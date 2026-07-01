On June 21, 2026, I participated in a soon-to-be published discussion with Tom Golden, Hannah Spier, and Janice Fiamengo about the movie I Shot Andy Warhol. Our discussion was motivated by an article published in The Guardian on June 10, 2026: “‘It’s not about heroes and villains’: the triumphant return of long-lost indie I Shot Andy Warhol.” The Guardian’s article, written by Emma Madden, highlighted the upcoming re-release of I Shot Andy Warhol, which premiered in 1996. Quoted throughout the article was Mary Harron—the writer and director of the movie.

The article published in The Guardian announcing the re-lease of the movie I Shot Andy Warhol .

In preparation for the group discussion, I watched the movie and read Solanas’ SCUM Manifesto. After taking notes on both, I re-read the article in The Guardian. This re-reading was critical. An understanding of SCUM Manifesto (published in 1968) and how Solanas was depicted in the movie allows one to confidently critique Mary Harron’s filmmaking philosophy and the message behind I Shot Andy Warhol, as discussed in the article in The Guardian.

Janice Fiamengo has also recently written on some of the above topics. I did not want to hijack any of Janice’s ideas, so I did not read her article before publishing the current article. It will be fascinating to compare our takes on Solanas, SCUM Manifesto, I Shot Andy Warhol, and the article in The Guardian.

The current article is divided into five sections:

Background

SCUM Manifesto

Moral Ambiguity Always Favours Evil: The Guardian, Mary Harron, and I Shot Andy Warhol

Romantic Art and a Movie That Could Have Been Made Instead

Conclusion

Background

I Shot Andy Warhol is a biographical drama about Valerie Solanas and the events leading up to the publication of her SCUM Manifesto and assassination attempt of Andy Warhol. The attempted assignation occurred in Warhol’s art studio on June 3, 1968—about three months after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. and three days before the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.

Andy Warhol being carried on a stretcher after being shot and critically wounded by Valerie Solanas on June 3, 1968.

However, Solanas’ violence that day was not limited to Warhol. Before she arrived at Warhol’s studio, she had, according to Freddie Baer in her afterword to SCUM Manifesto (published by AK Press in 1996), intended to also assassinate book publisher Maurice Girodias. Girodias had given Solanas a $600 advance for a novel to be based on SCUM Manifesto, but apparently Solanas wanted to kill him anyway. She had apparently gone to either the hotel where Girodias was staying at or to his office to assassinate him. Girodias was apparently away for the weekend, sparing him injury or death. A couple of hours later, Solanas went to Warhol’s studio.

As I was researching this article, I was surprised to see inconsistent accounts about what happened in the studio that day. The number of shots fired by Solanas, the number of bullets that hit Warhol, and the order of Solanas’ victims differ across sources. Below, I provide different accounts of what happened.

The Guardian article says that Solanas “fired three shots” and “[t]he first struck Mario Amaya, an art critic, in the hip, the second lodged in a wall and the third pierced Warhol’s chest.”

I Shot Andy Warhol depicts Solanas firing four shots and attempting to fire a fifth. Solanas fires her first three shots at Warhol: the first two miss him, and the third, fired at point blank range at his rib cage, hits him. Solanas then fires a fourth shot that hits Mario Amaya. Solanas then attempts to fire a fifth shot at Fred Hughes, but the gun jams.

According to Freddie Baer, in her afterword to SCUM Manifesto, Solanas initially shot at Warhol three times. Her first two shots missed him, and the third hit him, puncturing his lungs, spleen, stomach, liver, and esophagus—leaving him critically injured. Solanas then directed her fourth and fifth shots at Mario Amaya. The fourth shot missed Amaya, but the fifth shot hit him above the hip. Solanas then put the gun to the head of Fred Hughes and fired. The gun jammed. Solanas then left the studio.

A newspaper article published the day after the shooting included a quote from the executive medical director of the hospital where Warhol was treated. The director said that Warhol was hit by a single bullet that “entered his belly on the side.”

An article in The Nation in 2004 said Solanas “shot Warhol in the chest three times. (And the art critic Amayo as well—no one ever seems to remember the poor guy.) She aimed the gun next at Warhol’s manager, Fred Hughes…”

The Warhol website says “[a]pparently a single bullet had damaged his lungs, esophagus, spleen, liver, and stomach” and that Solanas “also shot art critic Mario Amaya, and Fred Hughes was in her sights when the elevator doors suddenly opened.”

An article published at history.com says that “two bullets from Solanas’ gun tore through Warhol’s stomach, liver, spleen, esophagus and both lungs.”

An article published at The Parallel says that “three shots tore through the Pop artist’s stomach, liver, spleen, esophagus and lungs.”

Assuming that the accounts about Girodias and Hughes are true, Solanas attempted to kill at least four men that day: Girodias, Warhol, Amaya, and Hughes. Interestingly, The Guardian article only mentioned two of these men, even though the movie that the article was promoting depicts her attempting to killing all four men.

On the evening of the assassination attempt, Solanas turned herself into a police officer in Times Square. According to Freddie Baer’s account, Solanas was represented in court by a radical feminist lawyer, Florynce Kennedy, who called Solanas “one of the most important spokeswomen of the feminist movement.” On June 28, Solanas was indicted on charges of attempted murder, assault, and illegal possession of a gun. In August, she was declared incompetent and sent to hospital. After pleading guilty in June 1969, Solanas was sentenced to three years in prison for “reckless assault with intent to harm.” The time that Solanas had spent in the psychiatric ward awaiting trial counted as time served. In September 1971, Solanas was released from prison. She was arrested a month later for making threatening phone calls and writing threatening letters, including to Warhol. Solanas was in and out of hospitals and mental institutions in the 1970s. She died in 1988 at age 52. Andy Warhol died in 1987 at age 58.

According to Baer, when journalists asked Solanas why she shot Warhol, she responded, “I have a lot of reasons. Read my manifesto and it will tell you what I am.”

Valerie Solanas yells back at a crowd as she is escorted by police. Solanas is holding in her hand a copy of the Daily News from June 4, 1968. The headline reads: “Actress Shoots Andy Warhol: Cries ‘He Controlled My Life.”

SCUM Manifesto

A reading of SCUM Manifesto does indeed tell people who Valerie Solanas was. Solanas was an anarchist and a misandrist. SCUM stood for “Society for Cutting Up Men,” and in SCUM Manifesto, Solanas presented her utopian view of the future—one without laws, a judicial system, a monetary system, productive work, and men. The elimination of the male sex was central to Solanas’ vision.

Misandry

Today, books and academic papers written by gender studies academics are layered in intersectional and critical theory jargon, rendering many of those works unintelligible, or, at minimum, exhausting to decipher. SCUM Manifesto is different. It is a rant full of hate and contradictions. Nevertheless, Solanas’ writing was clear. She did not attempt to disguise her message in academize or the language of care. Nearly every page of SCUM Manifesto spews misandry explicitly. Her misandry had no gradations. It was a 10 out of 10 in all cases. What’s more, she also expressed contempt for some women, particularly those who supported men.

In the two lists below, I present a selection of evidence of Solanas’ misandry. The first list presents the various terms that Solanas used to describe men. The second list presents the things that Solanas said that men were incapable of. The terms in both lists are presented in order of appearance in SCUM Manifesto.

Solanas called men the following:

“incompetent female[s]” “walking abortion[s]” “deficient” “emotionally limited” “emotional cripples” “worthless” “half dead, unresponsive lump[s]” “utter bore[s]” “inoffensive blob[s]” “halfway between humans and apes” “machine[s]” “walking dildo[s]” “obsessed with screwing” “completely egocentric” “unable to relate, empathize, or identify” “worthless piece[s] of shit” “garbage” “bundle[s] of conditioned reflexes, incapable of a mentally-free response” “interchangeable with every other male” “completely self-absorbed” “empty” “not being a complete, separate being” “[h]aving no sense of right or wrong, no conscience” “totally sexual” “cowardly” “totally physical” “having a very limited range of feelings” “degenerate[s]” “subhuman animal[s]” “totally sexual, incapable of cerebral or aesthetic responses” “totally materialist and greedy” “leech[es]” “emotional parasite[s]” “not ethically entitled to live” “turd[s]”

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Solanas referred to men as being incapable of the following:

“empathizing” “identifying with others” “love” “friendship” “affection” “tenderness” “mental passion” “mental interaction” “giving or receiving pleasure or happiness” “cooperat[ing] to achieve a common end” “mental rapport” “empathiz[ing] or feel[ing] affection or loyalty” “a positive state of happiness”

Solanas did not mention anything about men that she thought was beneficial to society. She thought that the underlying cause of men’s behaviour was their desire to be women, and she believed that women were superior to men in nearly every way. She believed that the “female function is to explore, discover, invent, solve problems, crack jokes, make music—all with love” and thus create a “magic world.”

Solanas wanted most men eliminated. She wanted men to be murdered domestically or killed through war, race riots, or excessive drug use. She also advocated for use of reproductive technologies to ensure that more men were not born.

Solanas had one exemption to her male extermination program: the Men’s Auxiliary of SCUM. Solanas stated that SCUM will “kill all men who are not in the Men’s Auxiliary of SCUM.”

For Solanas, the role of the Men’s Auxiliary was to help SCUM achieve its long-term goals, including the elimination of men. Solanas said the following types of men could be permitted to live:

Men who are willing to kill other men

Male biologists “working on constructive programs”

Male journalists, writers, editors, publishers, and producers who “disseminate and promote ideas that will lead to the achievement of SCUM’s goals”

“Faggots” who “encourage other men to de-man themselves”

Men who “consistently give things away” like money, material objects, and services

Men who tell women that “a woman’s primary goal in life should be to squash the male sex”

Valerie Solanas photographed in 1965 by Howard Smith for the Village Voice . This photograph was published in an article by Avenue Magazine in 2024 .

Revolution

Eliminating the male sex was not the only outcome that Solanas desired. She also envisioned SCUM as an organization that would overthrow the entire social and political system of the United States. She was an anarcofeminst of sorts. She believed that the elimination of capitalism and the male sex would be complimentary. By eliminating capitalism, Solanas believed that men would lose their power, leading to their demise. By eliminating men, Solanas believed that capitalism would come to an end.

Contradictions

Solanas held contradictory views. She was a misandrist and wanted the male sex eliminated. Yet, like every other human who has ever existed, Solanas relied on men directly and indirectly everyday of her life. In fact, scenes of women helping Solanas are practically non-existent in I Shot Andy Warhol.

Solanas was entirely dependent on men to make her famous and spread her message. This included artist Andy Warhol and book publisher Maurice Girodias—both of whom she attempted to kill. Girodias gave Solanas a $600 advance for a novel that would be based on SCUM Manifesto, and Warhol paid Solanas for acting. Solanas also begged men (and women) for money on the streets, and she made money from men via prostitution. Later in life, she was also the beneficiary of social welfare services, which would have been funded largely by male taxpayers and the wealth created through capitalism.

Other contradictions were also apparent in Solanas’ thinking. Below are some examples:

Solanas hated male sexual behaviour, but she facilitated it by working as a prostitute.

Solanas said that “[s]ex is the refuge of the mindless” and that women who were more sexual were “more mindless” and “more deeply embedded in the male “culture.”” Yet, Solanas worked as a prostitute.

Solanas accused men of having no ability to empathize or identify with others. Yet, Solanas demonstrated an obvious lack of empathy when she attempted to kill men.

Solanas wanted to overthrow capitalism, but she relied on it and wanted the benefits from it. She wanted to earn money from her writings, and she relied on the materials produced by capitalism to promote her message (e.g., typewriters, paper, pencils, ink, housing).

Solanas wanted to make everything automated, but she also wanted to eliminate the sex who created the technology that made automation possible.

Solanas deplored male artists saying, that “a “male artist” is a contradiction in terms” because a “degenerate can only produce degenerate “art.”” Yet, Solanas’ repeatedly attempted to get Warhol, a male artist, to produce her story Up Your Ass as a play or movie.

Solanas wanted a utopia of peace and magic, but she promoted and used violence.

Solanas criticized traditional aspects of family and society but then could not personally demonstrate how her vision of life worked any better. Her personal path was characterized by mental instability, prostitution, low productivity, and violence. Remarkably, all the things that she was against, such as employment, the suburbs, and healthy relationships with men, would have helped create the stability that she desperately needed in her life.

Falsehoods

Beyond her contradictions, Solanas also said things in SCUM Manifesto that were untrue.

Solanas claimed that men are more likely than women to censor and suppress ideas, including in the field of psychology. Today, we know the opposite is true. We are currently closer than ever to Solanas’ utopian view of complete female control over education. Yet, academic censorship and cancellations now occur regularly.

Similarly, Solanas accused “insecure male professionals” as being responsible for disseminating propaganda to “guard their positions, so that only a highly select few can comprehend abstract scientific concepts.” Today, we know the opposite is true. In academia, government, and the non-profit sector, feminists constantly publish propaganda and use floating abstractions and critical theory jargon to disguise their ideas and plans.

Solanas also believed that “it is possible…never to age and live forever” and that “[a]ll diseases are curable.” This is obviously wrong.

Moral Ambiguity Always Favors Evil: The Guardian , Mary Harron, and I Shot Andy Warhol

Valerie Solanas was a disturbed and hate-filled individual who was confused about reality. This is obvious from SCUM Manifesto and her attempts at killing multiple men on June 3, 1968. Yet, rather than letting Solanas fade into oblivion, Mary Harron and Emma Madden have insisted that she be brought back to life.

Madden started her article with a minimal and incomplete (and perhaps inaccurate) presentation of the shooting. Madden then shifted to the article’s main purpose: to highlight the re-release of I Shot Andy Warhol, and, with Harron’s help, re-introduce the world to Solanas.

From Harron, one learns that she first discovered Solanas in the 1980s. In a different interview with The Believer in 2014, Harron said that she discovered SCUM Manifesto one day while walking home in South London. Apparently, Solanas’ book was in the window of a left-wing bookshop, and Harron bought it for reading on the train. From that reading, Harron concluded that SCUM Manifesto was a “work of genius” and a “life-changing, cataclysmic experience.”

Twelve years later, in the interview with The Guardian, Harron confirmed that SCUM Manifesto hit her “like a lightning bolt.” Harron then repeatedly referred to Solanas in glowing terms, calling her “sexy,” “witty,” “really funny” and “very, very smart.” In the interview with The Believer, Harron also called Solanas and SCUM Manifesto “brilliant.” Harron also said that she “love[s]” Solanas, and that Solanas was “somebody who the world already recognised as great”—a statement that is hardly true considering that most people do not know who Solanas is, let alone think of her as “great.”

Harron also expressed empathy toward Solanas (but not her victims), referring to her as a “neglected person” who deserves “attention and love.” Harron explained that I Shot Andy Warhol is “a story about the pain of isolation, and desperately needing to be heard.” Harron then connected the movie’s theme with the lives of other violent people like the Unabomber and Luigi Mangione, who, according to Harron, also communicated “truth,” but were isolated from their communities.

Interestingly, Harron did not say how a lonely, confused individual might benefit from watching her movie. She did not explain how such a person might feel inspired to overcome their difficulties in personal relationships or professional work by watching a biographical drama of an irrational woman who tries to kill men. Rather, by highlighting and stylizing Solanas’ violence and failures, I Shot Andy Warhol reinforces perceived hopelessness, communicating to vulnerable viewers that brighter futures are not possible for them and that the only way that they will be heard is if they kill men.

But neither Harron nor Madden seem to truly care about lonely would-be assassins or their potential victims. Instead, their goal is to promote I Shot Andy Warhol as a “belated act of recognition.”

Recognition? Of what?

Of the rise of radicalized young women, whose politics continue to steer further left?

Of the ongoing problem of female-perpetrated violence?

Of women’s endorsements for violence against major political figures?

Of the constant stream of prejudices against boys and men in academia?

No, of course not. Readers of The Guardian are not supposed to know about those things. Instead, the re-release of I Shot Andy Warhol is a belated act of recognition of Solanas and her supposedly “visionary ideas.”

In recent years, assassins have shot at, and sometimes, killed men of power and influence in the United States, including President Donald Trump; political activist and commentary Charlie Kirk; and UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson (allegedly assassinated by Mangione). Yet, these recent events appear to be of little or no concern to Harron, who referenced Mangione and framed the re-release of the movie in the current political environment as follows:

“I think people will understand [the movie] better now. Our culture’s taking this big back step towards male dominance and authoritarian regimes; everything women like Valerie were fighting against.”

Did the implications of those statements not occur to either Harron or Madden? Are they unable to see that the next logical progression in Harron’s thinking is that viewers of the movie might consider fighting back against the “male dominance and authoritarian regimes” in the same way that Solanas did—by shooting men? Remember, it was Solanas who insisted that males were the sex incapable of empathising. Yet, neither Harron nor Madden appeared to be able to tap into their special female empathy centres to express compassion for Solanas’ victims or to express concern for women who might watch the movie, get drunk off the text of SCUM Manifesto, and destroy their lives in the process.

In her interviews with The Guardian and The Believer, Harron revealed an inability to acknowledge the immorality of Solanas’ wicked act. This lack of moral judgement parallels Harron’s belief that filmmakers can create content that does not contain moral messaging. In her interview with the The Believer, Harron said:

“One thing I’m not is a moralistic filmmaker. I’m not trying to tell people what to do, and I’m not trying to lead. Americans always think they have to lead. I’m interested in ambiguity.”

Those lines are all one needs to know about Harron to understand why she wrote and directed I Shot Andy Warhol.

Harron seems to believe that by shrugging her shoulders, and trying to be Ms. Neutrality, Ms. Non-Judgmental, and Ms. Ambiguity, that she gets free license to present immoral historical figures as important and interesting.

Sorry, Mary, that is not how this works.

Every artist is a moralist, whether they want to be or not.

Art is a “selective recreation of reality according to an artist’s metaphysical value-judgments.” Thus, in choosing what to re-create, the filmmaker makes judgments about what she believes is important and unimportant. In this case, we already know that Harron is fascinated by SCUM Manifesto and thinks highly of Solanas.

So, why is Harron claiming moral ambiguity?

Personal accountability.

Harron seems to believe that by claiming she is morally ambiguous about the Solanas-Warhol case that she can excuse herself from being held accountable for what she presents in I Shot Andy Warhol. Yet, the basic facts of the Solanas-Warhol case are clear. In premeditated fashion, Solanas attempted to kill Warhol and other men. Anyone who is not high off the fumes of the pages of the 1960s or 1990s editions of SCUM Manifesto knows that Solanas is a villain. Thus, in claiming moral ambiguity, Harron has made a fool of herself. She has performed an act of evasion, so that she can present Solanas as a quasi-hero.

Regarding heroes versus villains, Harron tried to play the moral ambiguity card, when she said that I Shot Andy Warhol is “not about heroes and villains.” However, in a follow-up statement, she contradicted herself. She said that the movie did not “have to turn [Solanas] into a 100% hero.”

What?

No person with a sound moral compass was suggesting that Solanas should be presented as any percent hero, let alone 30%, 50%, or 70%.

In her statements to The Guardian, Harron implied that she believes that Solanas’s act was at least somewhat righteous. Consequently, Harron is not entitled to make the claim that she is morally ambiguous about the matter.

Moral ambiguity (claimed or otherwise) always favours evil. Moral ambiguity allows villains to gain credit that they do not deserve, and it causes heroes to lose credit that they deserve. No one other than a few radical feminists believes that an assassin and misandrist should be presented as anything more than 0% hero. And this is why I Shot Andy Warhol is not a movie that most people are likely to buy for their collections and rewatch. It is a story that takes the villain and turns her into a quasi-hero, while there is no true hero for audiences to connect with and feel inspired by.

The hero-villain story structure often succeeds because people relate to it. They know that “good” and “bad” exist in the real world, and they appreciate seeing those concepts concretized in the decisions and actions made by movie characters. (NB. It is not insignificant that Hannon also directed American Psycho, which, through its main evil character, also depicts the worst in humanity, along with anti-capitalism and anti-male themes.)

I suspect that Harron and Madden would be struck with moral clarity if the sexes of the case were reversed. I doubt that Harron would be morally ambiguous about a historical event that involved a man attempting to assassinate multiple women. I also do not think that Madden would use the phrase “triumphant return” to describe a re-release of a biographical drama that depicts a man trying to assassinate women. Instead, such a re-release would likely be condemned by feminist organizations for encouraging “femicide” and “gender-based violence.”

Finally, it is important to note that Harron chose to make a biographical drama of the Solanas-Warhol case rather than a documentary. This distinction is critical because the non-documentary route gave Harron more flexibility; it allowed her to stylize Solanas and present her as more interesting and important than she really was. Exaggeration is normal in dramas, but by choosing to make I Shot Andy Warhol a drama rather than a documentary, Harron necessarily took on responsibility as a moralist—the responsibility that she desperately has tried to evade or cover up.

Romantic Art and a Movie That Could Have Been Made Instead

It is easy to criticize filmmakers and other artists. So, here I propose a drama that Harron could have made instead, which still communicates some of the messages that Harron apparently wanted to communicate (“a story about the pain of isolation, and desperately needing to be heard”) but also works in more volition-based, forward looking, benevolent themes (i.e., romantic themes).

In the story that I have created, a similar female hero to keep in mind is Jodie Foster’s character, Clarice Starling, in the movie Silence of the Lambs.

In my story, the female hero is a police investigator named Lisa Raines. A secondary hero is a police officer named Matt Thompson, who is one of Raines’ colleagues.

Raines is a relatively young investigator. She originally worked in her department’s Cybercrime Unit, but due to the sudden retirement of an investigator in the Sex Abuse and Trafficking Unit, along with the increased activity in that portfolio in recent months, Raines has been told by her captain that her services are needed in the Sex Abuse and Trafficking Unit. The captain told Raines that he is confident that she will do a good job in the new role, and that she will receive a pay increase if she takes the position.

Raines initially fights the transfer. She does not clearly articulate why she is fighting the transfer, but the underlying reason is that she was sexually abused by her stepfather when she was girl. (NB. It has been said that Valerie Solanas was molested by her father).

Raines is still scarred from her childhood experience: she has lived a mostly isolated life in which she has been focused on her work and pet animals, and she has been unable to form trusting, romantic relationships with men. While taking a couple of days to consider the transfer, Raines has vague flashbacks to the time when she was abused by her stepfather.

In the days that Raines was taking to contemplate the transfer, an officer in the Sex Abuse and Trafficking Unit was shot and killed. The captain begins to lose his patience with Raines, telling her that the unit is now further understaffed and activity in the profile continues to increase, with few cases getting solved. The captain gives Raines an ultimatum: she can either work in the new role or she will be transferred out of town.

While presented with this ultimatum in the captain’s office, Raines looks out the window and sees Officer Matt Thompson. Thompson has an easy-going and friendly nature. He is smiling and laughing with fellow police officers. Thompson glances toward the captain’s office and catches Raines looking at him. Raines quickly turns back to the captain and accepts the new role.

While working in the new unit, Raines is introduced to many unsolved cases. She cannot believe the magnitude of the problem of missing children across the state and the vast enterprise of sexual exploitation of children online. Members of the department, most of whom are men, are convinced that there is a rich, socially prominent person behind the whole thing, operating through complicated networks.

The more that Raines studies the cases, the more she becomes obsessed with them. As her obsession grows, so do the number of flashbacks that she is having about her childhood. With every subsequent flashback, she gets closer to seeing the images that she has suppressed for many years. At the same time, she feels like she is getting closer to solving some of the cases. Consequently, Raines does want to quit her job. Instead, she starts to accept that she will need to experience more mental anguish and push through it to help save children.

Another reason that Raines does not want to quit her new role is Officer Thompson. As the story builds, a relationship between Raines and Thompson grows slowly. Thompson gives signs that he is interested in Raines as a friend and likely more, but Raines has her guard up—she is still traumatized from her past, and she is not sure whether she can trust Thompson. At the same time, she does not want to outright reject him. She is conflicted.

From her intense investigative work, Raines develops a new theory about the cases. Her theory is different than the one put forward by her male colleagues. She thinks that the “mastermind” is more local, non-prominent social figure, who operates through a different set of online networks than proposed by her male colleagues. Raines’ colleagues tell her that she is wrong and that she is too inexperienced to know what she is doing. Consequently, Raines feels professionally isolated and desperately wants to be heard (like Valerie Solanas). Officer Thompson is the only one who does not completely dismiss Raines, though he thinks that her theory is still incomplete.

Raines is convinced that her theory is correct after an incident that happened to her at a local grocery store. As she was checking out, there was a man and a young girl in line ahead of her. A statement made by the man to the girl instantly caused Raines to have a flashback to her youth. The statement was nearly identical to something that Raines’ stepfather had said to her just before he abused her. As the man and young girl walked out the store, the girl turned back and made eye contact with Raines. The girl’s look was familiar to Raines. It was the look that she had as a girl after her stepfather abused her.

As Raines’ relationship with Thompson builds, Raines begins to reveal more of the details of her theory, but she is hesitant to reveal everything, including the incident at the grocery store. She knows, by telling Thompson the totality of her theory, she will also need to tell him about her history of being abused. Right now, she is unsure if she can trust him with that information. She is fearful that he might tell the other officers, causing her to feel further isolated from the group.

A little later in the story, Raines and Thompson are in the office. Raines finally decides that she is ready to reveal everything to him. She knows that this will mean that their friendship will either turn romantic or that Thompson will reject her. Nevertheless, she invites Thompson over for dinner. They organise for the dinner to take place later that day at Raines’ house after they both finish with work.

Thompson is scheduled to finish work in a few minutes, while Raines still needs to finish another couple of hours of work before heading home. After Raines finishes, she remembers that she has only a few snacks and drinks at home. So, on her drive home, she stops by the grocery store. While she is picking items off the shelf, she sees the man that she saw in the grocery store a couple of months ago. This time, the man is with a different girl. Raines momentarily makes eye contact with the girl, but the man forcefully tugs on the girl’s arm, pulling her out of Raines’ sight.

Raines is convinced that this man should be questioned regarding the disappearance of children throughout the state. Raines puts the snacks and drinks back on the shelf and begins to tail the man and the girl out of the store and then all the way back to the man’s house.

The ascension to the story’s climax is now accelerating.

Raines parks in the driveway and knocks on the house’s front door. The man opens the door. Raines introduces herself as a police investigator who has a few questions about crimes that have occurred across the state. Raines enters the house and immediately feels uncomfortable, and the tension between Raines and the man build as she asks him targeted questions. Eventually, Raines asks a question that convinces the man that she knows about his crimes. The man attacks Raines, hitting her over the head, knocking her unconscious. He ties Raines up, while he figures out what to do with her.

Meanwhile, Thompson is driving over to Raines’ house for dinner. The man’s house is on a street that is part of Thompson’s route.

Thompson notices Raines’ car in the driveway. Thompson thinks nothing of it initially. Then, as he remembers a minor detail about one of the crimes, he slams on the brakes, turns his car around and speeds back toward the house.

Thompson pulls into the driveway and gets out of his car with his gun drawn. He knocks on the front door, but no one answers. Thompson walks around the house, peering through the windows. Eventually, he spots Raines tied up in one of the rooms. He breaks throughs a side window and starts attending to Raines. As he is attending to her, the man comes from another room and attacks him. Thompson and the man start fighting, causing Thompson’s gun to fall to the floor. While they are fighting, Raines begins to regain consciousness.

The man shoves Thompson, causing him to trip over a stool and fall back against the wall. The man pulls the gun that he had early taken from Raines and points it at Thompson. The rope tying Raines’ hands together had been partially loosened by Thompson, and Raines quickly shimmies her hands free, grabs Thompson’s gun from the floor and shoots the man before he has a chance to fire on Thompson. (NB. The main good character should always be the one who performs the final act that resolves the story. That is what makes them the hero.).

With the villain dead, Raines attends to Thompson, crouching next to him. As she begins treating him, he says, “Don’ worry, Lisa. I’m fine.” He then puts his arm around her, and she embraces him putting her head on his shoulder. It is the most feminine that she has appeared the whole story.

Moments later, the girl from the grocery store peaks her head around the corner. Raines waves her over. The girl approaches hesitantly. As she is approaching, Raines sees her younger self in the girl, and for the first time in the story, tears fall from Raines’ eyes—symbolizing the release of the memories of her past.

Raines extends her hand to the girl. The girl takes it, and Raines cuddles her next to Thompson.

In the next scene, a full police and ambulance squad are on site. As Raines and Thompson walk out of the house, the male officers from the unit are there waiting to greet them, particularly Raines. As she walks by, all the men shake her hand.

“Nice job, Raines,” said one officer.

“You did it, Raines.” said another.

“You were right all along,” admitted another.

The final officer in the queue then says, “Great work, Raines. Drinks on me!”

The whole unit smiles and shares a brief chuckle. Raines, through her bravery and excellence, has now earned her colleagues’ respect, and is now an accepted member of the group.

The movie ends with Raines and Thompson walking off the police scene together. Raines moves her hand to and from her pocket a few times, unsure of what to do with it. She looks up at the sky and then she looks back down. With no further hesitation, she grabs Thompson’s hand, and the credits begin to role.

My story represents an endless number of options that are available to filmmakers to try to spark the best in viewers rather than communicate to viewers that their lives are determined to fail. Lisa Raines’ character displayed hard work, dedication, competence, critical thinking, intuition, courage, and emotional strength. She felt isolated and unheard, working in a male-dominated unit, but instead of using those feelings as an excuse to kill innocent men (i.e., Valerie Solanas), she stayed the course. She worked hard to prove her theory. In doing so, she overcame childhood trauma and rechannelled those experiences into a passion for solving crimes that save girls. Raines decided that she no longer wanted to run away from her past; she knew it was holding her back from forming healthy relationships. Consequently, she was able to form a romantic relationship with Thompson, who she eventually learned was a man that she could trust and look up to and who was willing to protect her rather an abuse her. Moreover, through her excellence, Raines won over the respect of her fellow officers—another example of relationship building. Finally, rather than attempting to kill innocentmen, Raines shot and killed a bad man. Unlike Solanas, Raines’ shooting was not premeditated. It was reactionary and was done to save others from being harmed. There was no moral ambiguity. The heroes and villains were clearly defined.

In sum, my story does not sugar coat life. It shows human ugliness, hardship, and evil. However, it also shows the good in life and how characters can use their minds and bodies to overcome challenges to achieve their rational values. That is what Romantic Realism is all about.

CONCLUSION

The Guardian and the writer and director of I Shot Andy Warhol, Mary Harron, have not done society any favours by bringing Valerie Solanas and her SCUM Manifesto back into the limelight. The SCUM Manifesto, which calls for violence and the overthrow of traditional political systems and cultural norms, contains internal contradictions, falsehoods, and misandry. But that was not enough to dissuade Harron from believing that Solanas and the SCUM Manifesto were brilliant. Instead, because Solanas was a women who hated capitalism and attempted to kill men, her violence was given a free pass. It was contextualized, if not celebrated or considered interesting or stimulating.

Solanas acted in accordance with her own manifesto. That should not be overlooked. She said that men should be murdered, and that was what she tried to do on June 3, 1968. Why should we not believe that other troubled woman who discovers SCUM Manifesto and I Shot Andy Warhol will not try the same, particularly given the current political environment, where women’s political views and activism are becoming more extreme and where assassinations and assassination attempts are somewhat regular news?

Reflecting on how Harron discovered SCUM Manifesto, it is a shame that she did not take a different route home that day when walking through South London. Imagine, for a moment, that instead of walking past the left-wing bookshop with SCUM Manifesto in its window display, she walked past a different bookshop that had a different manifesto in its display: Ayn Rand’s The Romantic Manifesto (published a year after SCUM Manifesto).

In The Romantic Manifesto, Rand, a successful female fiction and non-fiction writer, whose books have sold millions of copies and impacted countless lives in positive ways, explained the nature of art and its purpose in flourishing on Earth.

Had Harron discovered Rand’s manifesto rather than Solanas’s manifesto presumably the world would have never been introduced to I Shot Andy Warhol and American Psycho—two movies that present a malevolent view of the universe and the worst in man.

From Rand, Harron would have learned the difference between good and evil and crafted stories that inspire people rather than make them feel disgusted or like they have been psychologically taken advantage of.

As Rand said, art is “the indispensable medium for the communication of a moral ideal.” Thus, moral messages are foundational in storytelling, and meaningful stories show people the ingredients for living healthy and happy lives. They present a benevolent view of the universe and depict man as he ought to be or could be.

Perhaps Valerie Solanas would have benefited from reading more stories of that type.

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