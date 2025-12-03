This week’s graph shows the racial or ethnic demographics of players in the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Major League Baseball (MLB) compared to the broader United States (U.S.) population.

White: The proportion of players in the NBA (19.1%) and MLB (61.3%) who are White is less than the proportion of individuals in the U.S. population who are White (72.4%)

Black: The proportion of players in the NBA who are Black (78.3%) is substantially greater than the proportion of individuals in the U.S. population who are Black (12.6%). The proportion of players in the MLB who are Black (5.4%) is less than the proportion of individuals in the U.S. population who are Black.

Hispanic/Latino: The proportion of players in the MLB who are Hispanic/Latino (30.7%) is greater than the proportion of individuals in the U.S. population who are Hispanic/Latino (16.3%). Only 1.8% of NBA players are Hispanic/Latino.

Asian: The proportions of players in the NBA (0.8%) and MLB (2.5%) who are Asian is less than the proportion of individuals in the U.S. population who are Asian (4.8%)

United States Census Bureau. 2010 United States Census.

Gaetano A, Shivdasani K, Chen A, Garbis N, Salazar D. Racial Concordance Between NBA and MLB Players and Their Team Physicians. Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine. 13(2), 2025.

The data in the graph show: (1) the proportional representation of Black individuals in the NBA is substantially larger than the proportional representation of Black individuals in the U.S. population; (2) the proportional representation of Hispanics/Latinos in the MLB is larger than the proportional representation of Hispanics/Latinos in the U.S. population; and (3) White and Asian individuals have proportional representations in the NBA and MLB that are lower than their proportional representations in the general U.S. population. Thus, the racial and ethnical demographics of the NBA and MLB do not match the U.S. population as a whole. Nothing is wrong with this mismatch, because athletes in the NBA and MLB are selected based on their playing ability not their race or ethnicity, and, on average, athletes of some races or ethnicities have different physical statures and playing abilities than athletes of other races or ethnicities.

The purpose of presenting these data is to highlight the philosophical inconsistency that exists in the ideology of “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI). DEI advocates often campaign for top-down policies to forcibly create more “equal” representations for minority groups in certain academic and occupational areas. Yet, DEI advocates do not apply their ideology to professional sports, where minority groups often are “overrepresented” compared to their numbers in the general population.

In the case of the NBA, consistent application of DEI ideology would mean that policies would need to be implemented to increase the proportional representations of White players from 19.1% to 72.4%, Hispanic/Latino players from 1.8% to 16.3%, and Asian players from 0.8% to 4.8%. Most fans rightly reject such ideas, because such policies are discriminatory and would result in less skilful and entertaining games. Highlighting such inconsistencies in DEI ideology helps to reveal that the DEI movement has been an attempt to subvert the application of merit-based criterion in certain areas of society to allow specific demographic groups to obtain unearned privileges. This subversion is not only unlawful in many instances, but it also leads to a mismatch between one’s abilities and the demands required to be successful in certain academic or occupational domains. Such mismatch helps neither society nor the individual who has been mismatched. It is detrimental to both.

