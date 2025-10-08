The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
10h

Thanks for this Jim.

Yet another gap that people simply don't care about....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thomas J. Pfaff's avatar
Thomas J. Pfaff
9h

For those insterested here is a little more detail about life expectency: https://briefedbydata.substack.com/p/life-expectancy-at-a-given-age

Life expectancy is really the expected age of death at age 0. The expected age of death at a given age gap between females and males decreases to near 0 as they age. Figure 1 in the article shows this. Generally, each year males and females age, males gain more years of life than females, largely due to not sucumbing to common causes of death (risky behavioriior in early 20s for example).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James L. Nuzzo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture