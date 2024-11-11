This week’s graph illustrates the money that Australia’s National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) invests in men’s health, women’s health, and maternal health.

• The NHMRC is Australia’s government agency tasked with funding health and medical research.

• Each year, the NHMRC invests about five times more money in women’s than men’s health.

• The disproportionate funding does not appear to be due to funding of maternal health, as maternal health is presented by the NHMRC as a separate funding category.

• If data from women’s and maternal health are combined into one large women’s health category, the total investment in women’s health is about 10 times higher than in men’s health.

Source: National Health and Medical Research Council. Research Funding Statistics and Data. Updated August 13, 2024.

