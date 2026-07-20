The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Gareth Thomas's avatar
Gareth Thomas
6h

Really shows the public, no-for-profit, and big business sectors really do act as a "blob". No talk of outcomes, as these sectors really can't go broke, as small business can.

In any small business, the risks of "diversity hiring" are essentially the business owner is forced to shut down the business.

Thanks for highlighting this James.

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jantje's avatar
jantje
5h

>If all the above is not problematic enough, I will end by drawing readers’ attention to the exemption granted to Manning Support Services Inc.

What a disgusting problematic example.

Thanks for pointing that out James.

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