adequate sleep; and obtaining health screenings and care when appropriate.

