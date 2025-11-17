Perceived muscle weakness is a symptom of Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS). However, whether muscle strength is objectively reduced in individuals living with ME/CFS has not previously been established via a full literature review.

This week’s graph illustrates the average difference in maximal muscle strength between individuals living with ME/CFS and individuals who are not living with ME/CFS (i.e., “healthy controls”). The graph was published in our recent paper, “Muscle strength, muscle endurance, voluntary activation, and perception of effort in myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS): an overview.”

Key Points

We identified 26 studies that compared muscle strength between individuals living with ME/CFS and healthy controls. The total sample included approximately 1,000 individuals living with ME/CFS.

The strength tests were typically conducted of the hand grip muscles, the elbow flexor muscles, or the knee extensor muscles.

Across all studies, muscle strength was, on average, 18.4 ± 12.9% lower in individuals with ME/CFS than in healthy controls.

Plot of the percent difference in muscle strength between healthy controls and individuals with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). Across all studies and muscle groups, individuals with ME/CFS had 18.4 ± 12.9% less muscle strength than healthy controls (mean ± standard deviation (SD)). See Table 2 [in the paper] for details about the study methods and muscle strength outcomes.

Share

Source

Nuzzo JL, Taylor JL, Latella C. (2025). Muscle strength, muscle endurance, voluntary activation, and perception of effort in myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS): an overview. Fatigue: Biomedicine, Health & Behavior, 1-19.

Bonus Commentary

ME/CFS is a debilitating condition that significantly reduces quality of life. Common symptoms include fatigue, pain, post-exertional malaise, cognitive issues, and poor sleep. ME/CFS is sometimes caused by a viral infection, though causes of many cases often remain unknown. The prevalence of ME/CFS in the United States is approximately 1%, with rates higher among women than men. Cures for ME/CFS have not been identified. Groups like Emerge Australia are attempting to increase awareness of ME/CFS.

In our review, we observed an average reduction in muscle strength of 18% in individuals living with ME/CFS compared to healthy controls. The magnitude of strength loss in ME/CFS tended to correlate with condition severity. The biological mechanisms underlying this reduction in strength are unknown. We identified six studies that examined whether impaired voluntary activation might explain reduced muscle strength in ME/CFS. However, results from those six studies were mixed and thus inconclusive. Moreover, we were unable to determine if muscle atrophy causes reduced muscle strength in individuals living with ME/CFS, because we did not identify any studies that compared muscle size (e.g., volume, cross-sectional area, or thickness) in individuals living with ME/CFS versus healthy controls.

Secondarily, we explored whether muscle endurance and perceptions of effort during muscle endurance tasks are different in individuals living with ME/CFS compared to healthy controls. Across 15 studies, we found that muscle endurance was reduced by 10.9 ± 26.7% in individuals living with ME/CFS compared to healthy controls. We also identified three studies that found clear evidence that individuals living with ME/CFS report greater perceived effort during muscle endurance tasks than healthy controls. Further research will be needed to identify the biological mechanisms that underpin heightened perceptions of effort and reduced muscle strength and endurance in individuals living with ME/CFS.

Related Content at The Nuzzo Letter

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!