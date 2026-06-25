The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim's avatar
Tim
6h

Activist academics are trashing the reputation of higher education, which if nothing else is one of Australia's largest export earners. There is an opportunity in the market for one or more universities to differentiate themselves by upholding high academic standards and (re)building a reputation based on academic rigour.

It would be a simple matter to cleanse academic institutions of activists because of the distinctive language they use and the way in which they cite each other. Entire networks could be revealed with the press of a button. For example, use of the term "decolonise" would in most cases be a clear indicator of activist intent.

Reply
Share
Celebrating Masculinity's avatar
Celebrating Masculinity
3h

Universities should be places where ideas are tested through evidence, open debate and intellectual humility (not ideological conformity). Challenging students is part of higher education, but discomfort should arise naturally from the pursuit of truth, not be engineered to advance predetermined political objectives... Academic freedom depends on genuine viewpoint diversity, rigorous scholarship and a willingness to question every assumption, including those that have become institutionally fashionable.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James L. Nuzzo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture