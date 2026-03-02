The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Andrew Nolan's avatar
Peter Andrew Nolan
9h

It's simple. Segregation in sports by sex is as abhorrent as segregation in schools by skin colour. Women are equal to men. We should ban segregation in sports by sex just like we banned segregation in schools by skin colour. I know the women will be perfectly well able to compete with men in sports just like they can perfectly well compete with men in all other work places.

Indeed, where there is money to be earned and the sport is a workplace? It is a crime to segregate the workplace by sex.

Just let women compete with men in sports. I am sure the women will be perfectly ok and will kick the butts of those weak pathetic men.

/end sarcasm.

Reply
Share
Brian Pinchback's avatar
Brian Pinchback
1h

Hatred expressed by either sex is a poison; one of three poisons identified by Buddhists

To eschew men completely from society makes hypocrisy of the mantra for inclusion, equality

and diversity. Not only does it express hatred but it is deeply flawed logically.

I have no problem with left wing people bringing rebellion into their politics provided they

are aware hypocrisy is a price that sometimes has to be paid for the changes they advocate,

such as changing society so that it is comprised of only one sex.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James L. Nuzzo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture