On January 29, 2026, the National Center for Health Statistics published a report titled, “Mortality in the United States, 2024.” The report included the first estimates of life expectancy in the United States (U.S.) from 2024. Using these new estimates, the current data brief updates a previous post at The Nuzzo Letter on male and female life expectancy in the U.S. between 1850 and 2023.

Estimates of life expectancy between 1900 and 2024 come from the National Center for Health Statistics. Estimates of life expectancy between 1850 and 1890 come from a paper written by Haines and Avery. Haines and Avery used two different methods to estimate life expectancy. Results from both methods are displayed on the graph.

New key points about the results from 2024 are presented above the graph. Previously published key points are presented below the graph.

Key Points (2024 results)

Both male and female life expectancy increased from 2023 to 2024. Male life expectancy increased from 75.8 to 76.5 years—an increase of 0.7 years. Female life expectancy increased from 81.1 to 81.4 years—an increase of 0.3 years.

The sex difference in life expectancy in 2024 was 4.9 years—the smallest sex difference in life expectancy since 2016.

Both male and female life expectancy in 2024 equalled previous highs observed in 2019.

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Key Points (historical results)

Life expectancy for both U.S. males and females has increased over the past 170 years, with some brief intervening periods of decline or plateau.

Life expectancy has been shorter for males than females throughout this history; however, the size of this sex difference has changed over time.

From limited data sources, life expectancies between 1850 and 1890 have been estimated to be 38-45 years, with females living a couple of years longer than males.

In 1900, male and female life expectancies were 46.3 and 48.3 years, respectively.

In 1918, sharp declines in male (36.6 years) and female (42.2 years) life expectancies occurred due to an influenza pandemic (the “Spanish Flu”).

The sex difference in life expectancy was smallest in the first half of the 1900s (e.g., 1.0-2.5 years sex difference) and larger thereafter.

In 1950, male and female life expectancies were 65.6 and 71.1 years, respectively.

During the 1960s, male life expectancy plateaued, while female life expectancy increased, albeit at a slower rate than in the past.

The largest sex difference in life expectancy was observed in 1975 and 1979, when the sex difference for both years was 7.8 years.

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, the widening of the sex difference in life expectancy that occurred during the mid-1900s is attributed to “increases in male mortality due to ischemic heart disease and lung cancer, both of which increased largely as the result of men’s early and widespread adoption of cigarette smoking.”

In the late 1990s, the sex difference in life expectancy began to decrease.

In 2000, male and female life expectancies were 74.1 and 79.3 years, respectively.

Between 2020-2023, both male and female life expectancies decreased due to COVID-19 and were probably exacerbated by increased rates of death by suicide and drug and alcohol use, particularly among males.

Sources

Arias E, Xu J, Kochanek K. United States Life Tables, 2021. National Vital Statistics Reports, vol 72 no 12. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics. 2023.

Murphy SL, Kochanek KD, Xu JQ, Arias E. Mortality in the United States, 2023. NCHS Data Brief, no 521. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics. 2024.

Xu JQ, Murphy SL, Kochanek KD, Arias E. Mortality in the United States, 2024. NCHS Data Brief, no 528. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics. 2026.

Haines and Avery (1980). The American Life Table of 1830-1860: An Evaluation. Journal of Interdisciplinary History. 11(1):73-95.

Bonus Commentary

Life expectancy in the U.S. has increased by approximately 35 years over the past 170 years. This increase has been due to factors such as advancements in technology, and enhanced knowledge of medicine, physiology, hygiene, and human health. Nevertheless, life expectancy has also decreased or plateaued for brief periods. Infectious diseases (e.g., “Spanish Flu”, COVID-19) and health choices (e.g., smoking) have caused such decreases or plateaus.

A sex difference exists in life expectancy. In 2024, male life expectancy was 4.9 years shorter than female life expectancy in the U.S. The size of this sex difference has changed throughout history,[1] which suggests that it is not driven solely by biology. Environment/social factors and health choices/behaviors also impact life expectancy.

The increase in life expectancy from 2023 to 2024 was most likely due to reduced deaths from COVID-19 and drug overdoses—both of which kill more males than females. Public policies that reduce fentanyl and other deadly drugs from unlawfully entering the U.S. are likely to continue to increase life expectancy, particularly among males. Other causes of earlier male than female mortality include deaths from accidents, such as drownings, falls, motor vehicle accidents, and work accidents; deaths from cancer; deaths from liver disease and cirrhosis; deaths from disease of the heart; deaths from human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); deaths from homicides; deaths from Parkinson’s disease; and deaths from suicide.

The sex difference in life expectancy and years of life lost has many social, economic, and political implications for the U.S. One unique implication that I presented previously at The Nuzzo Letter is voter turnout. Earlier male than female mortality means that there are less men than women of voting age to cast votes. This likely has implications for the results of political elections because, on average, men and women have different political orientations.

Remarkably, though male life expectancy has been significantly shorter than female life expectancy for many years, fewer government resources are allocated toward improving men’s than women’s health. For example, the U.S. government has many national and state level offices dedicated to women’s wellbeing and none dedicated to men’s wellbeing. Moreover, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has invested billions more dollars into research that is specific to women’s health than research that is specific to men’s health.

Putting aside the impact of public policies and other social factors on male life expectancy, ways that males (and females) can extend life expectancy include, but are not limited to, consuming little or no drugs, alcohol, and tobacco; eating a healthy diet; being physically and mentally active; getting adequate sleep; and obtaining health screenings and care when appropriate.

[1] A graph with a single line depicting the sex difference in life expectancy since 1900 was recently published in STAT News.

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