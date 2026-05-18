This data brief presents the number and percentage of men and women who are registered as health and medical practitioners in Australia. The data are presented by professional specialty for the years 2018-19 to 2024-25. The data were extracted from annual reports published by the Australian Health Practitioner and Regulation Agency (AHPRA). On the graphs, numbers of male and female practitioners are displayed as lines that align with the left y-axis. The percentages of practitioners who are women are displayed as bars that align with the right y-axis.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Practitioners

More women than men are registered as practitioners in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health in Australia.

In 2024-25, 1,028 men and women were registered as practitioners Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health, with women comprising 78% of these practitioners.

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Chinese Medicine Practitioners

More women than men are registered as practitioners of Chinese Medicine in Australia.

In 2024-25, 4,898 men and women were registered as practitioners of Chinese Medicine in Australia, with women comprising 60% of these practitioners – up from 56% in 2018-19.

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Chiropractors

More men than women are registered as chiropractors in Australia.

In 2024-25, 6,770 men and women were registered as chiropractors in Australia, with women comprising 42% of these practitioners.

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Dental Practitioners

More women than men are registered as dental practitioners in Australia.

In 2024-25, 28,406 men and women were registered as dental practitioners in Australia, with women comprising 57% of these practitioners – up from 52% in 2018-19.

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Medical Practitioners

More men than women are registered as medical practitioners in Australia.

In 2024-25, 148,185 men and women were registered as medical practitioners in Australia, with women comprising 47% of these practitioners – up from 43% in 2018-19.

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Medical Radiation Practitioners

More women than men are registered as medical radiation practitioners in Australia.

In 2024-25, 20,626 men and women were registered as dental practitioners in Australia, with women comprising 69% of these practitioners.

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Midwives

Women comprise nearly all registered midwives in Australia.

In 2024-25, 36,347 men and women were registered as midwives in Australia, with women comprising 99% of these midwives.

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Nurses

More women than men are registered as nurses in Australia.

In 2024-25, 523,845 men and women were registered as nurses in Australia, with women accounting comprising 88% of these nurses.

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Occupational Therapists

More women than men are registered as occupational therapists in Australia.

In 2024-25, 34,423 men and women were registered as occupational therapists in Australia, with women comprising 89% of these occupational therapists.

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Optometrists

More women than men are registered as optometrists in Australia.

In 2024-25, 7,340 men and women were registered as optometrists in Australia, with women comprising 60% of these optometrists – up from 55% in 2018-19.

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Osteopaths

More women than men are registered as osteopaths in Australia.

In 2024-25, 3,646 men and women were registered as osteopaths in Australia, with women comprising 54% of these osteopaths.

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Paramedics

The number of women registered in paramedicine has increased markedly since 2018-19.

In 2024-25, 26,603 men and women were registered as paramedics in Australia, with women comprising 51% of these paramedics – up from 43% in 2018-19.

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Pharmacists

More women than men are registered as pharmacists in Australia.

In 2024-25, 40,913 men and women were registered as pharmacists in Australia, with women comprising 65% of these pharmacists.

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Physiotherapists

More women than men are registered as physiotherapists in Australia.

In 2024-25, 47,761 men and women were registered as pharmacists in Australia, with women comprising 63% of these physiotherapists – down from 66% in 2018-19.

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Podiatrists

More women than men are registered as podiatrists in Australia.

In 2024-25, 6,200 men and women were registered as pharmacists in Australia, with women comprising 59% of these podiatrists.

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Psychologists

More women than men are registered as psychologists in Australia.

In 2024-25, 50,409 men and women were registered as psychologists in Australia, with women comprising 80% of these psychologists.

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Bonus Commentary

The above data reveal sex differences in proportional representations of men and women in medical and health professions in Australia. Overall, more women than men work in the health and medical sector in Australia. Women predominate in specialities such as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health, Chinese medicine, dentistry, medical radiation, midwifery, nursing, occupational therapy, optometry, osteopathy, pharmacy, physiotherapy, podiatry, and psychology. Men predominate in general medicine and chiropractic medicine.

The results from Australia are consistent with results from the United States (U.S.), where women comprise 80% of all university degree earners in health-related fields, with higher concentrations of female than male graduates in dentistry, nursing, occupational therapy, optometry, pharmacy, physiotherapy, and psychology. Interestingly, the psychology workforce in Australia consists of a greater percentage of women (80%) than in the U.S. (72%).

Greater proportions of women than men in these health-related fields are due, in part, to sex differences in vocational interests. Women are more typically more interested in various health topics than are men, and women are more likely than men to prefer working with people than things.

Data on sex composition of the medical workforce are also relevant when considering claims made by academics and journalists about the status of the medical profession and public health. For example, claims that the healthcare system is rife with “medical misogyny,” and that women’s health is a societal afterthought, are odd when one remembers that most students and practitioners in health fields are women, and 70% of employees in federal health offices are women.

Sex composition data also help to illustrate the bias that exists in calls for more equal representations of men and women across professional fields. Such calls are typically limited to fields in which women are “underrepresented” (e.g., science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM)) and do not include fields in which men are “underrepresented” (e.g., psychology). See my previous essay, “Women in STEM, Men in…”, for more discussion on this topic.

Finally, understanding shifts in the sex composition of a profession can help make sense of changes in policies and practices that observed in a field over time. On average, men and women differ in the values that they prioritize. Consequently, an increase in the female:male ratio in a profession is likely to cause cause the priorities of that field to shift. We have seen this academia, where the missions, policies, and educational and research practices at universities have changed as the female:male ratio on campus has increased (students and staff). In the medical profession, I was recently made aware of a change in AHPRA’s code of conduct, which might reflect the increasing female:male ratio in the Australian medical workforce. The code of conduct now includes a section on “cultural safety.” This section was informed by critical theory. Interest and activism related to safety and all-things critical theory— “cultural competency,” “social justice,” and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)—are known to be of greater importance to women than men. Whether concepts like “cultural safety” improve patient well-being is debatable.

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