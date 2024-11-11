This week’s graph illustrates the money that Australia’s National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) invests in men’s health, women’s health, and maternal health.
Key Points
• The NHMRC is Australia’s government agency tasked with funding health and medical research.
• Each year, the NHMRC invests about five times more money in women’s than men’s health.
• The disproportionate funding does not appear to be due to funding of maternal health, as maternal health is presented by the NHMRC as a separate funding category.
• If data from women’s and maternal health are combined into one large women’s health category, the total investment in women’s health is about 10 times higher than in men’s health.
Source: National Health and Medical Research Council. Research Funding Statistics and Data. Updated August 13, 2024.
To what extent, if any, can this be explained by the majority of medical research historically having used only male subjects? Put another way, is this plausibly a catch up effort to address gaps in the literature regarding women's health that are already answered regarding men's health? Are there current disparities in average outcomes for females versus males that this might be attempting to rectify?
This looks really bad, but I don't want to assume that perception is reality without checking for any possible reasonable explanations first.