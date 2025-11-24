This week’s graph illustrates age-adjusted years of life lost for males and females in the United States (U.S.) between 1990 and 2023.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines years of potential life lost (YPLL) as a “measure of premature mortality (early death) calculated by subtracting the age at death from the standard year (i.e., 65, 70, 75, 80, 85+) and then summing the individual YPLL across each cause of death.” The CDC then defines age-adjusted YPLL as a rate measure: “the years of potential life lost per 100,000 people, adjusted for differences in 5-year groupings. It allows accurate comparisons between different age groups. This measure is calculated by multiplying each 5-year age range’s YPLL rate by the proportion of people in that age-range in the 2000 Census.”

Key Points

Age-adjusted YPLL decreased for males and females between 1990 and 2010 but then plateaued and eventually increased due to COVID-19.

Males have significantly greater age-adjusted YPLL than females.

Averaged across all years between 1990 and 2023, males had 1.74 times greater age-adjusted YPLL than females.

Sources

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health, United States, 2017 - Table 18. Years of potential life lost before age 75 for selected causes of death, by sex, race, and Hispanic origin: United States, selected years 1980–2016.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. WISQARS Leading Causes of Death Visualization Tool. Accessed on September 27, 2025.

Bonus Commentary

In the U.S., significantly more years of life are lost among the male than female population. In females, the leading causes of YPLL are cancer, unintentional injury, and heart disease. In males, the leading causes of YPLL are unintentional injury, heart disease, cancer, suicide, and homicide. For each of these individual causes of death, the age-adjusted YPLL are higher among males than females.

Multiple approaches can be used to address the biological, social/environmental, and behavioural factors that cause early death among males and thus reduce YPLL. Putting aside the potential impact of public policies on men’s health, ways that males can reduce YPLL include, but are not limited to, consuming little or no drugs, alcohol, and tobacco; eating a healthy diet; being physically and mentally active; getting adequate sleep; and obtaining health screenings and care when appropriate. Oddly, though YPLL are substantially higher in males than females, federal- and state-level offices exist for women’s but not men’s health, and women’s health research receives significantly more funding than men’s health research.

