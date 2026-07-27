On April 2, 2026, I published a data brief on funding of research categorised as men’s health, women’s health, and maternal health by the National Health and Medical Research Council’s (NHMRC)—Australia’s main public funder of health and medical research.

One question that I received about these data was whether the funds allocated for “maternal health” constituted part of the funds allocated for “women’s health.” For example, in 2025, the NHMRC reported $58.3 million for “maternal health” and $101.5 million for “women’s health.” Thus, did the NHMRC invest a total of $159.8 million in women’s health research in 2025 or $101.5 million?

Previously, I stated that I thought that the categories “maternal health” and “women’s health” represented two separate funding allotments. I thought this because the NHMRC’s data table shows “maternal health” and “women’s health” as separate categories, without explicitly mentioning whether these two categories overlap. However, the NHMRC’s explanation of how it categorises projects suggests that overlap is possible:

“The majority of NHMRC funding is investigator-initiated and is not directed by NHMRC to any specific disease, health or research topic. The subject matter of each application is determined by the applicants…For reporting purposes, NHMRC classifies applications against disease, health and research topics based on information provided at the time of application including an application’s title, keywords, media summaries and other research classifications where appropriate. This process results in the classification of applications to more than one topic. NHMRC does not apportion funding when more than one topic is indicated and the full value of the grant is attributed.”

Indeed, I was wrong. In May 2026, I contacted the NHMRC to receive clarification on this issue. The NHMRC informed me that funds listed for “maternal health” are included in the total for “women’s health.” Thus, in 2025, the total funds for women’s health research were $101.5 million ($58.3 million for maternal health plus $43.2 million for women’s health research not related to maternal health). Consequently, the graph that I published in April (shown immediately below) is somewhat misleading; it mistakenly implies that the funding for “maternal health” was separate from the funding for “women’s health.”

Other than minor changes to the text (e.g., axis titles), this is the same graph that I published in April.

Also, since publishing the data brief in April, I learned of other funds for men’s and women’s health research that are administered via the NHRMC but are unaccounted for in the agency’s data tables. These funds come from the Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF), which was established in 2015 under the Medical Research Future Fund Act. The funds for the MRFF come from the Department of Health, Disability and Ageing, but the NHMRC assesses the grant applications and administers the funds on behalf of the Department. As of January 29, 2026, the MRFF had funded 1,826 research grants, totalling $4.48 billion. The grants have covered many medical areas, including men’s and women’s health.

Aims

Thus, the current data brief has two aims. The first aim is to update and more accurately depict the NHMRC’s data on funding of men’s and women’s health research. In updating this information, I also now show NHMRC’s sex-specific funding as a proportion of total NHMRC funding. The second aim of the current data brief is to present the MRFF funding for men’s and women’s health research. Together, the MRFF and NHMRC data provide a more complete picture of funding of men’s and women’s health research by the Australian government.

Note: In the current data brief, I use the phrases “sex-specific research” and “sex-specific funding.” The NHMRC does not necessarily use those phrases. Those phrases are my invention.

Proportion of NHMRC Funding Allocated to Sex-Specific Research

Most NHMRC funds are allocated to projects that are not categorised as being sex-specific. Between 2013 and 2025, the average annual proportion of NHMRC research funding that was allocated to projects that were not categorised as men’s health or women’s health research was 87.5%. By contrast, the average annual proportion of NHMRC research funding that was allocated to sex-specific projects was 12.5% (usually 10-15% per year).

Between 2013 and 2025, the average annual proportion of NHMRC research funding that was allocated to women’s health research was 10.5%.

Between 2013 and 2025, the average annual proportion of NHMRC research funding that was allocated to men’s health research was 2.0%.

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NHMRC Funding of Men’s and Women’s Health Research

In 2025, the NHMRC allocated $16.7 million to men’s health research and $101.5 million to women’s health research, including $58.3 million for maternal health research, amounting to a six-times greater allocation for women’s than men’s health research.

The funding allocated to women’s health research in 2025 was the highest annual amount over the 13-year period between 2013 and 2025. The funding allocated to men’s health research in 2025 was higher than in the previous four years but lower than funding amounts between 2013 and 2019.

Between 2013 and 2025, the NHMRC allocated $221.3 million for men’s health research and $1.171 billion for women’s health research ($672.6 million for maternal health research and $499.1 million for other women’s health research).

Between 2013 and 2025, the average annual allocations for men’s health research were $17 million compared to $90.1 million for women’s health research ($51.7 million for maternal health research and $38.4 million for other women’s health research).

When funds allocated to maternal health research and funds allocated to all other women’s health research are combined, women’s health research received over five time more funding from the NHMRC than men’s health research between 2013 and 2025.

When funds allocated to maternal health research are subtracted from funds allocated to all other women’s health research, women’s health research received 2.3 times more funding from the NHMRC than men’s health research between 2013 and 2025.

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Proportion of NHMRC Sex-Specific Funding Allocated to Men’s and Women’s Health Research

The graph below presents the data from the graph above in relative terms—as a percentage of the total funds allocated to sex-specific research.

Most of the NHMRC’s sex-specific funding is allocated to women’s health.

In 2025, 14% of the NHMRC’s sex-specific funding was allocated to men’s health, while 86% was allocated to women’s health (49% for maternal health research; 37% for other women’s health research).

Between 2013 and 2025, the average annual proportion of the NHMRC’s sex-specific funding that was allocated to men’s health research was 15.9% (range: 13.3% to 19.1%). By contrast, the average annual proportion of the NHMRC’s sex-specific funding that was allocated to women’s health research was 84.1% (48.3% for maternal health; 35.8% for other women’s health research).

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Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF)

Between 2016 and 2024, 158 grants for women’s health and 21 grants for men’s health were supported by the MRFF. Thus, grants for women’s health research accounted for 88.3% of the sex-specific grants that were supported by the MRFF between 2016 and 2024.

Between 2016 and 2024, $311 million was allocated to women’s health research via the MRFF compared to $59 million allocated to men’s health research via the MRFF. Thus, grants for women’s health research accounted for 84.1% of the sex-specific funds that were granted via the MRFF between 2016 and 2024.

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Sources

Department of Health, Disability and Ageing. MRFF Funding Statistics Dashboard.

National Health and Medical Research Council. Research Funding Statistics and Data. (NB. The data from 2013-2015 were published online by the NHMRC in previous years, but they do not currently appear on the NHMRC’s website.)

Bonus Commentary

The current data brief has demonstrated that the Australian government allocates significantly more money for research on women’s health than men’s health. This finding is consistent with the United States (U.S.), where the National Institutes of Health (NIH) routinely allocates over twice as much money for women’s health research than men’s health research. Together, the results from Australia and the U.S. combat the common claim that women’s health research is “underfunded” (see my recent presentation at Men Are Good for more information regarding the claim that women’s health has been “underfunded”).

I have been unable to find a statement from the NHMRC that explains why significantly more funds are allocated to women’s health research than men’s health research. Give that male life expectancy in Australia is four years shorter than female life expectancy, such an explanation is warranted. Possible explanations might include one or more of the following:

Perhaps the way that the NHMRC categorises grant applications as “men’s health” or “women’s health” does not accurately reflect the projects that they fund, such that the NHMRC might be categorising some men’s health projects as topics other than men’s health.

Perhaps researchers submit more grant applications for women’s health than men’s health, and the NHMRC is merely responding to the scientists’ lead. (NB. This would still require an explanation for why the scientists are submitting more grant applications for women’s health than men’s health. Also, even if scientists are setting an asymmetrical research agenda, the NHMRC can examine its funding history, acknowledge the sex difference in life expectancy, and then step in and announce targeted “calls” for men’s health research.)

Perhaps researchers submit roughly equal numbers of grant applications for women’s health and men’s health, but, for unspecified reasons, the NHMRC funds more of the women’s health projects. If this is the case, gamma bias, or gynocentrism at an institutional level, might explain this trend. Also, given that ~70% of staff at the NHMRC, the Department of Health, Disability and Ageing, and other government agencies in Australia are women, female in-group bias might also play a role in funding decisions.

Perhaps women’s health research is more complicated or expensive to conduct than men’s health research and thus perhaps women’s health resarch requires a greater number of projects and a greater amount of funding than men’s health research.

Importantly, the sex difference in health funding is not limited to the NHMRC. Federal budgets in Australia often include more funding for women than men.

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