Aging Male

Abstract: A health paradox exists in the United States. Men have worse health outcomes than women, but national offices exist for promoting women's but not men's health. Two factors that might contribute to this paradox are: underappreciation for the number of health issues that affect men more than women and unawareness that men's health receives less attention than women's health. Therefore, the aim of this article was to summarize the data related to these two factors. First, using mostly government data, an inventory of health issues that are more common in males than females was generated, with prevalence rates listed. Second, results from two new scientometric analyses are presented: (a) number of times "men's health" and "women's health" appeared in titles or abstracts of papers in PubMed from 1970 to 2018; and (b) number of journals currently indexed in MEDLINE that specialize in men's or women's health. The epidemiological data illustrate numerous health issues are more prevalent in men than women, and scientometric data reveal men's health has been given less attention as a distinct field of biomedical research than women's health. This information can help to educate legislators, health officials, journalists, and the general public about the current paradox surrounding men's health in the United States.

