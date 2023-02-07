Full-text available here.

Abstract: Connected adaptive resistance exercise (CARE) machines are new technology purported to adjust resistance exercise loads in response to muscle fatigue. The present study examined muscle fatigue (strength loss, fatigue perceptions) during maximal eccentric-only (ECCmax -only), concentric-only (CONmax -only), and coupled ECC-CON (ECCmax -CONmax ) bicep curl exercise on a CARE machine. Eleven men and nine women completed the three protocols in separate sessions and in random order. All protocols included 4 sets of 20 maximal effort muscle contractions. Strength loss was calculated as Set 4 set end load minus Set 1 highest load. The CARE machine's algorithm adjusted resistances automatically, permitting continued maximal effort repetitions without stopping. Consequently, all protocols caused substantial fatigue. Women were most susceptible to strength loss from exercise that included maximal efforts in the ECC phase, whereas men were most susceptible to strength loss from exercise that included maximal efforts in the CON phase. With ECCmax -only exercise, ECC strength loss (mean ± SD) was similar between men (55.9 ± 14.1%) and women (56.4 ± 10.8%). However, with CONmax -only exercise, men and women experienced 55.6 ± 6.2% and 35.3 ± 8.7% CON strength loss, respectively. With ECCmax -CONmax exercise, men experienced greater ECC (62.9 ± 7.7%) and CON (77.0 ± 5.3%) strength loss than women (ECC: 48.5 ± 15.7%, CON: 66.2 ± 12.1%). Heightened perceptions of fatigue and pain of the exercised limb were reported after all protocols. Women generally reported more biceps pain than men. The results illustrate CARE technology delivers ECC-only and accentuated ECC exercise feasibly. Acute responses to repeated maximal effort bicep curl exercise with such technology might differ between men and women depending on muscle contraction type.

