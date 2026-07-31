The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Celebrating Masculinity's avatar
Celebrating Masculinity
12h

Thank you James and The Nuzzo Letter, for this continued excellent analysis.

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1 reply by James L. Nuzzo
Frank's avatar
Frank
12h

Thank you, James. I'm sorry that the Australian government has bent over to feminist con artists. Things are almost as bad in the USA.

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