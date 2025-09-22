This week’s graph shows the amount of money that the United States (U.S.) National Institutes of Health (NIH) invested into research on the “social determinants of health” between financial years (FY) 2020 and 2024.

Note - The funding category “social determinants of health” is not listed in the NIH Research, Condition, and Disease Categorization (RCDC) System prior to FY 2020 nor is this funding category listed in reports published by the NIH’s Office of Research on Women’s Health. This does not necessarily mean that this type of research was not funded prior to FY 2020. It means that FY 2020 was when the NIH made a conscientious decision for the “social determinants of health” to be a category for which health research funds would be described and delivered.

Key Points

The NIH invested approximately $20 billion into research on the “social determinants of health” between FY 2020 and 2024 (black bar and right y-axis on the graph).

Funding amounts increased each year between FY 2020 and 2024, ranging between $3-5 billion per year (orange bars and left y-axis on the graph).

Source: NIH Research, Condition, and Disease Categorization (RCDC) system

Bonus Commentary

The definition of the “social determinants of health” is constantly changing but is sometimes listed vaguely as “the conditions in the environments where people are born, live, learn, work, play, worship, and age that aﬀect a wide range of health, functioning, and quality-of-life outcomes and risks.”

The “social determinants of health” movement has not yet received a full critique from commentators and writers who advocate for limited government and personal responsibility for health. Writers at the Manhattan Institute (July 2024) and Do No Harm (July 2025) have published initial critiques of the “social determinants of health” movement, but an entire book is probably necessary to describe its history, starting within its conception within the World Health Organization in the early 2000s and then its years-long influence on the direction of public health research and policy, including the rise of Woke medicine.

My main criticisms of the “social determinants of health” movement are summarized below. Some of these criticisms are also held by others.

The “social determinants of health” movement often conflates correlation with causation.

The “social determinants of health” movement is too deterministic (i.e., “determinants”).

The “social determinants of health” movement diminishes the important roles of personal agency, choices, and behaviour in health.

The “social determinants of health” movement is highly political; it is rooted in a Marxist/intersectional-type thinking, and increased spending in this area of research during the Biden administration is unsurprising.

The “social determinants of health” movement, because of its political roots, is selective in what it considers a “social determinant of health”; for example, family structure and the fatherless home are typically not classified as “social determinants,” though both are social factors known to correlate with or be causally linked to health outcomes.

The “social determinants of health” movement leads to the development of a group of health researchers and policymakers who are overconfident in their beliefs that they can socially engineer health outcomes at taxpayer expense.

The suggested policy solutions from the “social determinants of health” movement probably have little or no positive impact on health outcomes.

Finally, as evidence of the highly political nature of the “social determinants of health” area of research, and what happens when one challenges it, see my essay titled “Personal Drama in Academic Peer Review: Story 6 – Rejected by a Copyeditor Stand-in for Big Public Health.” In the essay, I tell the story about how I once had a paper about the “social determinants of health” accepted for publication before the editor then changed his mind and decided to withdraw it. In the paper, I performed a scientometric analysis of the “social determinants of health” movement and argued that researchers in this area appeared to be regularly misusing causal language (i.e., “determinant”). The editor withdrew my paper after the journal’s copyeditor (not a peer reviewer) questioned my conclusion. I never published this paper in another journal. However, I included the scientometric analysis in my broader analysis of Woke nomenclature in research articles, and this broader analysis was published in a journal.

