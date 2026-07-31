Each year, Australia’s National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) allocates about six times more money to sex-specific research on women’s health than men’s health (see graph below). As life expectancy is about four years shorter for Australian males than females, one might think that more symmetry in funding might be the plan moving forward. However, that is not the case. The NHMRC and its 70% female staff have recently doubled down.

Graph published at The Nuzzo Letter on July 28, 2026. See the associated data brief for more details.

New NHMRC Women’s Health Funding

On June 10, 2026, the NHMRC published a call for research on women’s health, titled “Targeted Call for Research: Reframing Women’s Health 2026.”

According to the call, a total of $5 million in competitive funding will be allocated to researchers to facilitate studies that address the following objectives:

Improves the quality of sex- and gender-sensitive research design and reporting.

Addresses priority health issues that disproportionately or differentially affect women.

Builds researcher capability and shifts research culture.

Mobilises collaboration and strengthen research ecosystems.

Enhances translation into policy, education, and practice.

The NHMRC stated that this new targeted call “compliments NHMRC’s other funding schemes by funding priority research in defined areas or need and when urgent research needs emerge” and that the funds will “be provided from the NHMRC Medical Research Endowment Account.”

Thus, the $5 million will apparently be on top of the average ~$90 million that women’s health research receives from the NHMRC each year. Presumably, this will then exacerbate the existing asymmetry that already exists in funding of men’s and women’s health research in Australia. However, the NHMRC does appear concerned about that, because it still believes that women are “underrepresented” in medical research. In its grant guidelines, the NHMRC stated:

“Clinical research has systematically used male bodies as the default, leading to underrepresentation of women in clinical trials and inadequate sex-disaggregated data, gender analysis, and inclusion of sex-specific mechanisms in study design.”

The NHMRC footnoted their statement with reference to three academic articles, none of which showed that women are “underrepresented” in clinical trials. The three articles mention a handful of studies that examined “underrepresentation” in certain types of research, but the articles did not provide evidence of widespread female exclusion. Rather, the articles pertained more to the final part of the NHMRC’s statement about accounting for sex in study designs. Moreover, the NHMRC did not even list the correction citations for three articles that it was trying to reference. Below, I list the three articles as they appeared in the NHMRC’s footnote, and I include my critical comments in parentheses. I highlight these errors, because problematic referencing and other types of sloppy work are common in the space of women’s health advocacy.

“Hallam, L., et al. (2023). Sex and gender bias in health and medical research and implications for women’s health.” (Nuzzo note: Here, the NHMRC appears to be trying to reference an article by Hallam et al. in 2023, which has a different title than the one provided in the incomplete (and inaccurate) citation by the NHMRC: Sex and gender reporting in Australian health and medical research publications). “Heidari, S., Babor, T. F., De Castro, P., Tort, S., & Curno, M. (2016). Sex and Gender Equity in Research (SAGER): Rationale for the guidelines and recommended use. Research Integrity and Peer Review, 1, 2. https://doi.org/10.1186/s41073-016-0007-6.” (Nuzzo note: Here, the NHMRC’s reference is correct.) “Antequera, A., Stallings, E., Henry, R. S., López-Alcalde, J., Runnels, V., Tudiver, S., Tugwell, P., & Welch, V. (2022). Sex and gender appraisal in systematic reviews: Extent of analysis and reporting. Journal of Clinical Epidemiology, 142, 119–132.” (Nuzzo note: Here, the NHMRC appears to be trying to reference an article by Antequera et al., which has a different title than the one provided by the NHMRC: Sex and Gender Appraisal Tool-Systematic Reviews-2 and Participation-To-Prevalence Ratio assessed to whom the evidence applies in sepsis reviews.)

As is often the case, the NHMRC’s claim of women’s “underrepresentation” in research trials is exaggerated, with key references ignored. One of those key references is the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States (U.S.), which has tracked participant demographics in NIH-funded research for the past 30 years. Females have consistently made up over 50% of participants in NIH-funded research trials over that time, totalling millions more female than male participants. Also, women were regular participants in medical research prior to the 1990s, and in 1994, the NIH’s Office of Research on Women’s Health (ORWH) admitted that “[l]ittle, if any, evidence is available that demonstrates that women have been systematically excluded from biomedical research.”

What’s more, one likely reason why women have consistently made up 55-60% of participants in NIH-funded research is that the NIH allocates twice as much money toward sex-specific research on women than men. Because the NHMRC in Australia also allocates significantly more funds for women’s than men’s health research, one would then also expect that women would make up a greater proportion of participants in NHMRC-funded research than men. However, unlike the NIH, the NHMRC does not record the sex of individuals who participate in NHMRC-funded research (NB. This was revealed to me via email communications with staff at the NHMRC.). Thus, the NHMRC claims that women are “underrepresented” as participants in research, but the agency does not examine if this claim is true within the research that it funds. Finally, the NHMRC’s lack of monitoring of participant sex is odd considering that calls for more sex-segregated data in research have existed for several years, and the three articles that the NHMRC footnoted are on that topic.

Lies from Canberra to Victoria and Beyond

Lies in the space of sex and health research are seemingly never ending, and I have recently documented relevant cases of data manipulation by organisations such as the United Nations, the University of New South Wales, and The Australia Institute.

The gaslighting is also seemingly never ending. For example, as more funds are allocated to women’s than men’s health, the public is told by academics, bureaucrats, and the mainstream media just the opposite: that women’s health is severely “underfunded” and “understudied.”

Here, I provide another example to illustrate this problematic trend.

In November 2025, the Department of Health in Victoria published a report on women’s health titled, “Bridging the Gender Pain Gap: The Inquiry into Women’s Pain Report 2025.” The report summarised results from a survey of approximately 13,000 girls and women in Victoria about their experiences with pain conditions. The survey was conducted as part of a $153.9 million dollar package from the Victorian government to examine women’s health—another example of how women’s health is not underfunded.

The results from the survey were covered by the mainstream media, and the headline from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) read: “Women’s pain inquiry finds Victorians’ suffering worsened by male-centred healthcare system.”

In publishing this work, both the Victorian government and the mainstream media lied to the public about the history of women’s health. The ABC’s article stated that the report found that “the healthcare system was built around “Caucasian male biology”, making it diﬃcult for women and girls to access care and support for pain” and that “historically low investment in women’s health research left many without effective pain relief or treatment.”

The coverage of the results was also unnecessarily layered in emotionally-laden language, such as when Victoria’s Health Minister said that the “results can make for difficult reading”—as if readers were going to be flipping through the pages of a book on war atrocities or child sex abuse.

The coverage of the results was also unnecessarily layered in emotionally-laden language, such as when Victoria’s Health Minister said that the “results can make for difficult reading”—as if readers were going to be flipping through the pages of a book on war atrocities or child sex abuse.

Neither the ABC nor the Victorian government mentioned that the NHMRC allocates significantly more funds to women’s than men’s health research; that Australia’s federal budgets regularly allocate more funds for women’s than men’s health; or that various states, including Victoria, have taxpayer-funded offices for women but not men.

Victoria is one of the states in Australia that has an office for women but not men. For more information on that topic, see my data brief titled, “ Australia State Offices for Men and Women .”

The report was typical of the way that women’s health advocates approach their work. On one hand, they claim that health research requires more sex-segregated data. However, when they conduct their own studies, they simply measure from only one sex rather than measure from both sexes and then segregate the data.

This approach then causes a circular problem. When results from only women are measured, the results are then often used as evidence that women’s health needs specific attention in the future (e.g., X number of women in Victoria have migraines, therefore, “increased investment in women’s pain services” is needed).

Some of the increased investment that stems from such results will then be directed toward further research, like the NHMRC’s targeted call. Studies funded by such targeted calls will themselves also include only female participants, causing another set of one-sided results to be published. Those one-side results will then be used to advocate for more funding for women’s health, and the cycle continues.

Importantly, the survey in Victoria was not conducted by Victoria’s state-level women’s office. It was conducted by Victoria’s Department of Health, which is supposed to concern itself with the well-being of all Victorians, and many men in Victoria will also be living with migraines, fibromyalgia, and musculoskeletal pain. Their voices were not heard in the survey.

In such cases, not surveying men is more than an ethical issue; it is also a scientific issue. The Department’s report was written in way that suggests that the healthcare system is biased against women’s pain (i.e., that the healthcare system exhibits a sex-specific bias). However, the Department is not permitted to make such a conclusion based on the design of their survey. To make such a conclusion, the Department would have needed to sample both men and women and then observed differences between men and women.

Thus, by not sampling men, the Department failed to demonstrate scientifically that sex is indeed a key explanatory factor in certain results. Moreover, based on the Department’s single-sex sampling, which, again, goes against the recommendations made in the articles that were footnoted by the NHMRC, the Department is not entitled to use the phrase “gender pain gap.” Their survey provided no evidence of such a gap, because their survey did not include men.

Conclusion

One can care about women’s physical and psychological well-being without biasing the conversation and without blaming all of women’s health problems on men or “systemic” or “structural” factors. Unfortunately, we see repeatedly that many women’s health advocates are incapable of doing this. They refuse to play by objective rules. They lie. They misreference studies. They supress data. They spin data. They openly express little concern over men’s health, and they do not even follow guidelines that they have previously advocated for. They have been behaving this way for at least 35 years, and their behaviour has been a blockade to rational discourse about the realities of men’s well-being.

Finally, and incidentally, as I was drafting this article, the Premier of Victoria, Jacinta Allan, resigned. In a video posted by Allan on X, she revealed that her government’s focus on women’s health was influenced by her own experience with endometriosis. She added: “If I want to be remembered for one thing, it’s this: I led a government that listened to girls about their health.”

That is an odd crowning achievement for a state Premier to select, considering that it excludes half the population that the Premier was supposed to represent.

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