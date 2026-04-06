The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
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Fascinating. I wonder also, if a part of women's taking more meds is simply due to their visiting the doc more frequently. Men go less often and I am betting they complain less when they go and this creates more drugs for the ladies.

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