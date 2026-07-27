The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
1h

Thanks for pulling this together Jim. The data is unquestionable. The question now is will anyone take note, and actually bring fairness to this? Gynocentrism says no.

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Brian Pinchback's avatar
Brian Pinchback
1h

These financial differences highlighting significant awarding of divergent

levels of funding for men' s health compared with women's health is alarming

for men. Despite that, feminists still have the temerity to call men misogynists.

e.g. In Australia, a former PM even did so in Parliament enabling her to avoid

any prosecution.

As the saying goes - for mosquitos - only the female bites.

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