This week’s graph, courtesy of a report published by the National Center for Health Statistics in 2024, illustrates the percent of adults 65 years of age and older in the United States (U.S.) who met recommended guidelines for physical activity in 2022.

Age

In 2022, 13.9% of adults 65 years of age and older met recommended guidelines for both aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities, meaning that approximately 86% of adults 65 years of age and older did not meet recommended guidelines.

Unsurprisingly, the proportion of adults who met physical activity guidelines in 2022 decreased with age. The proportion of adults aged 65-74 years old who met physical activity guidelines was 16.8% compared to 12.3% for adults aged 75-84 years old, and 6.2% for adults aged 85 and older.

Sex, Race, and Urbanization

A smaller proportion of women (11.5%) than men (16.9%) who were 65 years of age and older met recommended guidelines for physical activity in 2022.

A smaller proportion of black and Hispanic adults who were 65 years of age and older (~10%) met physical activity guidelines in 2022 than white adults (15.2%).

A smaller proportion of adults who were 65 years of age and older and lived in in nonmetropolitan areas (10.0%) met physical activity guidelines in 2022 than adults who lived in metropolitan areas (14.7%).

Education and Income Level

Adults who had higher education levels were more likely to have met physical activity guidelines in 2022 than adults who had lower education levels. For example, 25.6% of adults aged 65 years and older who had a bachelor’s degree met physical activity guidelines in 2022 compared to 4.5% of older adults who did not have a high school diploma.

Adults who had high incomes were more likely to have met guidelines for physical activity in 2022 than adults who had low incomes.

Mental Health and Disability

A smaller proportion of adults who were 65 years of age or older and moderately or severely depressed (4.7%) met recommended physical activity guidelines in 2022 than those who were not depressed (15.6%).

A smaller proportion of adults who were 65 years of age or older and moderately or severely anxious (5.4%) met recommended physical activity guidelines in 2022 than those who were not anxious (14.8%).

Unsurprisingly, a smaller proportion of adults who were 65 years of age or older and had a disability (5.0%) met recommended physical activity guidelines in 2022 than those who did not have a disability (15.9%).

Source: Elgaddal N, Kramarow EA. Characteristics of older adults who met Federal Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans: United States, 2022. National Health Statistics Reports; no 215. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics. 2024.

Bonus Commentary

Physical activity is one pillar of living a long and healthy life. Participation in aerobic, muscle-strengthening, and balance activities is recommended by public health agencies and professional exercise organizations for individuals who are 65 years of age or older. The current guidelines from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are as follows:

Aerobic activity: at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity, or at least 75 minutes a week of vigorous-intensity activity, or an equivalent combination of moderate- and vigorous-intensity activity;

Muscle-strengthening activities: two or more days per week of resistance exercise or other muscle-strengthening activities for all major muscle groups;

Balance activities: three or more days per week of exercises, which may also be muscle-strengthening activities, that specifically challenge balance (e.g., using a wobble board, standing from a seated position).

The data presented in the graphs above reveal that 86% adults who are 65 years of age or older do not meet recommended guidelines for aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities (NB. Balance activities were not assessed in the survey). The data also reveal that factors like sex, race, education level, and mental health status impact or correlate with meeting these guidelines.

Because the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has roughly the same physical activity guidelines for all adults irrespective of age, one should not expect equal proportions of older and younger adults to meet the guidelines. Nevertheless, the proportion of older adults who currently meet recommended guidelines can be increased. Interventions that overcome common barriers to physical activity participation in older adults (e.g., current pain, injury, or illness; little interest in exercise; costs; and perceived lack of time), and leverage factors that motivate participation (e.g., to feel fit and healthy, to be social), are likely to have the greatest success in increasing the number of individuals meeting physical activity guidelines.

Many reports are available from groups such as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), American Heart Association (AHA), and National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) that summarize the evidence base for, or provide practical advice in, prescribing physical exercise in adults who are 65 years of age or older. Following any of these recommendations is likely to help individuals who are 65 years of age or older to improve their health and fitness, particularly if those individuals are currently sedentary or not engaged in structured exercise regularly.

