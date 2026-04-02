The National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) is Australia’s government agency tasked with funding health and medical research. On March 25, 2026, the NHMRC published its expenditures from 2025, allowing for an update of data published previously at The Nuzzo Letter on the NHMRC’s annual funding of men’s health, women’s health, and maternal health research.

Key Points

In 2025, the NHMRC invested $16.7 million in men’s health research and $101.5 million in women’s health research, amounting to a six times greater investment into women’s than men’s health research.

The funding allocated to women’s health research in 2025 was the highest annual amount over the 13-year period between 2013 and 2025.

The funding allocated to men’s health research in 2025 was higher than in the previous four years but lower than funding amounts between 2013 and 2019.

Over the 13-year period between 2013 and 2025, the NHMRC invested $221.3 million in men’s health research and $1.171 billion in women’s health research. The average annual investments over this time were $17 million for men’s health research compared to $90.1 million for women’s health research.

In 2025, the NHMRC invested $58.3 million in maternal health research—the second highest annual funding amount for maternal health research over the 13-year period between 2013 and 2025.

Over the 13-year period between 2013 and 2025, the NHMRC invested $672.6 million into maternal health research, with an average of $51.7 million per year.

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Source: National Health and Medical Research Council. Research Funding Statistics and Data. Updated March 25, 2026. Accessed April 1, 2026. NB. The data from 2013-2015 were published online by the NHMRC in previous years, but those data are not reported on the current website.

Bonus Commentary

The data in the graph show that the Australian government continues to invest significantly more money into women’s than men’s health research. These data combat the common claim that women’s health research is “underfunded.”

The NHMRC’s large sex difference in health research funding is odd considering that males comprise half of the Australian population, and male life expectancy is about four years shorter than female life expectancy in Australia.

The results are consistent with health research funding in the United States, where a significantly greater portion of funding from the National Institutes of Health is allocated to women’s than men’s health research.

Currently, it is unclear why this funding difference persists in Australia. I have been unable to find a statement from the NHMRC explaining their rationale for allocating approximately six times more money to women’s than men’s health research. Without such explanations, one wonders about a factor like female in-group bias in funding decisions. Since at least 2010, approximately 70% of NHMRC staff have been women.

Finally, some readers may be wondering whether the NHMRC’s category for “maternal health” is part of the category of “women’s health” or whether the “maternal health” category and funding is in addition to the “women’s health” category and funding. The NHMRC does not specify this detail. My impression is that these two categories and funding amounts are separate. Nevertheless, even if the funding for maternal health research is subtracted from the funding for women’s health research, the adjusted funding amount for women’s health research is still significantly higher than the funding amount for men’s health research.

To learn more about sex differences in health funding in Australia, see “Australia’s Federal Budget Forgets Men,” published at The Nuzzo Letter in 2025.

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