The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Lea's avatar
Lea
11h

Thanks again and yet sadly with all this information on men’s health issues and the lack of funding and resources, the only changes are that women get more funding, resources and recognition.

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Mike Buchanan's avatar
Mike Buchanan
17h

Thanks James, very interesting. We refer to Substance Use Disorders including Alcohol Use Disorder as a men's issue because far more men than women suffer from them. As a problem drinker for many years, I became abstinent (at 68) through engagement with Lifering Secular Recovery http://lifering.org and taking Antabuse (disulfiram) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disulfiram. I recently co-wrote a short book with Paul Elam - he was a substance abuse counselor for 30 years - "ANTABUSE: The one-step program for alcohol abstinence".

JUSTICE FOR MEN & BOYS http://j4mb.org.uk

CAMPAIGN FOR MERIT IN BUSINESS http://c4mb.uk

LAUGHING AT FEMINISTS http://laughingatfeminists.com

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