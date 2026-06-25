University humanities departments are the root cause of many societal ills. Critical theory has been widely adopted as the intellectual framework in those departments, and we are all its cannon fodder through its impact on policy and culture.

Because the bars for scholarship and academic appointments have been lowered in recent years, universities are now increasingly staffed by political activists. These academic activists do not engage in the disinterested pursuit of truth through rigorous scholarship, which is the traditional mission of the university professor. Instead, academic activists use the university as a vehicle for transmitting critical theory, and they constantly scheme about how to best accomplish this goal. Evidence of this scheming is found in a paper recently published in Pedagogy, Culture & Society. The paper, “The moral-political economy of discomfort: who is allowed to feel uncomfortable in higher education,” was written by a Michalinos Zembylas—a professor of education at the Open University of Cyprus and Chair for Critical Studies in Higher Education Reform at the Nelson Mandela University in South Africa.

In the paper, Zembylas suggested that universities have become so good at institutionalising “pedagogies of discomfort“ that these discomforts are now less surprising to students and perhaps losing their impact. Zembylas called these pedagogical techniques “authorised discomfort” because university administrators view them as acceptable forms of intellectual torture for enhancing student “critical consciousness.” Zembylas then discussed the pedagogies of discomfort that are not broadly accepted by university administrators. Zembylas referred to these pedagogical techniques as “unauthorised discomfort.” Zembylas recommended that academic activists press forward with these “unauthorised discomforts” to achieve their broader political aims.

Below, I provide excerpts from Zembylas’ paper. While reading them, I encourage readers to contemplate academic activists and how they spend their days plotting to gradually increase student and staff thresholds of “discomfort”—often at taxpayer expense.

Remember, Zembylas and his ilk are not genuine researchers or educationalists. They are political revolutionaries disguised as “scholars.” They seek to dismantle traditional systems of education, politics, law, culture, and civility. They want to gain political power to change policy based on their subjective whims. They repeatedly state or imply these things in their academic papers. The time to push back against them is now.

Excerpts from the paper:

“One risk that has received comparatively little attention in the literature over these years concerns the ways in which discomfort can gradually be absorbed into institutional pedagogical repertoires. Rather than remaining an unsettling interruption, discomfort may become reframed as an expected – indeed, even desirable – component of pedagogies that can somehow be ‘productively’ addressed. In other words, what was once framed as a critical intervention challenging emotional and institutional norms now risks becoming a ‘normal’ component of ‘virtuous’ and ‘productive’ pedagogies.”

“As discomfort becomes institutionalised, it risks turning from something emergent into something structured, from disruptive into normative, from open-ended into time-bound, and from a practice that holds tensions open into one that seeks to settle them... Of course, the institutionalisation of discomfort does not eliminate it but renders it predictable and governable. To put this differently, discomfort becomes something that can be planned for, contained, and evaluated – an affective and pedagogical resource that institutions can deploy to signal ethical engagement without necessarily destabilising existing relations of power.”

“As I have shown, some forms of discomfort are readily absorbed into institutional narratives of learning and inclusion. These forms may produce important insights, but they rarely unsettle the structures that generate injustice in the first place. Other forms, namely unauthorised discomfort, are more difficult to incorporate. Precisely because they exceed institutional tolerance, they expose the limits of affective governance and the fragility of institutional claims to ethical authority. The political promise of discomfort in pedagogy and higher education more broadly, then, does not lie in its mere presence but in its capacity to disrupt the institutional emotional norms and render visible the boundaries of institutional legitimacy.”

“To take discomfort seriously, then, is not to domesticate it into a pedagogical model, but to attend to how it strains against the very conditions that seek to contain it. If discomfort is to retain any critical force in higher education, it will be not because it makes us feel uneasy, but because it continues to press against the affective, moral, and political limits of what the university is willing to recognise, accommodate, and legitimise – even when doing so unsettles its own claims to virtue and neutrality.”

Share

Related Content at The Nuzzo Letter

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!