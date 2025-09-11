Mark Wilkinson’s Music – Romanticism in an Anti-Romantic Age
“Romantic art is the fuel and the spark plug of a man’s soul; its task is to set a soul on fire and never let it go out.” -Ayn Rand, 1965-
I have watched acoustic singer-songwriter Mark Wilkinson perform at Lyrics Underground in Perth, Western Australia each year since 2022, including Wilkinson’s most recent gig on August 30, 2025.
Wilkinson is a romantic performing in a largely anti-romantic age. His songs often depict an introspective and contemplative man reflecting on life or actively his pursuing values. Often, this man is thinking about, pursing, or experiencing romantic love or some other meaningful form of companionship.
Though romantic love features heavily in romantic art and in Wilkinson’s lyrics, romantic love is not what defines romantic art. Romantic art is defined by a belief that man has volition. Thus, romantic art, irrespective of its medium, depicts individuals who think about, pursue, and experience rational values. Companionship, love, accomplishment, heroism, winning, justice, happiness, and overcoming challenges and adversity are common theses in romantic art. Wilkinson’s songs are no exception to this.
However, Wilkinson is also a realist – a romantic realist. Whereas pure unadulterated romanticism is likely to come across as “cheesy” or “corny” (i.e., the depicted values are too easily obtained) – romantic realism balances the poles of romanticism and cheesiness by depicting the challenge, struggle, effort, or contemplation required to achieve one’s values and experience a purposeful and meaningful life. Unlike postmodern or contemporary art, which largely dispenses with volition and man’s ability to accomplish great things altogether, romantic realism acknowledges that life can be difficult, but that one can still use one’s mind to overcome challenges to determine much of one’s fate. This is why romantic realism can spark one’s soul.1 Romantic art does not centre around the ugly, evil, or irrational. It does not mindlessly repeat vulgarities or elevate the criminal, the druggy, or the hustler to an undeserved status of interest. It focuses on beauty and what can be experienced when taking life seriously, striving for one’s highest potential, and living life to the full.
In my opinion, Western societies are in desperate need of more romantic art.2 Wilkinson’s music provides a dose of it. Wilkinson’s lyrics are amplified by his guitar playing and his vocal range, which does not sound externally manufactured but from some place deep.
I most enjoy Wilkinson’s performances where he is raw: just a man with his guitar, his voice, and his poetry. Below, I share some of my favourite songs by singer-songwriter Mark Wilkinson. I hope one of them sparks your soul.
Mariposa
Descriptors: freedom, independence, change, retribution, revolution. Lyrics here.
Grafton St.
Descriptors: young love, excitement, dreaming about the future. Lyrics here.
Movie Scene
Descriptors: contemplation, love.
Should’ve Been
Descriptors: love, reflection, honesty, learning from the past. Lyrics here.
All I Ever Wanted
Descriptors: living life to the full, pursing goals, being alive, love. Lyrics here.
Colder Nights
Descriptors: companionship, dreaming, journeying. Lyrics here.
When the Armies Arrive
Descriptors: challenge, companionship, pursing goals. Lyrics here.
Keep Fighting
Descriptors: challenge, don’t quit, keep fighting, difficult times will pass, hope, companionship. Lyrics here.
Middle Ground
Descriptors: love. Lyrics here.
“Since a rational man's ambition is unlimited, since his pursuit and achievement of values is a lifelong process—and the higher the values, the harder the struggle—he needs a moment, an hour or some period of time in which he can experience the sense of his completed task, the sense of living in a universe where his values have been successfully achieved. It is like a moment of rest, a moment to gain fuel to move farther. Art gives him that fuel; the pleasure of contemplating the objectified reality of one's own sense of life is the pleasure of feeling what it would be like to live in one's ideal world.” -Ayn Rand-