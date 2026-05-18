The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Tim's avatar
Tim
5h

Men outnumber women in chiropracty for one reason that is obvious to any man who has visited a female chiropractor. The lesser height and strength of female chiropractors makes it difficult for them to treat male clients.

One issue that isn't discussed enough is the relative preferences of men and women to work part-time, which is a significant contributor to the scarcity of health professionals (e.g. GPs). I always opt for a male GP because they usually have greater availability, plus my limited experiences with female GPs (n=3) have been truly awful.

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Brian Pinchback's avatar
Brian Pinchback
8h

The teaching profession will also show vastly more women than men are registered as teachers.

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