Like other states in Australia, New South Wales (NSW) maintains an Anti-Discrimination Act (or Equal Opportunity Act). The core purpose of such legislation is to ensure that individuals are not discriminated against based on identity characteristics like sex or race. However, such Acts often include exemptions that contradict the base legislation. In the NSW Anti-Discrimination Act, exemptions are covered under Section 126A Exemption for Special Needs Programs and Activities (excerpt below):

“The Minister may certify a program or activity to be a special needs program or activity if satisfied that its purpose or primary purpose is the promotion of access, for members of a group of persons affected by any form of unlawful discrimination to which this Act applies in an area of discrimination to which this Act applies, to facilities, services or opportunities to meet their special needs or the promotion of equal or improved access for them to facilities, services and opportunities.”

The NSW government’s anti-discrimination website actively promotes the use of these exemptions, stating: “Seeking an exemption or certification under the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW), particularly in employment, should be part of a broader strategy to achieve inclusion and diversity.”

To receive an exemption, an organisation must apply via the government’s online portal. In applications, organisations must explain what they want the exemption for, what sections of the Act they want exemption from, how long they want the exemption for, etc. Exemptions are granted for up to 10 years and can also be renewed.

Typically, organisations apply for exemptions so that they can discriminate by race or sex in hiring. Sections of the Act that organisations typically seek exemption from are:

· Section 8 (race discrimination in employment) · Section 10 (race discrimination against contract workers) · Section 19 (race discrimination in the provision of goods and services) · Section 25 (sex discrimination in employment) · Section 27 (sex discrimination against contract workers) · Section 33 (sex discrimination in the provision of goods and services) · Section 51 (advertising in breach of the Act)

After the NSW government approves an organisation’s application, the name of the organisation, and the exemption that they have been granted, are published online. In the current data brief, I analysed this publicly available information to determine which organisations are currently approved by the NSW government to engage in women-only hiring (or related practices).

On July 18, 2026, I searched the website’s text for the words “women” and “female.” I then extracted the relevant text and compiled it here. I placed each organization into one of five categories: Sports, Universities and Research, Government or Public Service, Private Sector, or Non-For-Profit Sector.

Many organisations that seek exemptions to provide special opportunities for women also do the same for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander persons. For brevity, I present only the text related to women, with an ellipsis used to represent deleted text. Readers are encouraged to visit the source website and explore the many organizations that have received exemptions for various reasons.

One organization, The Man Centre Pty Ltd, is currently granted an exemption by the NSW government to “designate and recruit positions for men only as employers or contractors.” Also, the Department of Education received exemptions for targeting female or male students, depending on the situation. The Man Centre Pty Ltd and Department of Education are the only organisations currently listed on the government’s website that have been approved for exemptions that target males. By comparison, 77 organisations have been approved for exemptions that target females (98% of all sex-based exemptions).

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SPORTS

Cricket Australia

“To advertise, designate, and recruit up to 4 positions in its Match Referee Talent Pathway program for women only.”

Football Australia Limited

“To advertise, designate and recruit up to 30 paid internship positions for women aged 18 to 28 only in the areas of Media, Photography, and Communications & Public Relations, including 2 positions for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander women only.”

Foxtel Group

“To advertise, designate and recruit up to 6 positions per year for women only in its sports media and technology graduate program.”

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UNIVERSITIES AND RESEARCH

Centenary Institute of Cancer Medicine and Cell Biology

“To designate, advertise and recruit for the position of Deputy Director for women only.”

Hunter Medical Research Institute

“To provide a medical research fellowship program for women only.”

Macquarie University

“To offer, advertise and facilitate scholarships and fellowships to women in the fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine.”

Macquarie University (Macquarie Business School)

“To offer, advertise and facilitate scholarships, prizes, mentorships, internship and traineeship opportunities for individuals who identify as women in the fields of: accounting, actuarial studies, economics, business management and marketing, and finance.”

University of Newcastle

“To: 1. designate, advertise and recruit positions for…women only at the Senior Academic level in pursuit of a 40% participation rate; women only at all levels in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields where significant underrepresentation of women exists, and 2. offer, advertise and facilitate scholarships and fellowships for women only in: STEM fields, and academic roles, to encourage more women, including those with carer responsibilities, to join, remain and progress in academia.”

University of New England

“…To run women’s leadership, career development and mentoring programs and initiatives for women only, including its Academic Promotion Mentoring Program for Women; designate, advertise and recruit professional staff positions at level HEO9 and HE010, senior academic staff positions at levels C, D and E, and senior executive positions for women only in pursuit of a 50% workplace participation rate of women in those positions.”

University of New South Wales

“…To offer, advertise and facilitate scholarships (PhD/HDR, Coursework) and fellowships for women in the fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine (STEMM), economics, finance and business (EFAB), the built environment, as well as other programs where the percentage of commencing women enrolments is below 40%...To advertise, designate and recruit senior academic positions for women only in faculties where the percentage of women in senior academic positions is below 40%.”

University of Sydney

“To offer, advertise and facilitate Programs for women only across disciplines where there is a gender imbalance for a period of 10 years. To conduct targeted recruitment programs for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander persons and for women. To offer, advertise and facilitate scholarships for women only in the fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, medicine and finance…”

University of Technology Sydney

​“To offer, advertise and facilitate scholarships for women in the fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine, and for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander persons. To apply a positive adjustment factor of 10 points to the Australian Tertiary Admissions Rank (ATAR) to female applicants only for admission to all current and future standalone or combined engineering, information technology (IT) and construction project management courses where the overall percentage of commencing female enrolments in those courses is below 40%. To advertise, designate and recruit targeted roles for Aboriginal and Torres Islander persons only as part of the strategic target of reaching 3% Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff by 2023 and targeted senior roles for women only with an emphasis on STEMM disciplines, as part of a target of 40% women academic staff.”

​University of Wollongong

​“…To advertise, designate and recruit positions and promote programs and activities for women only in pursuit of its Gender Equity Action Plan targets of: 50% women in the senior executive workforce, 40% women in the professoriate, 50% women in academia, and [i]ncreasing representation of women in academic and professional roles in areas where women are significantly under-represented. This includes: designating up to 50% of scholarships for women, and offering career development activities and programs for women only.”

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GOVERNMENT OR PUBLIC SERVICE

Armidale Regional Council

“To advertise, designate and recruit up to 5 positions for women, Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people or Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander women only.”

Blacktown City Council

“To advertise, designate and recruit 3 apprentice heavy vehicle mechanic positions for women only.”

BreastScreen NSW

“To recruit and employ female radiographers and nurse counsellors.”

Department of Communities and Justice

“An exemption granted to provide targeted programs and recruitment for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, women, people with a specific disability, carers with a specific carer’s responsibility, people from racial, ethnic, ethno-religious minority group backgrounds, and refugees and asylum seekers who are eligible to work in Australia.”

Department of Education

“To offer, advertise and facilitate up to 50% of places for male students only and up to 50% of places for female students only in each co-educational selective high school and each opportunity class as a part of implementing a gender parity model in pursuit of gender equity measures.”

Department of Regional NSW

“To…advertise, designate and recruit for pipeline roles and up to 45 % leadership roles for women only.”

Essential Energy

“To designate, advertise and recruit approximately 30% of all Early Talent Pathway positions for female applicants only in pursuance of a 30% women workforce participation rate.”

Hunter Water Corporation

“To advertise, designate and recruit roles for women only in pursuance of a 50% workforce participation rate.”

Lake Macquarie City Council

“To advertise, designate and recruit…up to 6 entry level, apprenticeship and traineeship positions for women only.”

NBN Co Limited

“An exemption is given to…designate, advertise and recruit women only for the role of Customer Field Technician Trainee in pursuance of its target to reach 70% women recruits in CFT Trainee roles and 40% women in leadership positions, and in support of its intention to increase the representation of women in Field-based roles to closer to 50%.”

NSW Police Force

“To: designate, advertise and recruit positions for women and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people only, in senior leadership positions; run leadership, career development and mentoring programs and initiatives for women, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people only.”

Port Authority of New South Wales

“To advertise, designate and recruit positions for women only, including 4 Port Officer Traineeship positions per year for women only, in pursuance of a 50% workforce participation rate.”

Port Macquarie-Hasting Council

“To designate, advertise and recruit…up to 10 positions for women only including for STEM operational trade roles.”

Sydney Water Corporation

“To advertise, designate and recruit for up to 10 positions per year for women only.”

Transport for NSW

To implement diversity and inclusion programs for designated target groups including: 1. Women; 2. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders; 3. People with a specific disability; 4. People under the age of 25; 5. Refugees and migrants on a relevant visa.”

Water NSW

“To advertise, designate and recruit positions for: women only in pursuit of a 50% workforce participation rate, including for STEM and operational roles…”

Wollongong City Council

“To advertise, designate and recruit for…one traineeship (horticulture) for a female student, aligned to the summer work pilot program.

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PRIVATE SECTOR

ALDI Stores (A Limited Partnership)

“To advertise, designate and recruit for women only for executive manager level, managing director level, group director level and director level roles in pursuance of a 40% workforce participation rate for managerial and senior leadership roles and to implement leadership development, mentoring and networking programs for women only.”

Apprenticeship Careers Australia

“To advertise, designate and recruit up to: 15 positions per year for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women only; 25 positions per year for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander persons only; 100 positions per year for women only.”

Aristocrat Technologies Australia Pty Ltd

“To advertise, designate and recruit up to 10 positions per year in its Field Services division for women only.”

A T Kearney Australia Limited

“To provide two management consulting scholarship per year for women only.”

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) and its wholly owned subsidiaries

“To run women’s leadership programs and initiatives for women only. To designate, recruit and promote women only for roles in its Institutional Division. To provide additional superannuation contributions to its female employees in NSW.”

Australian Partnership of Ernst & Young

“To: 1. Advertise, promote, and facilitate programs, activities and events to support the attraction, development, engagement, and career growth of women at EY in pursuit of its targets of: 50% of Graduates hired to be women; 40% of Partners to be women; 50% of Senior Manager 4 level new hires and progressions (combined) to be women…”

Bain International t/a Bain & Company

“To provide up to two management consulting scholarships per year for women only.”

BlueScope Steel Limited

“To advertise, designate and recruit positions, including scholarships, apprentices, traineeships, cadetships, paid work placements, professional roles, operation roles and qualified trade roles for…women only in pursuit of a workforce participation rate of 40%.”

Capgemini Australia Pty Limited

“To: advertise, designate and recruit positions for women only in pursuit of a 40% workforce participation rate, including up to 40% of roles at management level; offer positions only to women, and women over 40 years of age, in its Restart Program…”

Cleanaway Operations Pty Ltd

“To advertise, designate and recruit up to 50 positions each year in its Driver Academy in NSW for women only.”

Cooperative Rabobank U.A. and Rabobank Australia Ltd

“To run leadership, career development and mentoring programs and initiatives for women only, for its IGNITE program.”

CyberCX Pty Ltd

“To: conduct targeted advertising of women only to support their entry into the All-Women Academy Program in support of advancement and promotion of women in cyber security; offer graduate positions of Associate Consultants in Strategy and Consulting, Governance Risk and Compliance and Managed Security Services for women only in pursuance of a 50% workforce participation rate.”

Downer EDI Rail Pty Ltd

“To advertise, designate and recruit 6 traineeships roles for women only, per year, for its Women on Track Program.”

EY Port Jackson Partners

“For the purposes of its EY PJP Women’s Scholarship & Program.”

Finder Crew Pty Ltd

“To advertise, designate and recruit up to 15 technology graduate positions per year for women only.”

Grant Samuel Services Pty Limited

“To advertise, recruit and provide up to two corporate finance internships per year for women only.”

HVTC Pty Ltd

“To designate and recruit: 70 non-traditional trade traineeship and apprenticeship positions for women only…”

John Holland

“To run women’s leadership, career development and mentoring programs and initiatives for women only. To advertise, designate, recruit and employ women only to meet 40% target for all roles and 25% target for non-traditional roles. To advertise, designate and provide scholarships for women only.”

Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd

“To advertise and offer internship program for women only.”

McKinsey & Company

“To advertise, designate and recruit up to: 20 management consultant internships or scholarships for women only…For the purpose of providing additional financial support for women for 2 years after they return to work from parental leave.”

Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group Pty Ltd

“To advertise, designate and recruit for up to 10 women only for technical and engineering roles and apprentice and graduate trade-based engineering roles.”

NSW Energy Coal (the BHP Group)

“To advertise, recruit and prioritise roles for women only and to offer programs, activities and events to attract, develop, engage and support career growth for women in pursuit of its targets of 30.8% female representation overall and 34.9% female leadership representation within its operations at the Mt. Arthur coal mine.”

Oliver Wyman Pty Ltd

“To advertise, designate and offer up to 3 scholarships per year for women only.”

Protech Personnel Pty Ltd and Dreampath Recruitment Pty Ltd

“To advertise, designate and recruit up to 100 Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander persons only and 50 positions for women only in each business.”

Pulse Climbing

“To advertise, designate and recruit up to 2 route settler positions per year for women only.”

Quickway Constructions Pty Ltd

“To advertise, designate and recruit positions for: Women only in pursuit of a 7% workforce participation rate for non-traditional roles…”

Rabobank

“To advertise and offer up to five positions in its cadetship program for female university students in their first or second year of full-time university study.”

Seek Ltd

“To advertise and offer one scholarship per year in the Strategy team for women only.”

Suncorp Group Ltd

“To advertise, designate and recruit for up to five information technology internships per year for women only.”

Talent Gap Pty Ltd

“To provide reruitment [sic] and career development services to female candidates only. This exemption will be in force for 10 years.”

Team Global Express Pty Ltd

“To designate, advertise, and recruit up to: 60 trainee positions per year for females only, in pursuit of achieving a 30% female workforce participation rate…”

Tomago Aluminium Company Pty Ltd

“To: designate, advertise and recruit women only for production, operator, technical, trade and leadership roles in pursuance of a 50% workforce participation rate; designate, advertise and provide training, development, mentoring and career support initiatives for women only”

Turnaround Management Association Australia Ltd

“To advertise, offer and facilitate the following for women only, who are members of Turnaround Management Association Australia Limited (TMA): Educational, career, leadership and networking programs and initiatives; 2 training programs per year; 2 scholarships to attend the TMA Australian National Conference (national scholarships) per year; 1 scholarship to attend a TMA Global Conference in the United States (international scholarship) per year.”

UGL Pty Ltd, UGL Regional Linx Pty Ltd, UGL Rail Services Pty Ltd, UGL Operations & Maintenance Pty Ltd

“To run women’s leadership, career development and mentoring programs and initiatives for women only. To designate, advertise and recruit…for women only, including traineeship, graduate, scholarship and apprenticeship positions, in pursuit of a 30% women workforce participation rate.”

Veolia Environmental Services (Australia) Pty Ltd

“To advertise, designate and recruit up to 20 driver positions in NSW for women only.”

Westpac Banking Corporation

“To designate, advertise, and/or provide training, development, and support programs exclusively for employees who identify as women and/or culturally diverse.”

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NOT-FOR-PROFIT SECTOR

Address Housing Limited

“To recruit women only into any role that deals directly and regularly with the organisation’s tenants.”

The Australia Institute Ltd

“To advertise and recruit up to 4 women aged 18-27 per year for a graduate style fellowship program.”

Habitat for Humanity

“To advertise, designate and recruit women only for its Social Enterprise and to use women only tradespersons to provide services to accommodation service providers for women.”

Manning Support Services Inc.

“To designate, advertise and recruit up to 50% of Men’s Behaviour Change Program Facilitator positions for women only.”

Northern Rivers Community Legal Centre

“To designate and recruit two positions for women only as solicitors specialising in family law and/or care and protection.”

People With Disability Australia

“To advertise, designate and recruit: 30 women for a leadership program which includes 15 women mentors and 15 women mentees…”

Rape and Domestic Violence Services Australia Incorporated

“To designate and recruit for women only any position that deals directly and regularly with the organisation’s clients, including not limited to: Executive Officer; Director of Counselling Services; Clinical Supervisors; Trauma Specialist Counsellors.”

Women’s Alcohol and Drug Advisory Centre Incorporated T/A Jarrah House

“To advertise, designate, and recruit up to 6 positions for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander women only.”

Women’s Housing Company

“To designate and recruit up to twenty five female staff member positions and appoint up to nine female directors.”

Women in Prison Advocacy Network Inc

​“To designate and recruit a female Chief Executive Officer, other female employees as required to deliver WIPAN’s social support services and programs, and female volunteers to provide advocacy and mentoring services to women only.”

World Wide Fund For Nature Australia

“To designate, advertise and recruit: up to four positions per year for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people only, and one position per year for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander women only.”

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Bonus Commentary

Exemptions to anti-discrimination law are oxymoronic. They conflict with the spirit and purpose of creating the anti-discrimination laws in the first place.

In the current data brief, I summarised the extent to which these exemptions are currently used in NSW to discriminate against men, particularly in occupational recruitment and hiring. The results show that his discrimination exists in the private sector, the not-for-profit sector, in government and public service, and in education.

Most exemptions that the NSW government approves are not for scenarios in which there is legitimate unequal opportunity. Instead, organisations use the exemptions purposely for increasing female representation in areas where males either have a greater interest in the area or where males have a greater capacity for performing the type of work. The extent to which this widespread discrimination against men has impacted their well-being has not been adequately discussed, and this discrimination has almost certainly played a role in increasing the female:male ratios in the NSW public sector, at universities, and elsewhere (i.e., “The Great Feminization.”)

One danger of sex-based hiring is that the threshold for what constitutes its justification is likely to lower over time, resulting in increased numbers of organisations partaking in such practices under flawed reasoning. In theory, organisations can, and sometimes do, apply for male-only hiring exemptions. However, given the arguments that the NSW government currently accepts when approving female-only hiring, widespread male-only hiring is unlikely to occur anytime soon—because, if the NSW government approved more male-only hiring, then that would presumably contradict many of the current approvals for female-only hiring.

If all the above is not problematic enough, I will end by drawing readers’ attention to the exemption granted to Manning Support Services Inc. The NSW government approved the organisation to “designate, advertise and recruit up to 50% of Men’s Behaviour Change Program Facilitator positions for women only.” In other words, the organisation wants to purposely hire women to tell men how to behave. Can you imagine the public outcry if the sexes were reversed and an organisation purposely hired men to tell women how to behave?

The double standards in sex and gender politics are truly something to behold.

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