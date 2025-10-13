This week’s graphs show the number of articles indexed in PubMed between 1974 and 2024 that contain male and female words or phrases in their titles or abstracts.

PubMed is a digital database of biomedical and life sciences research articles. PubMed is maintained by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the U.S. National Library of Medicine. PubMed indexes millions of research articles from around the world. PubMed does not index articles from every academic journal, particularly journals from the humanities. However, PubMed indexes most biomedical and public health journals. Searches of male and female words in the titles and abstracts of articles indexed in PubMed indicates the extent to which men’s and women’s health have received attention from researchers.

Note: the graph on “men’s health” and “women’s health” is an updated version of a graph published previously at The Nuzzo Letter.

“Men’s health” and “Women’s health”

Between 1974 and 2024, significantly more articles contained the phrase “women’s health” than “men’s health” in their titles or abstracts. This difference was present every year.

Over this 51-year period, the ratio of “women’s health” to “men’s health” articles was 8.7 to 1.

Increased use of the phrase “women’s health” appeared to correspond roughly with the establishment of the NIH’s Office of Research on Women’s Health (ORWH) in 1990.

In 2024, 2,078 articles included the phrase “women’s health” in the title or abstract, whereas 194 articles included the phrase “men’s health” in the title or abstract.

“Men” and “Women”

Between 1974 and 2024, significantly more articles contained than the word “women” than “men” in their titles or abstracts. This difference was present every year.

The ratio of the number of articles that included the word “women” in the title or abstract to the number of articles that included the word “men” in the title or abstract was nearly 2 to 1.

In 2024, 71,213 articles included the word “women” in the title or abstract, whereas 30,952 articles included the phrase “men” in the title or abstract.

“Male” and “Female”

Between 1974 and 2024, fewer articles contained the word “female” than “male” in their titles or abstracts. This difference was present every year.

The ratio of the number of articles that included the word “female” in the title or abstract to the number of articles that included the word “male” in the title or abstract was 0.86.

In 2024, 98,512 articles included the word “female” in the title or abstract, whereas 102,701 articles included the phrase “male” in the title or abstract.

“Boy” and “Girl”

Between 1974 and 2024, the number of articles that contained the word “girl” in the title or abstract was roughly similar to the number or articles that contained the word “boy” in the title or abstract.

The ratio of the number of articles that included the word “girl” in the title or abstract to the number of articles that included the word “boy” in the title or abstract was 1.04.

In 2024, 8,502 articles included the word “girl” in the title or abstract, whereas 7,130 articles included the word “boy” in the title or abstract.

“Father” and “Mother”

Between 1974 and 2024, the word “mother” and its derivatives (e.g., “motherhood”) appeared in the titles or abstracts of significantly more articles than the word “father” and its derivatives (e.g., “fatherhood”). This difference was present every year.

The ratio of the number of articles that included the word “mother” and its derivatives in titles or abstracts to the number of articles that included the word “father” and its derivatives in titles or abstracts was 6.8 to 1.

In 2024, 16,047 articles included the word “mother” and its derivatives in the title or abstract, whereas 2,840 articles included the phrase “father” and its derivatives in the title or abstract.

“Patern” and “Matern”

Between 1974 and 2024, the word root “matern” (e.g., “maternity,” “maternal”) appeared in the titles or abstracts of significantly more articles than the root word “patern” (e.g., “paternity,” “paternal”). This difference was present every year.

The ratio of the number of articles that included the word root “matern” in the title or abstract to the number of articles that included the root word “patern” in the title or abstract was approximately 9 to 1.

In 2024, 23,438 articles included the word root “matern” in the title or abstract, whereas 1,967 articles included the root word “patern” in the title or abstract.

Sources

The following PubMed searches were performed in this analysis:

boy [TIAB] OR boys [TIAB] 1900/01/01:2024/12/31 [DP]

father* [TIAB] 1900/01/01:2024/12/31 [DP]

female* [TIAB] 1900/01/01:2024/12/31 [DP]

girl [TIAB] OR girls [TIAB] 1900/01/01:2024/12/31 [DP]

male* [TIAB] 1900/01/01:2024/12/31 [DP]

matern* [TIAB] 1900/01/01:2024/12/31 [DP]

men [tiab] 1900/01/01:2024/12/31 [DP]

men’s health [TIAB] 1900/01/01:2024/12/31 [DP]

mother* [TIAB] 1900/01/01:2024/12/31 [DP]

patern* [TIAB] 1900/01/01:2024/12/31 [DP]

women [TIAB] 1900/01/01:2024/12/31 [DP]

women’s health [TIAB] 1900/01/01:2024/12/31 [DP]

Bonus Commentary

PubMed keyword searches are one way to gauge the amount of attention that men’s and women’s health have received from researchers. For example, if the claim that researchers have been historically uninterested in women’s health were to be true, then one would expect to find few articles that include female words or phrases in their titles or abstracts. However, the results from the above scientometric analysis shows that researchers have been interested in girls’ and women’s health for decades. In fact, the analysis shows that female words tend to appear more often in PubMed than male words. The only search that revealed more male-related articles was “male” versus “female.” One explanation for this particular result is that the words “male” and “female” are not specific to human subjects’ research. These words are also used to describe animal research, and some evidence, including one of my studies, suggests that animal research is more likely to involve males than females. Nevertheless, as a whole, the above results provide further evidence that women have been not been historically or systematically ignored by health researchers. Finally, the large difference that exists between the use of the phrases “men’s health” and “women’s health” seems to be related to (a) the rise of the women’s health movement in the 1990s, which was facilitated by the establishment of the NIH’s ORWH, and (b) big public health’s continued unwillingness to acknowledge the cluster of health issues that predominantly impact boys and men and refer to them as an abstract concept called “men’s health.”

