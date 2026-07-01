The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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MrStephenTee
5h

I knew and have read the manifesto but there are quite a few background details I did not know about so thank you for such a thorough post! I must say, wow. This is pure insanity! How anyone can even think about trying to glorify Solanas in any way is just morally vacant! It's more akin to incitement to violence but then that's par for the course with feminism's core roots.

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