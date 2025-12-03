The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
3h

Thank goodness meritocracy exists, even if it is a rarity! Thanks Jim.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brian Pinchback's avatar
Brian Pinchback
3h

Your article today makes perfect sense. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 James L. Nuzzo
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture