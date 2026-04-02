The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
4d

Whoa! Those charts would look even more lopsided if they have put the maternal on top of the women's health spending rather than beside it. Then again, it might not fit on a graph and that is the point!

Thanks Jim.

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Frank's avatar
Frank
5d

Thank you, James. I'll bet that the funding gap between men's health and women's health in the USA is just as bad.

The one item of good news is that the US EEOC is suing Coca Cola for sex discrimination against men for sponsoring a women's only event.

https://www.eeoc.gov/newsroom/eeoc-sues-coca-cola-beverages-northeast-sex-discrimination

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