This week’s graph illustrates male and female life expectancy in the United States (U.S.) between 1850 and 2023.

The estimates of life expectancy for 1900-2023 come from the National Center for Health Statistics. The estimates of life expectancy for 1850-1890 come from a paper by Haines and Avery, who used two different methods to estimate life expectancy. The results from both methods are presented in the graph below.

Key Points

· Life expectancy for both U.S. males and females has increased over the past 170 years, with some brief intervening periods of decline or plateau.

· Life expectancy has been shorter for males than females throughout this history; however, the size of this sex difference has changed over time.

· From limited data sources, life expectancies between 1850 and 1890 have been estimated to be 38-45 years, with females living a couple of years longer than males.

· In 1900, male and female life expectancies were 46.3 and 48.3 years, respectively.

· In 1918, sharp declines in male (36.6 years) and female (42.2 years) life expectancies occurred due to an influenza pandemic (the “Spanish Flu”).

· The sex difference in life expectancy was smallest in the first half of the 1900s (e.g., 1.0-2.5 years sex difference) and larger thereafter.

· In 1950, male and female life expectancies were 65.6 and 71.1 years, respectively.

· During the 1960s, male life expectancy plateaued, while female life expectancy increased, albeit at a slower rate than in the past.

· The largest sex difference in life expectancy was observed in 1975 and 1979, when the sex difference for both years was 7.8 years.

· According to the National Center for Health Statistics, the widening of the sex difference in life expectancy that occurred during the mid-1900s is attributed to “increases in male mortality due to ischemic heart disease and lung cancer, both of which increased largely as the result of men’s early and widespread adoption of cigarette smoking.”

· In the late 1990s, the sex difference in life expectancy began to decrease.

· In 2000, male and female life expectancies were 74.1 and 79.3 years, respectively.

· Between 2020-2023, both male and female life expectancies decreased due to COVID-19 and were probably exacerbated by increased rates of death by suicide and drug and alcohol use, particularly among males.

· In 2023, male (75.8 years) and female (81.1 years) life expectancies were still not fully recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels.

· In 2023, the sex difference in life expectancy in the U.S. was 5.3 years.

Sources

Arias E, Xu J, Kochanek K. United States Life Tables, 2021. National Vital Statistics Reports. 2023 Nov;72(12):1-64.

Murphy SL, Kochanek KD, Xu JQ, Arias E. Mortality in the United States, 2023. NCHS Data Brief, no 521. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics. 2024.

Haines and Avery (1980). The American Life Table of 1830-1860: An Evaluation. Journal of Interdisciplinary History. 11(1):73-95.

Bonus Commentary

Life expectancy in the U.S. has increased by approximately 35 years over the past 170 years. This increase has bee due to factors such as advancements in technology and enhanced knowledge of medicine, physiology, and human health. Nevertheless, life expectancy has also decreased or plateaued for brief periods. Infectious diseases (e.g., “Spanish Flu”, COVID-19) and health choices (e.g., smoking) have caused such decreases or plateaus.

A sex difference exists in life expectancy. In the U.S., male life expectancy is 5.3 years shorter than female life expectancy. The size of this sex difference has changed throughout history, which suggests it is not driven solely by biology. Environment/social factors and health choices/behaviors also impact life expectancy.

The sex difference in life expectancy has many implications for society. One unique implication that I have presented previously at The Nuzzo Letter is voter turnout for political elections. Earlier male than female mortality means there are less men of voting age who are alive to cast votes. This likely has implications for the results of political elections because, on average, men and women have different political orientations.

Remarkably, though male life expectancy has been significantly shorter than female life expectancy for many years, significantly fewer government resources have been allocated toward improving men’s than women’s health. For example, the U.S. government has many national and state level offices dedicated to women’s wellbeing and none dedicated to men’s wellbeing. Moreover, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has invested billions more dollars into research on women’s than men’s health.

Putting aside the impact of public policies and other social factors on male life expectancy, ways that males (and females) can extend life expectancy include, but are not limited to, consuming little or no drugs, alcohol, and tobacco; eating a healthy diet; being physically and mentally active; getting adequate sleep; and obtaining health screenings and care when appropriate.

